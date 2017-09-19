Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR penalizes Chase Elliott’s team for Chicago infraction

By Dustin LongSep 19, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT
NASCAR docked Chase Elliott and his team 15 points, dropping the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the playoff standings with two races left in the opening round.

NASCAR also suspended Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson one race and fined him $25,000 for the L1 infraction. NASCAR also suspended car chief Joshua Kirk one race. The team was penalized for violating section 20.20 in the Cup rulebook for modifying components to affect aerodynamic properties of the car.

Elliott finished second in last weekend’s race at Chicagoland Speedway. Elliott’s race is encumbered, meaning he does not collect the one playoff point he earned for winning the second stage.

Kenny Francis has been named interim crew chief for Elliott for this weekend at New Hampshire.

Elliott drops to 2,044 points, dropping him from sixth to eighth in the standings. The top 12 will advance to the second round. Elliott is 18 points ahead of the cutoff.

Here is what the standings look like now:

2,102 — Martin Truex Jr.

2,075 — Kyle Larson

2,067 — Kevin Harvick

2,061 — Brad Keselowski

2,061 — Kyle Busch

2,058 — Denny Hamlin

2,046 — Jimmie Johnson

2,044 — Chase Elliott

2,039 — Matt Kenseth

2,034 — Ryan Blaney

2,031 — Jamie McMurray

2,026 — Austin Dillon

Cutoff for Round 2

2,026 — Kurt Busch

2,022 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2,021 — Kasey Kahne

2,019 — Ryan Newman

Kasey Kahne to join Leavine Family Racing in 2018

By Dustin LongSep 19, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT
Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne will drive for Leavine Family Racing next season, the team announced Tuesday.

The move will keep Kahne in the Cup series for a 14th consecutive season.

“I want to thank Leavine Family Racing for this opportunity and will work as hard as possible to help them continue improving,” said Kahne in a statement from the team. “I am ready for this challenge and look forward to making a fresh start. Bob and everyone at Leavine Family Racing put a lot into their program and I’m excited to become a part of it.”

The 37-year-old Kahne, scheduled to make his 500th career Cup start next month at Kansas Speedway, joins a single-car team seeking its first Cup win.

Kahne has 18 career victories and 173 top 10s. He debuted in Cup in 2004 with car owner Ray Evernham. Kahne also has raced for Richard Petty Motorsports, Red Bull Racing and Hendrick Motorsports — his home since the 2012 season. Kahne won six of his 18 wins with Hendrick.

Kahne goes to a young team that is growing in the sport.

Leavine Family Racing debuted in 2011 but didn’t run a full schedule until last season, split between Michael McDowell (31 races) and Ty Dillon (seven races).

The team had nine top-20 finishes last year. It has recorded 13 top-20 finishes this season, including its first top-five finish — fourth place by McDowell at Daytona in July.

McDowell had been with the team since 2014.

“We look at this as an opportunity to go to the next level,” said LFR team owner, Bob Leavine in a statement. “This deals partially with performance, because obviously, Kasey is a playoff-caliber driver. He has a wealth of information being with a larger organization like Hendrick Motorsports, and we think that will help us. We also look at this as an opportunity for marketing to be able to sell sponsorship.

“Overall, we think Kasey is a good fit and felt we needed a change. There is absolutely nothing that Michael (McDowell) did, it was just a matter of us having to make some changes to help us move up the ladder and be a factor in the playoffs. I know Kasey will bring things that will help us, and I believe our environment will be conducive to his confidence level, which will in turn raise our confidence level. It just seemed like the right time and the right fit for our team.”

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Special guest Tony Stewart

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 19, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton from our Stamford, Connecticut studio.

Our special in-studio guest for today’s show is former three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing.

Among topics on today’s show:

  • Tony Stewart joins the show for the entire hour. “Smoke” lets us in on his life after ending his full-time NASCAR driving career in 2016. Stewart will also give his take on the state of Stewart-Haas Racing … their championship goals, the departure of Danica Patrick, and the rise of Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer.
  • Speaking of the Xfinity Series, it was playoffs media day today at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte. We’ll hear from some of the leading title contenders including William Byron and Elliott Sadler.
  • Newly crowned Verizon IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden joins the show to discuss his amazing season. Plus, he’ll talk about the surge of American drivers on the IndyCar scene.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Bump & Run: Assessing Cup playoffs one week in

By NBC SportsSep 19, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
What was your biggest takeaway from Chicagoland?

Nate Ryan: That the list of title favorites (Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson) hasn’t changed, but the gap over some other contenders (Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick, in particular) seems to have narrowed slightly. It’s a trend worth keeping an eye on at the next three 1.5-mile tracks that lead up to Miami.

Dustin Long: How significant Jamie McMurray’s recovery was. He spun after making contact with Ryan Newman with about 100 laps left. McMurray restated 16th and went on to finish 10th. Those extra six points put him above the cutoff. For a driver who has not advanced out of the first round, those six points could become meaningful when the playoff field is cut in two weeks.

Jerry Bonkowski: With his win, I’m convinced Martin Truex Jr. is headed to the Championship 4 round. That doesn’t mean he’ll win the championship, but if anyone else wins the title, he’ll have to go through Truex, which won’t be an easy task.

Daniel McFadin: Toyota teams are still really, really fast, but the Chevrolet camp brought improved pieces to the track, with Chase Elliott finishing second, leading four Chevrolets in the top 10 to Toyota’s three and Ford’s three. Though, if Kyle Busch hadn’t had his problems, those numbers would likely shift.

What will you be watching for in race 2 of the Cup playoffs at New Hampshire?

Nate Ryan: Whether the drivers who struggled to find speed in the opener, namely Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kasey Kahne, can rebound, and whether Matt Kenseth can find redemption at the track where he most recently won (and where he probably should have won in July if not for a tactical error on tires).

Dustin Long: If someone other than Toyota can do well at New Hampshire. Toyota cars led 290 of 301 laps in July, led 280 of 300 laps last September and led 299 of 301 laps in the July 2016 race. 

Jerry Bonkowski: Don’t be surprised if Joey Logano wins one of the nine remaining playoff races, even though he is not in the 16-driver playoff field. And what better place for Logano to do so than this weekend at his home track in New England, where he’s won twice in the Cup Series? Having missed the playoffs is embarrassing, but Logano can lessen that embarrassment with a win or two in the last nine races.

Daniel McFadin: Whether Kyle Larson will display the same speed he had there in July. He started in the back of the pack and finished second after trying to chase down Denny Hamlin in the closing laps. 

Entry lists for Cup and Trucks (Loudon) and Xfinity (Kentucky) races

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 19, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT
NASCAR’s three top racing series will be split between two different tracks this weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series moves on to the second race of its 10-race playoffs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opens its seven-race playoffs at New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will begin its seven-race playoffs Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

Cup – ISM Connect 300

There are 39 cars entered for this race on the 1.058-mile paved track.

One change was announced Tuesday – Gray Gaulding will replace Derrike Cope in the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Toyota Camry.

One entry does not have a driver yet: the No. 51 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing.

In this race last year, Kevin Harvick led the final six laps to take the victory over Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch. Martin Truex Jr. led the most laps (141), but finished seventh.

Denny Hamlin won the July race there.

Also, this will be the last season that New Hampshire Motor Speedway will have two NASCAR Cup races in a season. The fall race moves to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next season.

Click here for the full entry list.

Xfinity – VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns for the second time this season to the 1.5-mile Kentucky Speedway.

There are 40 cars entered. Only one driver spot is unfilled as of now, the No. 172 Chevrolet owned by James Carter.

Because the Cup Series is in New Hampshire, there are no Cup regulars entered in this race.

Former IndyCar champ and Indianapolis 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr. will once again make an Xfinity start for Team Penske, driving the No. 22 Ford.

Xfinity regular season champion Elliott Sadler won this race last season.

Kyle Busch won the July race

Click here for the full entry list.

Trucks – UNOH 175

There are 30 trucks entered.

One seat remains unfilled: the No. 183 Chevrolet of Copp Motorsports.

No NASCAR Cup drivers are entered.

Click here for the full entry list.