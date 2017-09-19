NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Special guest Tony Stewart

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton from our Stamford, Connecticut studio.
Our special in-studio guest for today’s show is former three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing.
Among topics on today’s show:
- Tony Stewart joins the show for the entire hour. “Smoke” lets us in on his life after ending his full-time NASCAR driving career in 2016. Stewart will also give his take on the state of Stewart-Haas Racing … their championship goals, the departure of Danica Patrick, and the rise of Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer.
- Speaking of the Xfinity Series, it was playoffs media day today at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte. We’ll hear from some of the leading title contenders including William Byron and Elliott Sadler.
- Newly crowned Verizon IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden joins the show to discuss his amazing season. Plus, he’ll talk about the surge of American drivers on the IndyCar scene.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.