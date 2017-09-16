Great late-race restart propels Justin Allgaier to Xfinity win at Chicagoland

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JOLIET, Illinois – Justin Allgaier had a great restart with eight laps to go to hold off points leader Elliott Sadler to capture Saturday’s TheHouse.com 300 NASCAR Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway.

While Erik Jones made a surge to catch Allgaier, Jones was penalized for changing lanes prior to reaching the start-finish line on the Lap 193 restart.

Allgaier earned his fifth Xfinity career win in his home state (he was born in Riverton, Ill.).

“How cool is that? This is awesome,” Allgaier said over his team radio shortly after taking the checkered flag.

Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate, Elliott Sadler, earns the first Xfinity regular season championship and both drivers will carry the momentum into next weekend’s start of the Xfinity playoffs at Kentucky Speedway.

Kyle Larson finished second after a last lap surge past Sadler. Daniel Hemric finished fourth and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five.

Due to the restart zone penalty, Jones saw a great day go for naught. Jones dominated the race, leading 94 of the event’s 200 laps, but the miscue cost him deeply, finishing a disappointing 18th place.

We’ll be back with more shortly, including full results and the updated points. Please check back soon.