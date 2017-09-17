Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Busch dominates Stage 1 of Cup playoff opener at Chicagoland

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 17, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois – Kyle Busch earned the first stage win of the NASCAR Cup playoffs Sunday, leading 78 of the 80 laps in the Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

It was Busch’s 12th stage win of the season.

Busch, who started from the pole, went for the jugular right from the green flag, jumping out to a 2-plus second lead in the first 15 laps.

As the race began, Brad Keselowski suffered damage to the right side fender skirt, where it was bent outward. He started fifth and fell to seventh and decided along with crew chief Paul Wolfe that he’d stay on-track until the first pit stop, at which time they’d fix the damage.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pitted on Lap 29, having suffered right side damage after scraping the wall on Lap 25.

Stenhouse was then assessed a commitment line violation for having two tires outside the edge of the commitment line, which dropped him to 40th (last) position and leaving him two laps behind. By the end of the stage, Stenhouse had climbed back to 30th, still two laps down.

On the first series of pit stops that began after Lap 40, Landon Cassill stayed out to take the lead for two laps before Kyle Busch cycled back through to regain the lead on Lap 47.

Two other drivers were penalized for being too fast on pit road: No. 1 playoff seed Martin Truex Jr. and Austin Dillon.

Busch continued to stretch his lead. By Lap 63, he had lapped 25 of the 40 cars in the field, leaving just 15 cars on the lead lap.

By the time Stage 1 ended, Busch led Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Keselowski, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Truex.

Also at the end of the stage, in addition to Busch, there were only 13 drivers on the lead lap.

Jamie McMurray spins during final stage restart in Chicago

By Daniel McFadinSep 17, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT
Playoff driver Jamie McMurray caused the first caution for an accident in the Cup Series playoffs after spinning on a restart with 99 laps left in the Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

McMurray managed to keep his No. 1 Chevrolet off the wall after he spun on the backstretch from contact with Ryan Newman, another playoff driver.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver now runs in the top 15. There are 16 cars on the lead lap.

Kyle Busch is the first car a lap down.

Chase Elliott takes Stage 2 of NASCAR Cup playoff race at Chicagoland

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 17, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois – Chase Elliott captured Stage 2 of Sunday’s Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

It was Elliott’s third stage win of the season as he hopes to turn that into his first career NASCAR Cup win.

After 160 laps, Elliott leads Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray.

Harvick, who finished behind Kyle Busch at the end of Stage 1, took the lead away from Busch on Lap 88.

During the pit stop following Stage 1, No. 1 seed Martin Truex Jr. had to return to pit road to have his crew tighten two loose lug nuts before Stage 2 began.

Kyle Busch made an unexpected pit stop on Lap 98 for a loose wheel. To add insult to injury, he and his team were penalized for a pit crew member over the wall too early.

That led to a pass-through penalty that put Busch two laps down, being scored 30th on Lap 103.

Just before Busch came down pit road, NASCAR officials brought four tires of the No. 18 team to be examined, but officials said it was standard operating procedure.

There was no immediate word of any penalty or violation, but it was an indication of how NASCAR has been increasingly cracking down in recent weeks.

By Lap 116, Busch was back up to 26th position and had gained back one of the laps he lost, now just one lap down to the leaders.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who scraped the wall in Stage 1, was still unable to recover. By Lap 120, Stenhouse was the last of the 16 playoff drivers, scored in 28th position, still two laps down.

Elliott beat Harvick off pit road following service to both cars to take the lead on Lap 125.

Ten laps later, Truex battled his way back to fifth place.

By Lap 153, Truex had climbed back to third, Kyle Busch to 16th (one lap down) and Stenhouse had fallen to 31st (three laps down).

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch hit with pit penalty early in Stage 2 at Chicago (video)

By Daniel McFadinSep 17, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT
After leading 85 laps and winning Stage 1 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener, pole-sitter Kyle Busch is off the lead lap following an early Stage 2 pit penalty.

Busch pitted only a few laps into Stage 2 for a vibration. He was then penalized for pit crew members going over the wall too soon.

Busch was two laps down after leaving pit road the second time. He quickly got one lap back and returned to the lead lap following a round of green flag pit stops. He pitted for tires again with just over 30 laps left in the stage and is now one lap down.

The pit penalty comes after the teams of Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez swapped pit crews.

Busch was the fourth playoff driver to be penalized on Sunday after Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and Austin Dillon were issued penalties in Stage 1.

Pit penalties break out among Cup playoff contenders in Chicago

By Daniel McFadinSep 17, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT
The first major miscues of the NASCAR Cup playoffs belong to Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and Austin Dillon.

The three drivers received pit penalties in the first 45 laps of the playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway.

Stenhouse was penalized for a commitment line violation during an unscheduled pit stop on Lap 29.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver brought his No. 17 Ford to pit road after he got into the Turn 1 wall three laps earlier.

About 12 laps later the field began making green flag pit stops. Truex, the regular-season champion, and Austin Dillon were penalized for speeding.

Truex was able to get back in the top 10 before the end of Stage 1, but Truex had to pit twice during the caution to properly secure lug nuts. He began Stage 2 in 13th.

Stenhouse finished Stage 1 two laps down and Dillon was one lap down.

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch joined them in being penalized just after the start of Stage 2. A few laps after the restart, Busch pitted to make sure lug nuts were properly secured on his No. 18 Toyota.

Busch was then penalized for his crew going over the wall too soon. After leading 85 laps, went two laps down.

Kurt Busch was the fifth playoff driver to be penalized on pit road when he was caught speeding just passed Lap 205.