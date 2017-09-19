Entry lists for Cup and Trucks (Loudon) and Xfinity (Kentucky) races

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s three top racing series will be split between two different tracks this weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series moves on to the second race of its 10-race playoffs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opens its seven-race playoffs at New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will begin its seven-race playoffs Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

Cup – ISM Connect 300

There are 39 cars entered for this race on the 1.058-mile paved track.

One change was announced Tuesday – Gray Gaulding will replace Derrike Cope in the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Toyota Camry.

One entry does not have a driver yet: the No. 51 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing.

In this race last year, Kevin Harvick led the final six laps to take the victory over Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch. Martin Truex Jr. led the most laps (141), but finished seventh.

Denny Hamlin won the July race there.

Also, this will be the last season that New Hampshire Motor Speedway will have two NASCAR Cup races in a season. The fall race moves to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next season.

Click here for the full entry list.

Xfinity – VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns for the second time this season to the 1.5-mile Kentucky Speedway.

There are 40 cars entered. Only one driver spot is unfilled as of now, the No. 172 Chevrolet owned by James Carter.

Because the Cup Series is in New Hampshire, there are no Cup regulars entered in this race.

Former IndyCar champ and Indianapolis 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr. will once again make an Xfinity start for Team Penske, driving the No. 22 Ford.

Xfinity regular season champion Elliott Sadler won this race last season.

Kyle Busch won the July race

Click here for the full entry list.

Trucks – UNOH 175

There are 30 trucks entered.

One seat remains unfilled: the No. 183 Chevrolet of Copp Motorsports.

No NASCAR Cup drivers are entered.

Click here for the full entry list.