Kyle Petty: Brad Keselowski almost beyond ‘point of diminishing returns’ on Toyota criticism

Brad Keselowski was once again vocal this week with criticisms of Toyota and its performance level of late in the Cup Series, saying on Twitter that he hasn’t seen NASCAR “let a manufacturer get this far ahead since the 70s.”

The tweet was followed by rebukes from Toyota drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and crew chief Cole Pearn.

Keselowski’s latest comments followed those he made in July and August about the manufacturer.

NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett responded to Keselowski’s continued criticisms of Toyota before Sunday’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway.

“Yes Brad, we know that you’re disgruntled,” Petty said. “We now what you think, we understand that. It’s time to kind of quiet down a little bit, do your job. Because you’re almost passed that point of diminishing returns on what you’re saying, where it becomes whining and it’s not very constructive.

“We’re in the playoffs, this is a special time for the sport. Let’s focus on what’s going on on the race track.”

Said Jarrett: “I think Toyota has an advantage. Was it something they were given? No. Is it unfair? No. They worked extremely hard to make all of this happen.”

