NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 96: Clint Bowyer on improving the race fan experience

By Nate RyanSep 16, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
As a high-energy Type A personality who always is seeking ways to stay occupied, Clint Bowyer occasionally spends down time at racetracks keeping tabs on fans’ down time.

During a recent episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver explained how he likes touring the infield during race weekends to understand the fan experience.

“It’s about the experience,” Bowyer said. “It’s not about a race or practice or qualifying. It bums me out when I see people at a lull or void in our program. They just look like they don’t know what to do with themselves.”

Bowyer does think there have been some improvements made this season, starting with the reconfiguring of the fan midway with the return of the merchandise haulers at many tracks. That has helped rebuild a “carnival-type feel” to make fans feel entertained, Bowyer said. “It’s not enough in today’s day and age just to be entertained now and then. You’ve got to have something for these people every single moment, every minute they’re at the racetrack.”

He also approves of Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s hosting and promotion of concerts with bands such as the Chainsmokers.

“They’ve learned how to capture that young audience,” he said. “Everyone says our demographic is getting older, getting long in the tooth. If you want to capture kids, 30-year-old guys, that’s me. It’s going to take a lot to keep me entertained for three days. You’ll have to have stuff going on, a party going on. I want to be entertained the whole time I’m there, and by the way, I’m a race fan. I want to see cars on the track.”

Bowyer owns a dirt late model race team and said the dirt racing experience also sets a good example.

“Those Late Models, they’re going to put on a great show for the fans,” he said. “There will be moments in that race that people will be talking about for weeks to come. That is something we’ve got to work on in our sport. We’ve got to create more moments that people come and talk about for weeks to come.”

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The free subscriptions will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 95: Krista Voda and Phil Kelley on TV and tractor pulling

Red Blooded Binder Team
By Nate RyanSep 16, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
NASCAR on NBC host Krista Voda and her husband, Phil Kelley, joined the NASCAR on NBC podcast to discuss their hectic road life, chasing tractor pulls and TV assignments.

Kelley, who also works as a cameraman, is the driver-owner of the Red Blooded Binder tractor pulling team, which barnstorms around the country to county fairs for events throughout the summer.

He often has help in towing his race vehicle across the scales from Voda, who travels to races – often with their 4-year-old daughter.

“So much of our existence revolves around my career, and my schedule dictates so much of what we do,” Voda said. “So I kind of think it’s the least I can do that when we can travel as a family and be there together with Emmy, that’s what I like to do.”

Modified driver Ted Christopher killed in plane crash

Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Dustin LongSep 16, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT
Modified champion Ted Christopher died in a plane crash Saturday afternoon in Guilford, Connecticut. He was 59.

Christopher, the 2008 NASCAR Whelen Tour Modified champion, was scheduled to compete in Saturday night’s race at Riverhead (New York) Raceway. Track officials planned to honor Christopher by having his car driven for a ceremonial lap followed by a moment of silence.

NASCAR issued a statement on behalf of Chairman and CEO Brian France:

“We are all saddened to learn of the tragic plane crash this afternoon that claimed the lives of NASCAR driver Ted Christopher and the aircraft’s pilot.

“As a championship driver on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and New England short tracks, Christopher was a throwback to NASCAR’s roots. He was a tough racer’s racer, and his hard driving style and candid personality endeared him to short track fans throughout the country. He will be missed throughout the racing community, in the garage and, especially, in the hearts of his many fans. NASCAR has his family and friends in its thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Mooney M20C plane crashed at 1:53 p.m. ET Saturday in a wooded area near Guilford. The FAA confirmed two people were onboard.

NBC Connecticut reported that both people on the plane were killed. NASCAR confirmed that Christopher was one of those killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

Christopher was selected as one of the top 25 drivers in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series history in 2006. Fans voted him as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s most popular driver three times.

Christopher captured 13 track championships and competed at every level of NASCAR. He made six Cup starts (the last in 2009), 21 Xfinity starts (the last in 2001) and two Camping World Truck Series starts (the last in 1999).

He won nine track championships (1987, ’96, 2000, ’01, 04, ’07, ’09, ’12 and ’14) at Stafford (Connecticut) Motor Speedway

Christopher’s death reverberated throughout NASCAR and the racing community.

Points reset: William Byron is No. 1 seed heading into Xfinity playoffs

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 16, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT
Following Saturday’s TheHouse.com 300, William Byron is the No. 1 seed heading into the start of the seven-race NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

The playoffs begin next Saturday at Kentucky Speedway, and Byron comes in with the narrowest of leads. He has a two-point edge over Saturday’s race winner, Justin Allgaier, and a five-point edge over Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate, Elliott Sadler.

Coming into the race, 13 drivers were in contention for the 12 playoff spots. After the checkered flag, Dakoda Armstrong was the one who fell short of making the playoffs.

Click here for the reset Xfinity points following Saturday’s race.

Results of Saturday’s TheHouse.com 300 Xfinity race at Chicagoland

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 16, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois — Justin Allgaier was like a tiger stalking his prey.

He hung around the top-5 and top-10 for much of Saturday’s TheHouse.com 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, patiently waiting.

And then came the moment he was waiting for the whole race, pouncing on Lap 185, going low to pass the leaders and held on — including a crucial restart on Lap 193 — to win his second race of the season, the fifth of his career, and the second at his home state racetrack (the other win was 2011).

Allgaier held off Kyle Larson and JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler, who finished second and third, respectively.

Allgaier, who hails from Riverton, Ill., starts the seven-race Xfinity playoffs next Saturday at Kentucky Speedway seeded second behind William Byron.

Click here for the results of Saturday’s race.

One of the happiest guys after Saturday’s race — even though he wasn’t happy about his 20th place finish — was Jeremy Clements as he not only made the playoffs, he jumped up to seventh place after the points were reset. Check out the video below of Clements’ reaction: