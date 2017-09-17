Pit penalties break out among Cup playoff contenders in Chicago

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first major miscues of the NASCAR Cup playoffs belong to Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and Austin Dillon.

The three drivers received pit penalties in the first 45 laps of the playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway.

Stenhouse was penalized for a commitment line violation during an unscheduled pit stop on Lap 29.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver brought his No. 17 Ford to pit road after he got into the Turn 1 wall three laps earlier.

About 12 laps later the field began making green flag pit stops. Truex, the regular-season champion, and Austin Dillon were penalized for speeding.

Truex was able to get back in the top 10 before the end of Stage 1, but Truex had to pit twice during the caution to properly secure lug nuts. He began Stage 2 in 13th.

Stenhouse finished Stage 1 two laps down and Dillon was one lap down.

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch joined them in being penalized just after the start of Stage 2. A few laps after the restart, Busch pitted to make sure lug nuts were properly secured on his No. 18 Toyota.

Busch was then penalized for his crew going over the wall too soon. After leading 85 laps, went two laps down.

Kurt Busch was the fifth playoff driver to be penalized on pit road when he was caught speeding just passed Lap 205.

#NASCAR … That was Austin Dillon's first speeding penalty since Kansas in May and 4th of the year @NASCARonNBC — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) September 17, 2017

#NASCAR: That was the first speeding penalty for Martin Truex Jr. since Bristol in the spring. It was Truex's 3rd speeding penalty this yr — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) September 17, 2017