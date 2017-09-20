Here’s your primer for Week 2 of the NASCAR Cup playoffs: New Hampshire

Last week, we brought you a primer on what NASCAR fans should expect for both the overall 10-race Cup playoffs, as well as specifically for the playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway.
Thanks to our friends at Racing Insights, here’s some of the top points fans should know heading into this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon:
Breaking down the Playoffs:
The 16-driver field is made up of drivers from Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing (three drivers each); Chip Ganassi Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Richard Childress Racing (two drivers each), and single drivers each from Team Penske, Furniture Row Racing, Wood Brothers Racing and Roush Fenway Racing.
Chevrolet leads the way with seven drivers, followed by five from Ford and four from Toyota.
- Two drivers making first playoff appearance (Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.)
- One team making first playoff appearance (Wood Brothers).
- Six past Cup champions who combined to win 10 of the last 11 championships.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
The return of Darian Grubb:
- 23 Monster Energy Cup Series Wins (will now rank third among active crew chiefs).
- 2006 Daytona 500 champion with Jimmie Johnson.
- Won the 2006 Cup championship as lead engineer for Jimmie Johnson.
- 2011 Cup championship with Tony Stewart.
- Was last a Cup crew chief in 2015 with Carl Edwards.
- Returned to Hendrick Motorsports in 2016 as vehicle production director.
- Served as Director of Competition Systems in most recent role at Hendrick.
- Graduate of VA Tech with a Mechanical Engineering degree.
- Becomes the fifth crew chief to work with Kasey Kahne in his Cup career.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Most Career NASCAR Cup Wins by Active Crew Chiefs:
Chad Knaus (81,) Todd Parrott (31), Darian Grubb (23), Paul Wolfe (22 ), and Alan Gustafson (20) (Note: Gustafson is the only active crew chief with at least 20 wins who doesn’t have a Cup championship)
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Jimmie Johnson Can Turn it On During the Playoff Races:
Comparing his wins in the 26 races of the regular season to playoff races since 2004 …
Johnson’s starts and wins: Regular season: 339 and 45 (13 percent winning percentage); playoff races: 131 starts and 29 wins (22 percent).
Jimmie Johnson’s 2016 Regular Season Compared to 2017:
Season 2016 vs. 2017 : Poles 1, 0 Wins 2, 3
Season 2016 vs. 2017: Top fives: 7, 3 Top 10s: 10, 8 Laps Led: 266, 188 DNFs: 4, 5 Avg. Finish 15.27, 16.69
- Johnson won the 2016 Championship after winning three times in the Playoffs
- Johnson led 471 laps in the 2016 playoffs after entering with only 266 led
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Hendrick Motorsports’ Dry Spell at New Hampshire:
- Hendrick Motorsports has nine wins at New Hampshire, but the last was in July 2012 with Kasey Kahne.
- Hendrick has won on 15 different tracks for a total of 45 wins since they got their last win at New Hampshire.
- Hendrick doesn’t have a top-five finish at New Hampshire since Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth there in July 2015.
- As a team, Hendrick has led 14 total laps at New Hampshire in the last seven races there.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Oldest track surfaces:
All three tracks in Round 1 are among the top five oldest race surfaces in the Cup Series:
- Dover, concrete (last paved 1995)
- Atlanta, asphalt (1997)
- Fontana, asphalt (1997)
- Chicagoland, asphalt (2001)
- New Hampshire, asphalt (2002)
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Martin Truex Jr.‘s nickname should be “The Dominator”:
Martin Truex Jr. comes into New Hampshire either leading or ranked second in a number of categories thus far this season.
Here’s the categories where he’s ranked first: wins (five), top 10s (18), laps led (1,723), average start (6.78), stage wins (18), stage points (359), playoff points (58).
Truex is also ranked second in top fives (tied) and average finish (11.0).
New Hampshire has been good to the Truex family: Father Martin, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Truex have all gone to victory lane at New Hampshire in the NASCAR K&N East Series (Formerly NASCAR Busch North Series).
Year and Winner: 1994, Martin Truex; 2000, Martin Truex Jr.; 2003, Martin Truex Jr.; 2010, Ryan Truex (twice).
- Truex Jr. has never won in 23 career Cup starts at the 1.058-mile flat track.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Most Laps Led at New Hampshire All-time without a Win:
Martin Truex Jr., 549 laps; Dale Earnhardt Jr., 378; Ricky Craven, 169; Sterling Marlin, 154; Juan Pablo Montoya, 149; Bobby Hamilton, 146; Carl Edwards, 139.