Kyle Busch is fastest in final NASCAR Cup practice at Chicagoland

JOLIET, Illinois – Kyle Busch put some icing on his pole position for Sunday’s Tale of the Turtles, being fastest in the final NASCAR Cup practice session Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway.
Busch covered the 1.5-mile oval with a speed of 180.252 mph, nearly one mph more than second-fastest Austin Dillon (179.438 mph).
Third through 10th were Brad Keselowski (179.289), Chase Elliott (179.134), Clint Bowyer (178.542), Kevin Harvick (178.359), Denny Hamlin (178.312), points leader and defending Chicagoland race winner Martin Truex Jr. (177.871), Joey Logano (177.643) and Ryan Blaney (177.515).
Of the 16 drivers in the NASCAR Cup playoffs, eight were in the top 10 and 12 were in the top 17. Four playoff drivers that struggled for speed were Kurt Busch (22nd, 176.016 mph), Matt Kenseth (23rd, 175.793), defending series champion Jimmie Johnson (24th, 175.701) and Kasey Kahne (27th, 174.803).
Only 36 of the 40 qualified drivers took to the track for the final practice.
Click here for the full final practice speed grid.
JOLIET, Illinois – Erik Jones earned the pole for this afternoon’s TheHouse.com 300 Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.
Jones was fastest with a speed of 177.229 mph. Jones comes into today’s race as defending winner of the Xfinity race at Chicagoland.
Daniel Suarez was second (176.980 mph), followed by Kyle Larson (176.800), Ryan Blaney (176.725) and Cole Custer (176.499).
Sixth through 12th were points leader Elliott Sadler ((175.564), Matt Tifft (175.160), William Byron (175.126), Daniel Hemric (175.006), Ryan Reed (174.424), Blake Koch (173.980) and Brennan Poole (173.712).
The race will take the green flag this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBCSN. The outcome of the race will determine which drivers make the seven-race Xfinity playoffs that start next Saturday, Sept. 23, in the VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 at Kentucky Speedway (to be televised on NBCSN).
Click here for the full Xfinity qualifying grid.
Jones is expecting a hot, slick track for this afternoon’s race.
JOLIET, Illinois — Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway.
Truex covered the 1.5-mile track with a top speed of 180.650 mph.
Ryan Blaney was second (179.802 mph), followed by Chase Elliott (179.689) Brad Keselowski (179.659) and Ryan Newman (179.414).
There will be one other practice session this afternoon from 2 to 2:50 p.m. (on NBCSN), preceding the Xfinity Series’ TheHouse.com 300 race, which begins at 3:30 p.m., also on NBCSN.
Click here for the full speed grid of the first of two practice sessions today.
JOLIET, Illinois — While the Cup playoffs begin this weekend for 16 teams, there are still goals for other teams to accomplish.
Count Dale Earnhardt Jr. among those with revised goals after failing to qualify for the playoffs.
Earnhardt enters Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway 22nd in the points. He is winless with one top-five and four top-10 finishes this season. Earnhardt qualified 20th for Sunday’s Cup race.
MORE: Cup starting lineup for Sunday’s race
“There is a concern, I guess, that you could get sort of complacent and go through these races and maybe some of the urgency or importance falls away a little bit because there is no ultimate carrot about there like that championship trophy,’’ Earnhardt said Friday at Chicagoland Speedway. “We will consciously all kind of remind each other as a team to keep pushing hard and to keep working hard. I’m done at the end of the year, but they go on.’’
Alex Bowman will take over the No. 88 ride after this season. Earnhardt wants to help build momentum for Bowman and the team.
“How the team sort of ends the season is a catalyst for how it begins the next one,’’ Earnhardt said. “So, it’s important that we try to be as successful and find and learn and study and improve for the betterment of next season.
“One thing we talked about, as silly as it is, is to try to get ourselves into the top 20 in points. We have the opportunity to beat a few guys, so it sucks that is our goal, but we are going to put little goals out there for ourselves that are personal achievements to push ourselves to keep working. You take pride in that.”
Daniel Suarez ranks 20th in the standings with 568 points. Trevor Bayne is next at 484 points and then Earnhardt at 459 points.
and on Facebook
JOLIET, Illinois — Fifteen Cup cars will be penalized time in today’s final Cup practice session at Chicagoland Speedway.
Final practice is from 2 – 2:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Eight teams will be docked time for inspection issues Friday. Seven will be docked time for issues last weekend at Richmond Raceway.
Five drivers will miss 30 minutes of practice. They are Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Daniel Suarez, Jimmie Johnson and Aric Almirola.
Jones was docked because his car failed qualifying inspection three times Friday.
Johnson and Almirola each were docked 15 minutes for failing qualifying inspection twice Friday. They each previously were to serve 15 minutes for failing qualifying inspection twice at Richmond.
Kenseth will lose 30 minutes because his car failed inspection before last weekend’s race three times. Suarez will miss 30 minutes because his car failed qualifying inspection twice and failed inspection before the race twice last weekend.
Serving 15-minute penalties will be Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ty Dillon, Kasey Kahne, Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick, AJ Allmendinger, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. and Matt DiBenedetto.
McDowell, Harvick, Allmendinger, Busch, Logano, Truex and DiBenedetto were docked time for failing qualifying inspection twice Friday.
Earnhardt and Dillon will lose practice time because their cars failed qualifying inspection twice at Richmond.
Kahne will lose 15 minutes because his car failed inspection before last weekend’s race twice.
and on Facebook