NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 95: Krista Voda and Phil Kelley on TV and tractor pulling

NASCAR on NBC host Krista Voda and her husband, Phil Kelley, joined the NASCAR on NBC podcast to discuss their hectic road life, chasing tractor pulls and TV assignments.

Kelley, who also works as a cameraman, is the driver-owner of the Red Blooded Binder tractor pulling team, which barnstorms around the country to county fairs for events throughout the summer.

He often has help in towing his race vehicle across the scales from Voda, who travels to races – often with their 4-year-old daughter.

“So much of our existence revolves around my career, and my schedule dictates so much of what we do,” Voda said. “So I kind of think it’s the least I can do that when we can travel as a family and be there together with Emmy, that’s what I like to do.”

