Getty Images

Points reset: William Byron is No. 1 seed heading into Xfinity playoffs

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 16, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT
Following Saturday’s TheHouse.com 300, William Byron is the No. 1 seed heading into the start of the seven-race NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

The playoffs begin next Saturday at Kentucky Speedway, and Byron comes in with the narrowest of leads. He has a two-point edge over Saturday’s race winner, Justin Allgaier, and a five-point edge over Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate, Elliott Sadler.

Coming into the race, 13 drivers were in contention for the 12 playoff spots. After the checkered flag, Dakoda Armstrong was the one who fell short of making the playoffs.

Click here for the reset Xfinity points following Saturday’s race.

Modified driver Ted Christopher killed in plane crash

Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Dustin LongSep 16, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT
Modified champion Ted Christopher died in a plane crash Saturday afternoon in Guilford, Connecticut. He was 59.

Christopher, the 2008 NASCAR Whelen Tour Modified champion, was scheduled to compete in Saturday night’s race at Riverhead (New York) Raceway. Track officials planned to honor Christopher by having his car driven for a ceremonial lap followed by a moment of silence.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Mooney M20C plane crashed at 1:53 p.m. ET Saturday in a wooded area near Guilford. The FAA confirmed two people were onboard.

NBC Connecticut reported that both people on the plane were killed. NASCAR confirmed that Christopher was one of those killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

Christopher was selected as one of the top 25 drivers in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series history in 2006. Fans voted him as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s most popular driver three times.

Christopher captured 13 track championships and competed at every level of NASCAR. He made six Cup starts (the last in 2009), 21 Xfinity starts (the last in 2001) and two Camping World Truck Series starts (the last in 1999).

He won nine track championships (1987, ’96, 2000, ’01, 04, ’07, ’09, ’12 and ’14) at Stafford (Connecticut) Motor Speedway

Christopher’s death reverberated throughout NASCAR and the racing community.

Results of Saturday’s TheHouse.com 300 Xfinity race at Chicagoland

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 16, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois — Justin Allgaier was like a tiger stalking his prey.

He hung around the top-5 and top-10 for much of Saturday’s TheHouse.com 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, patiently waiting.

And then came the moment he was waiting for the whole race, pouncing on Lap 185, going low to pass the leaders and held on — including a crucial restart on Lap 193 — to win his second race of the season, the fifth of his career, and the second at his home state racetrack (the other win was 2011).

Allgaier held off Kyle Larson and JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler, who finished second and third, respectively.

Allgaier, who hails from Riverton, Ill., starts the seven-race Xfinity playoffs next Saturday at Kentucky Speedway seeded second behind William Byron.

Click here for the results of Saturday’s race.

One of the happiest guys after Saturday’s race — even though he wasn’t happy about his 20th place finish — was Jeremy Clements as he not only made the playoffs, he jumped up to seventh place after the points were reset. Check out the video below of Clements’ reaction:

Great late-race restart propels Justin Allgaier to Xfinity win at Chicagoland

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 16, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois – Justin Allgaier had a great restart with eight laps to go to hold off Kyle Larson and JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler to capture Saturday’s TheHouse.com 300 NASCAR Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway.

While Erik Jones made a surge to catch Allgaier on the restart, Jones was penalized for changing lanes prior to reaching the start-finish line.

Allgaier earned the second Xfinity career win at Chicagoland Speedway (other was in 2011) in his home state (he was born in Riverton, Ill., about 2 1/2 hours from Joliet), his second of the season and fifth of his career.

Allgaier was consistently in the top-five for much of the race but did not take the lead until Lap 185, passing low and then held on for the remaining 15 laps of the 200-lap event, including the last restart.

“How cool is that? This is awesome,” Allgaier said over his team radio shortly after taking the checkered flag.

Sadler earns the first Xfinity regular season championship and both drivers will carry the momentum into next weekend’s start of the Xfinity playoffs at Kentucky Speedway.

“It means a lot to me and my family,” Sadler said. “We were able to win the first Xfinity playoff race last season and now this. There’s a lot of firsts in my career, which means a lot to a small-town boy from Virginia.

“This just gives us some incentive to try and get both trophies at Homestead.” 

Larson finished second after a last lap surge past Sadler.

“I had a shot to win it, sped on pit road and had to restart at the back,” Larson said. “I definitely didn’t anticipate coming back and finishing second.”

Daniel Hemric finished fourth and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five.

Sixth through 10th were Matt Tifft, Cole Custer, Ty Dillon, Blake Koch and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Due to the restart zone penalty, Jones saw a great day go for naught. Jones dominated the race, leading 94 of the event’s 200 laps, but the miscue cost him deeply, finishing a disappointing 18th place.

“I was surprised for sure,”Jones said. “It was close, yeah, for sure, but NASCAR said they’re not in the business of really making calls, but I’d say that was a race-affecting call.

“It is what it is. We were either going to see a really good finish between me and the 7 (Allgaier) or him run away. It’s unfortunate. It was close. I was surprised to see the call.’’

The race determined the 12 drivers that will advance to the seven-race Xfinity playoffs: William Byron will start as the points leader (2,025), followed by Allgiaer (2,023), Sadler (2,020), Daniel Hemric (2,009), Brennan Poole (2,006), Ryan Reed (2,005), Jeremy Clements (2,005), Cole Custer (2,005), Blake Koch (2,005), Matt Tifft (2,004), Brendan Gaughan (2,003) and Michael Annett (2,001).

Dakoda Armstrong fell short of making the playoffs.

STAGE WINNERS: Erik Jones (Stage 1, Laps 1-45), Erik Jones (Stage 2, Laps 46-90)

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Cole Custer led 41 laps and looked like he may have a chance to win, but tailed off near the end. Still, he finished seventh.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: William Byron pitted on Lap 28 and took his car to the garage with reported transmission problems. While he returned to the race, he finished 33rd, 34 laps behind the leaders.

NOTABLE: Allgaier becomes the first Xfinity Series regular to win on a 1.5-mile track this season.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “It’s an honor and humbling to become the first regular season Xfinity Series champion.” – Third-place finisher Elliott Sadler

WHAT’S NEXT: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300,Saturday, Sept. 23, Kentucky Speedway, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

Contributing: Dustin Long.

Kyle Busch is fastest in final NASCAR Cup practice at Chicagoland

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 16, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois – Kyle Busch put some icing on his pole position for Sunday’s Tale of the Turtles, being fastest in the final NASCAR Cup practice session Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway.

Busch covered the 1.5-mile oval with a speed of 180.252 mph, nearly one mph more than second-fastest Austin Dillon (179.438 mph).

Third through 10th were Brad Keselowski (179.289), Chase Elliott (179.134), Clint Bowyer (178.542), Kevin Harvick (178.359), Denny Hamlin (178.312), points leader and defending Chicagoland race winner Martin Truex Jr. (177.871), Joey Logano (177.643) and Ryan Blaney (177.515).

Of the 16 drivers in the NASCAR Cup playoffs, eight were in the top 10 and 12 were in the top 17. Four playoff drivers that struggled for speed were Kurt Busch (22nd, 176.016 mph), Matt Kenseth (23rd, 175.793), defending series champion Jimmie Johnson (24th, 175.701) and Kasey Kahne (27th, 174.803).

Only 36 of the 40 qualified drivers took to the track for the final practice.

Click here for the full final practice speed grid.