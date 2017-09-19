Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Entry lists for Cup and Trucks (Loudon) and Xfinity (Kentucky) races

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 19, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT
NASCAR’s three top racing series will be split between two different tracks this weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series moves on to the second race of its 10-race playoffs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opens its seven-race playoffs at New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will begin its seven-race playoffs Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

Cup – ISM Connect 300

There are 39 cars entered for this race on the 1.058-mile paved track.

One change was announced Tuesday – Gray Gaulding will replace Derrike Cope in the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Toyota Camry.

One entry does not have a driver yet: the No. 51 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing.

In this race last year, Kevin Harvick led the final six laps to take the victory over Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch. Martin Truex Jr. led the most laps (141), but finished seventh.

Denny Hamlin won the July race there.

Also, this will be the last season that New Hampshire Motor Speedway will have two NASCAR Cup races in a season. The fall race moves to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next season.

Click here for the full entry list.

Xfinity – VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns for the second time this season to the 1.5-mile Kentucky Speedway.

There are 40 cars entered. Only one driver spot is unfilled as of now, the No. 172 Chevrolet owned by James Carter.

Because the Cup Series is in New Hampshire, there are no Cup regulars entered in this race.

Former IndyCar champ and Indianapolis 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr. will once again make an Xfinity start for Team Penske, driving the No. 22 Ford.

Xfinity regular season champion Elliott Sadler won this race last season.

Kyle Busch won the July race

Click here for the full entry list.

Trucks – UNOH 175

There are 30 trucks entered.

One seat remains unfilled: the No. 183 Chevrolet of Copp Motorsports.

No NASCAR Cup drivers are entered.

Click here for the full entry list.

Bump & Run: Assessing Cup playoffs one week in

By NBC SportsSep 19, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
What was your biggest takeaway from Chicagoland?

Nate Ryan: That the list of title favorites (Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson) hasn’t changed, but the gap over some other contenders (Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick, in particular) seems to have narrowed slightly. It’s a trend worth keeping an eye on at the next three 1.5-mile tracks that lead up to Miami.

Dustin Long: How significant Jamie McMurray’s recovery was. He spun after making contact with Ryan Newman with about 100 laps left. McMurray restated 16th and went on to finish 10th. Those extra six points put him above the cutoff. For a driver who has not advanced out of the first round, those six points could become meaningful when the playoff field is cut in two weeks.

Jerry Bonkowski: With his win, I’m convinced Martin Truex Jr. is headed to the Championship 4 round. That doesn’t mean he’ll win the championship, but if anyone else wins the title, he’ll have to go through Truex, which won’t be an easy task.

Daniel McFadin: Toyota teams are still really, really fast, but the Chevrolet camp brought improved pieces to the track, with Chase Elliott finishing second, leading four Chevrolets in the top 10 to Toyota’s three and Ford’s three. Though, if Kyle Busch hadn’t had his problems, those numbers would likely shift.

What will you be watching for in race 2 of the Cup playoffs at New Hampshire?

Nate Ryan: Whether the drivers who struggled to find speed in the opener, namely Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kasey Kahne, can rebound, and whether Matt Kenseth can find redemption at the track where he most recently won (and where he probably should have won in July if not for a tactical error on tires).

Dustin Long: If someone other than Toyota can do well at New Hampshire. Toyota cars led 290 of 301 laps in July, led 280 of 300 laps last September and led 299 of 301 laps in the July 2016 race. 

Jerry Bonkowski: Don’t be surprised if Joey Logano wins one of the nine remaining playoff races, even though he is not in the 16-driver playoff field. And what better place for Logano to do so than this weekend at his home track in New England, where he’s won twice in the Cup Series? Having missed the playoffs is embarrassing, but Logano can lessen that embarrassment with a win or two in the last nine races.

Daniel McFadin: Whether Kyle Larson will display the same speed he had there in July. He started in the back of the pack and finished second after trying to chase down Denny Hamlin in the closing laps. 

NASCAR unveils new 2018 logo for Xfinity Series

By Daniel McFadinSep 19, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — At the start of Tuesday’s media day for the Xfinity Series playoffs, NASCAR unveiled a new logo for the series, which will debut in the 2018 season.

The logo was first displayed on a video board located on the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The series will continue to use its current logo during the playoffs that begin this Saturday at Kentucky Speedway.

Cole Pearn on questions about team’s success: ‘Sad sign of the times’

By Dustin LongSep 19, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT
Amid talk last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway that Toyotas had an advantage entering the Cup playoffs, Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday’s race to give the manufacturer its fifth victory in the last seven events.

Truex, who advances to the second round with the Chicagoland victory, has scored two wins and four top-five finishes during that stretch. Kyle Busch has two wins for Toyota during that stretch and Denny Hamlin has one win.

Tuesday, Truex’s crew chief, Cole Pearn, was asked on “The Morning Drive’’ about his reaction to those who suggest his team’s success is due to some sort of impropriety instead of hard work.

“I think that maybe just comes with the territory,’’ Pearn said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It’s a little bit sad sign of the times. You do a lot of hard work and a ton of people put a lot of effort into it and then people try to take the wind out of your sails a little bit. That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately.

“I don’t know I remember racing being that way when I was growing up, but that is the way it is now, and unfortunately that just comes with the territory and you just deal with it.’’

Ford driver Brad Keselowski has been vocal in recent weeks — and was so again last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway — about Toyota’s advantage and NASCAR needing to even the competition. In his comments, though, Keselowski has not accused Toyota teams of achieving their success due to improper methods.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, was asked Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about NASCAR’s reaction to Keselowski’s comments.

“I think we look at it as just a competitor,’’ O’Donnell said. “Certainly our job is to put a level playing field out there. We’ve got a submission process that each of the (manufacturers) goes through and kind of witnesses, so we believe they are on a level playing field. For us, I look at it as a little bit of posturing. Brad certainly ran well this weekend (finishing sixth).

“At the end of the day, you’ve had that car all year long, you’ve got to go out there, it’s playoffs and you’ve got to deliver. You’re seeing drivers who are going to be on the top of their game. We’ll get to the end of the year and see where we’re at and evaluate things for ’18, but when we look across the board for the entirety of the year … multiple teams have been able to win, so we’ll see how that plays out here.’’

NASCAR America: Furniture Row Racing no longer an underdog

By Daniel McFadinSep 19, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
With his win Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. claimed his series-best fifth Cup win of the year. It’s also a career-best.

Four of those five wins have come at 1.5-mile tracks.

NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman discussed the success of Furniture Row Racing, who just two years ago was considered the cinderella story of the playoffs when it made the championship race.

“Realistically, he could have won the last three races the Cup Series has run,” Petty said. “When you have that type of car, when you have that type of team and you’re that type of driver, anything less than coming home the (championship) trophy is a let down.”

Truex won two of the three races in the first round last year before being eliminated in the second round.

The dominance of the No. 78 team comes three years after Truex’s first season with the team, in which it finished 24th in the standings, led one lap all year and claimed one top five.

“We’re watching a guy that’s hitting his peak right now,” Kligerman said. “You’re definitely going to have a chip on your shoulder because he hasn’t always been at this level.”

Watch the above video for more.