Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

A quiet moment among a chaotic scene

By Dustin LongSep 18, 2017, 9:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois — Amid the celebration, there was a moment of reflection for Martin Truex Jr.

A day after former NASCAR modified champion Ted Christopher died in a plane crash, Truex won the Cup playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway.

Christopher, 59, and a pilot were killed when their plane went down in a wooded area near Guilford, Connecticut. They were the only people onboard.

Truex, who is from New Jersey, raced against Christopher and credited Christopher with helping him.

“I definitely thought about him,’’ Truex told NBC Sports. “It was such shocking news to hear it. I initially thought back to the days racing with him and thought of the respect I had for him and what he means to short track racing in the Northeast where I grew up and where I cut my teeth.

“Racing with guys like him is what gave me the opportunity and skills to move to North Carolina and get hired to drive cars for a living. I flashed back to my Busch North days initially and remembered racing with him at Stafford and New Hampshire and Thompson and all those places we got to race with him.

“Even before I started racing, watching him race modifieds and knowing how much he meant to Northeastern motorsports and the kind of driver he was. He was definitely a hard-nosed driver and somebody you had to respect on the race track or he would show you. Definitely cool to win and say that we were thinking about his friends and family, and hopefully they can find some peace and celebrate him as a person.’’

STEADY AS THEY GO

While a number of playoff teams and drivers had mistakes or misfortune, reigning champion Jimmie Johnson drove a steady race and finished eighth.

It tied for his best finish since his June 4 win at Dover.

Johnson’s run Sunday was not spectacular but it wasn’t hurt by some sort of issue that plagued so many of his competitors (Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon had pit road penalties, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit the wall and had a commitment line violation, Jamie McMurray spun. He ran between eighth and 12th much of the day and scored the finish he needed. For that, it was a win for Johnson, who is 20 points ahead of the cutoff with two races to go.

“Playoff pressure gets everybody at some point (but) we’re usually not as sensitive as others,’’ Johnson told NBC Sports.

His finish Sunday was his best at Chicagoland Speedway since a fifth-place result in 2013 — when he won the sixth of his seven titles. Johnson finished 12th last year on the way to winning the crown.

HALF FULL AND HALF EMPTY LOOK

Jamie McMurray said he thought he had a fifth-place car.

He finished 10th.

So a loss there, but McMurray spun after contact with Ryan Newman’s car with just under 100 laps left.

“The backstretch is curved here and I think I just didn’t leave Ryan enough room,’’ McMurray said. “I really wasn’t racing anybody. It was a restart and you’re just trying to get all situated. I knew he was there, I could see him. I guess I didn’t leave him enough room.’’

After falling back to 16th for the restart, McMurray scored his third top-10 result in the last five races.

So, it was a win in that sense.

It helped that there weren’t many cars on the lead lap after his spin and that McMurray said he had a good car on restarts.

By gaining six spots — and six points — McMurray is five points ahead of the cutoff with two races to go. He has 2,031 points. Austin Dillon and Kurt Busch each have 2,026 points after Chicagoland.

That’s significant for McMurray, who has never made it out of the first round of the playoffs and entered this year’s postseason with the fewest playoff points (three) of the 16 drivers.

PIT STOPS

Landon Cassill’s 20th-place finish was his first top-20 at a non-restrictor-plate track this season. In the last three races, Cassill has finished 21st (Darlington), 39th (Richmond) and 20th (Chicagoland) … Seven drivers were caught speeding on pit road Sunday: Corey LaJoie (twice), Martin Truex Jr., Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 and on Facebook

Kyle Larson gets ‘quiet top five’ in playoff opener (video)

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 18, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson‘s 2017 playoff experience is already better than last year’s, when Larson didn’t even feel like he was a part of the postseason. 

Last season, a cut tire in the playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway relegated Larson to a 18th-place finish. Two races later he was eliminated from the playoffs.

But Sunday, Larson took heart in a “quiet top five” after Larson finished fifth. It is his 12th top five of the year.

“We weren’t very good in the beginning,” Larson told NBCN. “Just didn’t have the balance that I needed or really what I had in practice. Still a solid day for us to get some stage points and then finish top five heading into Loudon. Get some more solid finishes and advance to the next round, we should be OK.”

The top five comes after Larson closed out the regular season with a win at Richmond Raceway. He entered the playoffs seeded second to Martin Truex Jr. Larson earned 10 stage points by finishing eighth in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2.

“I’m excited,” Larson said. “These tracks are some really good tracks for us in the playoffs. Obviously, the 78 (Truex) is really good. He could probably win nine out of 10, but if we get to Homestead we’ll have a shot.”

Watch the video for the full interview.

Crew chiefs good with NASCAR seizing their tires during race

By Nate RyanSep 17, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

JOLIET, Ill. – It might mark the first time it happened in a blue tent on national TV, but checking tires in a Cup race was deemed normal by those affected Sunday.

NASCAR confiscated the tires of Kyle Busch and Martin Truex after pit stops in the second stage of the 2017 playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway (video above). There apparently were no problems found with the tires, which seemed to have been submerged in a dunk tank to check for holes.

Busch’s No. 18 Toyota led 85 of the first 87 laps, and Truex’s No. 78 led 77 laps, including the final 55.

“They do that a lot,” said Adam Stevens, crew chief for Busch. “If you’re leading laps and running up front, they do that a couple of times a weekend. It’s pretty normal. They take them from somebody every week. Somebody’s out there leading laps and pulling away, they’ll take your tires to make sure they’re not leaking air in some way.”

Cole Pearn, crew chief for Truex, estimated his team’s tires probably were seized a half-dozen times this season and 15 times last year.

“Usually when you’re running good, they’re going to come take them,” Pearn said. “That’s fine. They’re just doing their due diligence, doing what they should be doing. No issue there.”

What seemed unusual this time was the blue tent. When NASCAR checks tires during a race, it often is done in a Goodyear building on site. Sometimes, tires are confiscated after a race and sent for independent review (which happened after the March 22, 2015 race at Fontana, Calif., resulting in a major penalty for Ryan Newman’s team).

Stevens said teams are able to see the dunk tank used by NASCAR at many tracks.

“It is not uncommon at all (to check), and as a competitor, I appreciate that they do,” Stevens said. “Because without them checking, somebody would be tempted to pull some of those old-school moves.”

In a tweet Sunday, Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, stated how many times series officials have checked tires in the Cup and Xfinity Series this season:

‘Best run in a long time’ helps Chase Elliott finish second

By Dustin LongSep 17, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois — While Martin Truex Jr. celebrated his win in Sunday’s playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway, Chase Elliott could feel good about his runner-up finish and stage victory.

It has been a long summer for Hendrick Motorsports, which has not had the speed to contend for wins at many tracks. While Truex was clearly the class of the field Sunday, Elliott showed that he had a strong car, scoring his second consecutive top-10 finish. He last accomplished that feat in June.

“This is the best run we’ve had in a long time,’’ said Elliott, who continues to look for his first career Cup victory after 68 series starts. “We had the thing driving right, and we could adjust on it and make minor tweaks instead of swinging for the fence. It’s not easy by any means, but we’re getting there. Today was a step in the right direction.’’

Elliott’s performance, which included winning Stage 2, allowed him to score a race-high 53 points — the most points he’s scored in a race this year. His total was aided by 18 stage points, the most he’s earned in a race this year.

“Every race you’re scratching and clawing for every point you can get,’’ crew chief Alan Gustafson said. “The stage points we gained today were really significant. We wanted to get as many stage points as we could to help us close the gap on those guys (ahead). I think we did our job today. The one (playoff) point isn’t going to hurt.’’

The result is that Elliott climbed from 10th to sixth in the standings heading into next weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He’s 33 points ahead of the cutoff with two races left in the opening round.

Elliott’s performance Sunday mirrored what happened last year in this race. Hendrick cars hadn’t been as strong entering the playoffs but Elliott excelled and finished third. Gustafson said the uptick in performance wasn’t a coincidence.

“The track is probably a decent track for us, but I think it’s more of an indication of the effort of the team and (Hendrick Motorsports) to perform better,’’ he said.

 and on Facebook

‘Poor execution’ by new pit crew costs Kyle Busch a shot at win; raises questions about swap

By Nate RyanSep 17, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT
3 Comments

JOLIET, Ill. – Kyle Busch lingered for several minutes outside his No. 18 Toyota in pit lane after a disappointing Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway, waiting to talk with Adam Stevens.

When Busch’s crew chief arrived, their discussion centered on how the car changed in the race, adjustments that were made and how they could improve next time.

In other words, it was about “what we can control,” Stevens said — which meant there was no mention of the new pit crew that cost the pole-sitter a shot at winning the 2017 Cup Series playoff opener.

“Just piss-poor execution all around,” Stevens said. “Made a lot of mistakes on pit road, and when you make back-to-back mistakes, it’s tough to recover from them.

“Track like this, everyone knows you’re going to get longer green flag runs, you’re not going to have a lot of cautions to get those laps back. We had a fast car. Best car I’ve ever been a part of here and not much to show for it.”

Busch salvaged a 15th after falling two laps down because of an unscheduled pit stop under green for a loose wheel (which happened during a pit stop after leading 85 of the first 87 laps and winning stage). It was compounded when the team was penalized because gas man Kenneth Purcell went over the wall too soon without a fuel can in hand.

“It didn’t aid the pit stop, but that’s a rule,” Stevens said. “Plain as day. We all know the rule.”

“Gotta move on,” Busch said. “Nothing we can do right now.”

Chicagoland marked the first race since Joe Gibbs Racing swapped Busch’s crew with Daniel Suarez’s after the regular season.

It wasn’t necessarily a surprising move – slow pit stops nearly cost him a victory at Bristol Motor Speedway last month and also left him behind teammate Denny Hamlin in the closing stretch at Darlington Raceway — but it probably was a difficult one considering five members of the crew had won the 2015 championship with Busch. Some had been with him since he joined the team in 2008.

Busch publicly supported the move Wednesday at Playoff Media Day, noting “my guys, would have speed, but the speed that they had was occasional and the consistency that they had was less than stellar. When you can have a faster group and their consistency is better, there’s no question you’ve got to take them.”

After Sunday’s race, he reaffirmed his approval of the move.

“We all made this decision together, so I’ve got to talk to (car owner) Joe (Gibbs) and figure out what we’re going to do,” Busch said.

Will the team stay with the new crew?

“Moving on,” Busch said.

Car owner Joe Gibbs, who also waited by Busch’s Camry after the race and whispered some words of encouragement to his driver, said the team would reassess the decision this week but seemed to be leaning toward sticking with the move.

“We felt like this was the best decision for the team,” Gibbs said. “You always look at everything, and we do. But we make decisions like that, you hope things work out for you, sometimes they don’t. We all go up, we all go down together.

“Those guys are really battle tested. That group is. They’ve been around a long time.”

Stevens, who was involved in the decision to swap crews, said he didn’t expect a change.

“I’m just one man, I don’t have the ultimate say,” he said. “It was a company decision to make the change that we made. I’m confident we made the right one, it was just a bad day.”

Stevens said it possibly could have been playoff jitters after the pit crew had performed well in practice.

“I hope so, but I don’t know,” he said. “I haven’t had a chance to debrief with them yet. I’m expecting it to go well next week. At the end of the day, we all have a job to do, and we didn’t do it today.”

After entering the playoffs with a 24-point cushion on the cutoff spot because of two wins and 11 stage victories, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver actually increased his lead to 35 points over 13th (the bottom four of 16 drivers will be eliminated after the first three races).

That means Busch remains virtually a lock to advance to the second round, but he was wistful about another stage win and five playoff points left on the table.

“Three top 15s in a row should transfer you through this first round,” he said. “But 15th is going to hurt on the points you’re going to need — stage points and wins for that third round.”

Cole Pearn, crew chief for race winner Martin Truex Jr., said if Busch had managed to get back on the lead lap, he was “going to be a challenge; we didn’t have much for them.”

Stevens, though, was taking the long view.

“That’s what the playoffs are all about, it’s about surviving and advancing,” he said. “Obviously, we had a car that was capable of racing for the win, and we took ourselves out of that. But you still have to salvage the best possible finish that you can and move on to the next round.

I’ve had bad days, but I’ve certainly had worse days.”