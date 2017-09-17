Today’s Cup Series race at Chicagoland: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

JOLIET, Illinois – The 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs begin this afternoon with the Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.
Here are the details for today’s race
(All times are Eastern):
START: Greg Cipes, voice of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Michelangelo, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 3:15 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 9:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m. Driver introductions at 2:30 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jim Cornelison, anthem singer for the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, will perform the Anthem at 3:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. on mrn.com and affiliates. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 80 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won this race last season. Jimmie Johnson led a race-high 118 laps but fell back late in the race and finished 12th. Truex took the lead away from Ryan Blaney on Lap 268 and held on for the final two laps to take the checkered flag in overtime. Joey Logano finished second. Chase Elliott was third.
Even if Johnson doesn’t win another Cup title, he will live in NASCAR history with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt as the only seven-time champions. No active driver has more than one Cup crown, so Johnson will not be topped anytime soon, if ever.
“Thanks for blowing my mind,’’ he said.
Some day, a driver might wear a helmet that pays tribute to the future Hall of Famer, just as Johnson did last year in Homestead, honoring Petty and Earnhardt before winning the championship. Johnson saluted Cale Yarborough with a special helmet at Dover this season when he was one win short of tying his hero. Johnson won that race for career victory No. 83.
That was June 4.
The sport has moved forward as Johnson has fallen behind heading into today’s playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
Since Johnson’s last win, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s replacement was named, two drivers announced that their wives were pregnant and controversies erupted over merchandise sales, one team suspending pit crew members for another team and a wayward ambulance.
If ever there was a year to doubt Johnson’s title hopes, this would seem to be it.
Of course, it’s become cliché to note Johnson’s summer slump, people doubting him entering the playoffs and then Johnson raising the championship trophy after the season finale.
Should he lift the Monster Energy Cup over his head in November, it will be quite a triumph in more than one way. The 3-foot tall trophy weighs nearly 70 pounds — twice as much as the NHL’s Stanley Cup and 10 times as much as the NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy that goes to the Super Bowl winner.
But if Johnson raises the trophy, it also will mean he will have defeated 15 other drivers and truly stand alone in the sport.
June 4: Jimmie Johnson wins at Dover; Kyle Busch’s crew chief, front tire changer and tire carrier face a four-race suspension after a wheel comes off Busch’s car after a pit stop.
June 18: Joey and Brittany Logano announce that she is expecting the couple’s first child.
Johnson’s last Cup victory came 106 days ago.
To put it into perspective, Christmas is 100 days away.
Johnson’s average finish in the 10 races before the playoffs is 20.3 — his worst total since 2011 but not far off what he’s done in recent years.
His average finish in the 10 races before last year’s playoffs was 19.5 and he won the title. His average for those races was 18.3 before he won the 2013 title.
It’s not just been him. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne and Dale Earnhardt Jr. also have not had speed this summer. Elliott, Kahne and Johnson — Hendrick’s drivers in the playoffs — have combined for four top-10 finishes in the six races since Indianapolis.
“It’s been frustrating,’’ said Johnson, who starts today’s race 14th.
His wins early helped offset any frustration. Johnson’s three wins came in the season’s first 13 races.
“We won early, had good speed early, and in the back of my mind I was thinking that I hoped we were not peaking too soon,’’ Johnson said. “Then the summer happens. As you are in the middle of summer, the silver lining is that we are going to get through this eventually and come out on top. Maybe it is good to peak early, have the summer kind of challenge you, and then peak again.’’
July 3:Kyle Larson tweets about his dissatisfaction with what drivers make on merchandise sales, triggering a Twitter debate on the subject.
July 7:Matt Kenseth says he won’t return to Joe Gibbs Racing after this season
Johnson has made NASCAR’s postseason each of the 14 years and has won at least one playoff race every year entering this year.
He looks forward to the playoffs because the tracks match his style.
Johnson is the all-time victory leader at Dover with 11. He’s tied for third all-time in wins at Martinsville with nine after his victory there in last year’s playoffs that advanced him to the championship finale in Miami. He is the all-time wins leader at Texas with six, which includes four consecutive victories in the playoff race there before Carl Edwards broke Johnson’s streak last year.
The one oddity to his playoff success is that Chicagoland Speedway is one of three tracks he’s never won at in Cup. This track, though, was the site of his lone Xfinity win. He scored a fuel-mileage victory in the track’s inaugural Xfinity race in 2001.
Even though he has not scored a Cup win at Chicagoland, Johnson notes that “the stats do show that we have a great average finish at Chicago.’’
July 11: Kevin and DeLana Harvick announce they are expecting their second child.
July 20:Alex Bowman selected to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 in 2018.
Kevin Harvick has a theory to Johnson’s playoff success after forgettable summers.
“Sometimes you get behind and you physically can’t prepare vehicles and make all the upgrades to the vehicles in time to put yourself in a position to run well from when you stopped running well, and it can happen instantly,’’ Harvick said. “Look at (Joey Logano). They had a scenario that they built the car around, whatever that scenario was, they built their car around and NASCAR didn’t like it, so they changed the rules and from that point on they were in a rebuilding phase to try to get themselves in position.
“What you hope is you’re in a position like (Johnson) was, where they won a couple races and I think they were in a similar position where they had some rules change and they had some things happen and couldn’t run the stuff that they were running anymore. From that point, you have to start the rebuilding process and it’s a massive ship to turn around.’’
So, don’t read too much into those summer struggles by Johnson is what Harvick suggests.
It’s a good theory and Johnson’s success in past years, including last year when the team struggled in the summer before winning the title, shows what can happen.
July 27: Joe Gibbs Racing suspends two of its pit crew members who work for Furniture Row Racing for an incident on pit road with Kyle Busch’s crew chief at Indianapolis. JGR later cedes control of such employees to Furniture Row Racing.
Aug. 8: Kevin Harvick says on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show that Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s lack of success stunted NASCAR’s growth.
A dominating regular season has put Martin Truex Jr. far enough ahead with playoff points that he should advance deep into the postseason and is a favorite to race for the title in Miami.
Despite his domination — four wins, 18 stage victories and a series-high 1,646 laps led — Truex is not discounting Johnson’s title hopes even with the reigning champ’s summer slumber.
“I don’t think our guard is down when it comes to any team, let alone them,’’ Truex said. “You have to look at them, what they’ve done, know they’re going to be around and they’re going to be tough.”
He’s not alone.
Kyle Busch, also a favorite to be racing for the title in Miami, won’t overlook Johnson and his team.
“I’ve had friends over the years that have worked for Hendrick and have worked with the 48 team,’’ Busch said. “They always say, ‘Man, when Chicago comes … Jimmie’s got a switch that he flips on, and it’s on.’ So we’ll see if he can do it again. He has before, right? So don’t count him out.”
Aug. 19: Kyle Busch wins the Cup race at Bristol to compete a sweep of the Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup races there that weekend. It’s the second time he’s accomplished that feat.
Sept. 9: A wayward ambulance at Richmond briefly puts Matt Kenseth’s playoff hopes in jeopardy, one of a series of incidents that raised questions about NASCAR’s officiating.
Jimmie Johnson turns 42 today and while he’s not ready for retirement, he knows he’s moving closer to the end of his career and the end of his pursuit of eight titles. Or nine. Or 10.
“I am here for reasons of being successful,’’ Johnson said. “ Winning races and winning championships. So, every year that I extend and have agreed to, I am all in and here for one reason. So that is more of it than thinking I might only have four chances left the way the contract lays out. It’s more about knowing what I can give and how demanding the sport is. And knowing what I can sign up for and really giving it 100 percent.”
As a high-energy Type A personality who always is seeking ways to stay occupied, Clint Bowyer occasionally spends down time at racetracks keeping tabs on fans’ down time.
During a recent episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver explained how he likes touring the infield during race weekends to understand the fan experience.
“It’s about the experience,” Bowyer said. “It’s not about a race or practice or qualifying. It bums me out when I see people at a lull or void in our program. They just look like they don’t know what to do with themselves.”
Bowyer does think there have been some improvements made this season, starting with the reconfiguring of the fan midway with the return of the merchandise haulers at many tracks. That has helped rebuild a “carnival-type feel” to make fans feel entertained, Bowyer said. “It’s not enough in today’s day and age just to be entertained now and then. You’ve got to have something for these people every single moment, every minute they’re at the racetrack.”
He also approves of Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s hosting and promotion of concerts with bands such as the Chainsmokers.
“They’ve learned how to capture that young audience,” he said. “Everyone says our demographic is getting older, getting long in the tooth. If you want to capture kids, 30-year-old guys, that’s me. It’s going to take a lot to keep me entertained for three days. You’ll have to have stuff going on, a party going on. I want to be entertained the whole time I’m there, and by the way, I’m a race fan. I want to see cars on the track.”
Bowyer owns a dirt late model race team and said the dirt racing experience also sets a good example.
“Those Late Models, they’re going to put on a great show for the fans,” he said. “There will be moments in that race that people will be talking about for weeks to come. That is something we’ve got to work on in our sport. We’ve got to create more moments that people come and talk about for weeks to come.”
He often has help in towing his race vehicle across the scales from Voda, who travels to races – often with their 4-year-old daughter.
“So much of our existence revolves around my career, and my schedule dictates so much of what we do,” Voda said. “So I kind of think it’s the least I can do that when we can travel as a family and be there together with Emmy, that’s what I like to do.”
Modified champion Ted Christopher died in a plane crash Saturday afternoon in Guilford, Connecticut. He was 59.
Christopher, the 2008 NASCAR Whelen Tour Modified champion, was scheduled to compete in Saturday night’s race at Riverhead (New York) Raceway. Track officials planned to honor Christopher by having his car driven for a ceremonial lap followed by a moment of silence.
NASCAR issued a statement on behalf of Chairman and CEO Brian France:
“We are all saddened to learn of the tragic plane crash this afternoon that claimed the lives of NASCAR driver Ted Christopher and the aircraft’s pilot.
“As a championship driver on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and New England short tracks, Christopher was a throwback to NASCAR’s roots. He was a tough racer’s racer, and his hard driving style and candid personality endeared him to short track fans throughout the country. He will be missed throughout the racing community, in the garage and, especially, in the hearts of his many fans. NASCAR has his family and friends in its thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Mooney M20C plane crashed at 1:53 p.m. ET Saturday in a wooded area near Guilford. The FAA confirmed two people were onboard.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.
Christopher was selected as one of the top 25 drivers in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series history in 2006. Fans voted him as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s most popular driver three times.
Christopher captured 13 track championships and competed at every level of NASCAR. He made six Cup starts (the last in 2009), 21 Xfinity starts (the last in 2001) and two Camping World Truck Series starts (the last in 1999).
He won nine track championships (1987, ’96, 2000, ’01, 04, ’07, ’09, ’12 and ’14) at Stafford (Connecticut) Motor Speedway
Christopher’s death reverberated throughout NASCAR and the racing community.