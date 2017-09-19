Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR issues lug nut penalties to two teams

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 19, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT
In addition to the penalties to Chase Elliott and the No. 24 team issued by NASCAR on Tuesday, two other penalties were assessed from this past weekend’s action at Chicagoland Speedway.

In the Cup Series, Jason Ratcliff, crew chief of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team (driver: Matt Kenseth), was fined $10,000 for an unsecured lug nut.

In the Xfinity Series, Jonathon Hanson, crew chief of the No. 98 Biagi DenBeste Racing (driver: Darrell Wallace Jr.), was fined $5,000 for an unsecured lug nut.

NASCAR also announced the indefinite suspension of Gilbert Garcia for violating Sections 12.1; 19, which covers behavior (substance abuse policy). It was not announced which team or which series Garcia is affiliated with.

Brendan Gaughan among Xfinity playoff drivers unsure of 2018 plans

By Daniel McFadinSep 19, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — There’s seven races left in the NASCAR Xfinity season and Brendan Gaughan hasn’t “started thinking about it too much yet” if he’ll continue competing full-time next year.

That’s OK with Gaughan, who went on to say “I hope I’m still racing full-time.”

The 42-year-old driver for Richard Childress Racing is one of the 12 in the Xfinity playoffs, which begin at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Kentucky Speedway on NBCSN.

“Normally we know what we’re doing by now,” Gaughan said Tuesday. “This year we probably don’t, which is a little odd for us. I told you last year, if I don’t come back, I’m happy. If I do come back, it’ll because I’m happy. It’s more just are we still having fun, are we still competitive? We’re in the playoffs, so we’re still competitive.”

Gaughan is in his fourth year with RCR since returning to the Xfinity Series full-time in 2014. He said he’s once again committed to competing in the four Cup Series restrictor-plate races next year for Beard Motorsports.

“When someone uses the word ‘retirement,’ people love to throw that out with me,” Gaughan said. “You can say that all you want. I will never be done racing. My father still races one race a year. We race because we love to race. If I don’t race full-time, I promise you’ll still find me behind the wheel.”

Gaughan’s No. 62 Chevrolet is one of five cars RCR has fielded this year, including the No. 21 driven by fellow playoff driver Daniel Hemric and the No. 33 of Brandon Jones.

“I have a feeling (Richard Childress) is not going to do five Xfinity cars probably ever again,” Gaughan said.

That possibility was further backed by Hemric, who said he’s not sure where he’ll be racing in 2018 following his rookie season.

“I don’t know how exactly it’s all going to shake out,” Hemric said. “Everybody’s constantly trying to evolve and make sure you’re making progress day-to-day and I can say that we’ve done that. It looks like I will be racing, I’m just not sure in what yet and where along those lines.”

Brennan Poole, who is nearing the end of his second full-time season with Chip Ganassi Racing, said he has some sort of indication of where he’ll be come February.

“So I don’t know what I’m going to do yet next year,” Poole said. “I have an idea of what I’m going to do. Really excited about my future and where I’m at. I’m in good spirits, I’m not worried about anything. Definitely just want to get through these playoffs and do a good job and prove that I’m capable of being a Sunday (Cup) guy.

Matt Tifft, Joe Gibbs Racing’s only full-time driver in the Xfinity Series and a rookie, also addressed his situation for 2018.

“You’re always trying to work on things for the future,” Tifft said. “We’re trying to figure those things out now. But at the same time, I’m absolutely trying to prove that I belong here. That first win is still looming. Everybody knows this sport is performance driven and I understand that. I know what we need to do. It’s just figuring out the ways of how to do that and how to get myself better. ”

When would the 21-year-old driver like to know what’s in store for him?

“I would have liked to yesterday,” Tifft said. “We’re working on that. It’ll all fall into place when it needs to. That’s not my main concern right now. My main concern is what’s coming up this weekend.”

NASCAR penalizes Chase Elliott’s team for Chicago infraction

By Dustin LongSep 19, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT
4 Comments

NASCAR docked Chase Elliott and his team 15 points, dropping the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the playoff standings with two races left in the opening round.

NASCAR also suspended Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson one race and fined him $25,000 for the L1 infraction. NASCAR also suspended car chief Joshua Kirk one race. The team was penalized for violating section 20.20 in the Cup rulebook for modifying components to affect aerodynamic properties of the car.

Elliott finished second in last weekend’s race at Chicagoland Speedway. Elliott’s race is encumbered, meaning he does not collect the one playoff point he earned for winning the second stage.

Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal the penalties.

Kenny Francis, who serves as Hendrick Motorsports’ vehicle technical director, has been named interim crew chief for Elliott for this weekend at New Hampshire. Kevin Hulstein will serve as the team’s car chief.

Elliott drops to 2,044 points, dropping him from sixth to eighth in the standings. The top 12 will advance to the second round. Elliott is 18 points ahead of the cutoff.

Here is what the standings look like now:

2,102 — Martin Truex Jr.

2,075 — Kyle Larson

2,067 — Kevin Harvick

2,061 — Brad Keselowski

2,061 — Kyle Busch

2,058 — Denny Hamlin

2,046 — Jimmie Johnson

2,044 — Chase Elliott

2,039 — Matt Kenseth

2,034 — Ryan Blaney

2,031 — Jamie McMurray

2,026 — Austin Dillon

Cutoff for Round 2

2,026 — Kurt Busch

2,022 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2,021 — Kasey Kahne

2,019 — Ryan Newman

Kasey Kahne to join Leavine Family Racing in 2018

By Dustin LongSep 19, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT
2 Comments

Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne will drive for Leavine Family Racing next season, the team announced Tuesday.

The move will keep Kahne in the Cup series for a 14th consecutive season.

“I want to thank Leavine Family Racing for this opportunity and will work as hard as possible to help them continue improving,” said Kahne in a statement from the team. “I am ready for this challenge and look forward to making a fresh start. Bob and everyone at Leavine Family Racing put a lot into their program and I’m excited to become a part of it.”

The 37-year-old Kahne, scheduled to make his 500th career Cup start next month at Kansas Speedway, joins a single-car team seeking its first Cup win.

Kahne has 18 career victories and 173 top 10s. He debuted in Cup in 2004 with car owner Ray Evernham. Kahne also has raced for Richard Petty Motorsports, Red Bull Racing and Hendrick Motorsports — his home since the 2012 season. Kahne won six of his 18 wins with Hendrick.

Kahne goes to a young team that is growing in the sport.

Leavine Family Racing debuted in 2011 but didn’t run a full schedule until last season, split between Michael McDowell (31 races) and Ty Dillon (seven races).

The team had nine top-20 finishes last year. It has recorded 13 top-20 finishes this season, including its first top-five finish — fourth place by McDowell at Daytona in July.

McDowell had been with the team since 2014.

“We look at this as an opportunity to go to the next level,” said LFR team owner, Bob Leavine in a statement. “This deals partially with performance, because obviously, Kasey is a playoff-caliber driver. He has a wealth of information being with a larger organization like Hendrick Motorsports, and we think that will help us. We also look at this as an opportunity for marketing to be able to sell sponsorship.

“Overall, we think Kasey is a good fit and felt we needed a change. There is absolutely nothing that Michael (McDowell) did, it was just a matter of us having to make some changes to help us move up the ladder and be a factor in the playoffs. I know Kasey will bring things that will help us, and I believe our environment will be conducive to his confidence level, which will in turn raise our confidence level. It just seemed like the right time and the right fit for our team.”

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Special guest Tony Stewart

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 19, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton from our Stamford, Connecticut studio.

Our special in-studio guest for today’s show is former three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing.

Among topics on today’s show:

  • Tony Stewart joins the show for the entire hour. “Smoke” lets us in on his life after ending his full-time NASCAR driving career in 2016. Stewart will also give his take on the state of Stewart-Haas Racing … their championship goals, the departure of Danica Patrick, and the rise of Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer.
  • Speaking of the Xfinity Series, it was playoffs media day today at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte. We’ll hear from some of the leading title contenders including William Byron and Elliott Sadler.
  • Newly crowned Verizon IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden joins the show to discuss his amazing season. Plus, he’ll talk about the surge of American drivers on the IndyCar scene.

