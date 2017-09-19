NASCAR America: Furniture Row Racing no longer an underdog

With his win Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. claimed his series-best fifth Cup win of the year. It’s also a career-best.

Four of those five wins have come at 1.5-mile tracks.

NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman discussed the success of Furniture Row Racing, who just two years ago was considered the cinderella story of the playoffs when it made the championship race.

“Realistically, he could have won the last three races the Cup Series has run,” Petty said. “When you have that type of car, when you have that type of team and you’re that type of driver, anything less than coming home the (championship) trophy is a let down.”

Truex won two of the three races in the first round last year before being eliminated in the second round.

The dominance of the No. 78 team comes three years after Truex’s first season with the team, in which it finished 24th in the standings, led one lap all year and claimed one top five.

“We’re watching a guy that’s hitting his peak right now,” Kligerman said. “You’re definitely going to have a chip on your shoulder because he hasn’t always been at this level.”

