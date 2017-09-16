Martin Truex Jr. fastest in first of two NASCAR Cup practices at Chicagoland

Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions Saturday morning at Chicagoland Speedway.
Truex covered the 1.5-mile track with a top speed of 180.650 mph.
Ryan Blaney was second (179.802 mph), followed by Chase Elliott (179.689) Brad Keselowski (179.659) and Ryan Newman (179.414).
There will be one other practice session this afternoon from 2 to 2:50 p.m., preceding the Xfinity Series’ TheHouse.com 300 race, which begins at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
We’ll have the full speed grid shortly. Check back shortly.
JOLIET, Illinois — While the Cup playoffs begin this weekend for 16 teams, there are still goals for other teams to accomplish.
Count Dale Earnhardt Jr. among those with revised goals after failing to qualify for the playoffs.
Earnhardt enters Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway 22nd in the points. He is winless with one top-five and four top-10 finishes this season. Earnhardt qualified 20th for Sunday’s Cup race.
MORE: Cup starting lineup for Sunday’s race
“There is a concern, I guess, that you could get sort of complacent and go through these races and maybe some of the urgency or importance falls away a little bit because there is no ultimate carrot about there like that championship trophy,’’ Earnhardt said Friday at Chicagoland Speedway. “We will consciously all kind of remind each other as a team to keep pushing hard and to keep working hard. I’m done at the end of the year, but they go on.’’
Alex Bowman will take over the No. 88 ride after this season. Earnhardt wants to help build momentum for Bowman and the team.
“How the team sort of ends the season is a catalyst for how it begins the next one,’’ Earnhardt said. “So, it’s important that we try to be as successful and find and learn and study and improve for the betterment of next season.
“One thing we talked about, as silly as it is, is to try to get ourselves into the top 20 in points. We have the opportunity to beat a few guys, so it sucks that is our goal, but we are going to put little goals out there for ourselves that are personal achievements to push ourselves to keep working. You take pride in that.”
Daniel Suarez ranks 20th in the standings with 568 points. Trevor Bayne is next at 484 points and then Earnhardt at 459 points.
and on Facebook
JOLIET, Illinois — Fifteen Cup cars will be penalized time in today’s final Cup practice session at Chicagoland Speedway.
Final practice is from 2 – 2:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Eight teams will be docked time for inspection issues Friday. Seven will be docked time for issues last weekend at Richmond Raceway.
Five drivers will miss 30 minutes of practice. They are Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Daniel Suarez, Jimmie Johnson and Aric Almirola.
Jones was docked because his car failed qualifying inspection three times Friday.
Johnson and Almirola each were docked 15 minutes for failing qualifying inspection twice Friday. They each previously were to serve 15 minutes for failing qualifying inspection twice at Richmond.
Kenseth will lose 30 minutes because his car failed inspection before last weekend’s race three times. Suarez will miss 30 minutes because his car failed qualifying inspection twice and failed inspection before the race twice last weekend.
Serving 15-minute penalties will be Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ty Dillon, Kasey Kahne, Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick, AJ Allmendinger, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. and Matt DiBenedetto.
McDowell, Harvick, Allmendinger, Busch, Logano, Truex and DiBenedetto were docked time for failing qualifying inspection twice Friday.
Earnhardt and Dillon will lose practice time because their cars failed qualifying inspection twice at Richmond.
Kahne will lose 15 minutes because his car failed inspection before last weekend’s race twice.
and on Facebook
The Xfinity Series hold its regular-season finale today at Chicagoland Speedway with TheHouse.com 300.
There are only three spots left to be filled before the postseason begins next weekend at Kentucky Speedway. Blake Koch, Michael Annett and Brendan Gaughan are the drivers currently in those spots based on points.
Below is all the important info you need ahead of the race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Jon Magnusson, CEO of TheHouse.com, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:45 p.m. Qualifying is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:05 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Nashville recording artist Kelsey Hickman will perform the Anthem at 3:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN’s race broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. NBCSN’s coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 3 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 85 degrees and a 0 percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Erik Jones led 10 laps, including the final nine after taking the lead from Elliott Sadler. Jones beat Kyle Larson and Sadler to earn his fourth Xfinity win of the season
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:35 p.m.
Saturday marks the middle day of the big three-day NASCAR race weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.
NASCAR Cup drivers will take part in two final practice sessions, but the day’s feature event is the Xfinity Series’ TheHouse.com 300 that starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Check out today’s schedule
(All times Eastern):
9 a.m. – Xfinity garage open
10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)
12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)
1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3:30 p.m. – TheHouse.com 300 Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)