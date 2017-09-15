Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Starting lineup for Chicagoland Cup race

By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row of Sunday’s Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Busch won his seventh pole of the year.

Completing the top five are Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

Where the rest of the playoff contenders are starting:

Kyle Larson – Sixth

Chase Elliott – Eighth

Austin Dillon – Ninth

Matt Kenseth – 10th

Ryan Blaney – 12th

Jimmie Johnson – 14th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 15th

Ryan Newman – 16th

Kurt Busch – 17th

Jamie McMurray – 19th

Kasey Kahne – 25th

Kyle Busch wins pole for Cup playoff opener at Chicagoland

By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT
Kyle Busch won the pole for the Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, which is the opening race of the playoffs.

It is the seventh pole of the season for Busch, who claimed the spot with a speed of 187.963 mph.

The starting top five for the race is Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

“It’s because I’m in a Toyota, that’s why, right?” Busch joked with NBCSN, referring to the Twitter exchange between him and Keselowski earlier in the day. “Just great adjustments right there. We were kind of a little bit free those first couple of runs and just trying to get the balance right and obviously the last round the balance was way better. Really able to attack and get the most out of it and that’s all she had.”

Also starting in the top 10 will be Kyle Larson (sixth), Chase Elliott (eighth), Austin Dillon (ninth) and Matt Kenseth (10th).

Ryan Blaney did not make a lap in the final round after he ran out of gas and will start 12th.

Five other playoff drivers made it to the second round.

Jimmie Johnson (14th), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (15th), Ryan Newman (16th), Kurt Busch (17th)  and Jamie McMurray (19th).

“A step in the right direction,” Johnson told NBCSN. “Starting in the seventh row is a lot better than where we’ve started here recently. If we can move forward like we typically do in the race, get in the top 10, top five, it can completely change the outcome of the race and get momentum going the right way for us. We’re digging deep. I think we’ve improved some. … It’s time for this 48 to get hot.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 20th in his last Chicagoland start.

Erik Jones did not make a lap in the second round after he spun exiting Turn 4 with about six minutes left in the round.

Kasey Kahne was the only playoff driver who failed to advance out of the first round. He will start 25th in the postseason opener.

“We were missing rear grip, we didn’t have any,” Kahne told NBCSN. “We were terrible in practice. We were terrible in qualifying. Tomorrow’s a new day and we’ll do everything we can to be much better. But today was awful.”

Ray Black Jr. qualified 39th for his Cup Series debut. He is driving the No. 51 for Rick Ware.

Aric Almirola expects to remain in No. 43 rest of year

By Dustin LongSep 15, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois — Aric Almirola is the driver for now.

Darrell Wallace Jr. is the driver for next year.

Well, maybe.

Richard Petty Motorsports’ world turned upside down this week when sponsor Smithfield Foods announced it was moving to Stewart-Haas Racing after this season.

RPM announced that Almirola would not return to the team after this season.

Signs point to Almirola moving to Stewart-Haas Racing after Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth both said this week that they’re not replacing Danica Patrick in the car. No official announcement has been made. Almirola declined to discuss his 2018 plans Friday.

With a vacant seat to fill, RPM is pitching Wallace to potential sponsors for the No. 43 car for next season. Wallace drove four races for the team this summer when Almirola was out after being injured in May at Kansas Speedway. Wallace’s best finish was 11th with the team in July at Kentucky.

“They are working hard to figure out something,’’ Wallace said Friday at Chicagoland Speedway. “What we did a couple months ago was pretty special and showcased what we can do as a pair … if we can get things worked out. I think we can bring them really good finishes, represent their brands the way they need to be and get them rolling off on the right start.”

Could Wallace, who is competing in Saturday’s Xfinity race, get into the No. 43 car before the season ends?

“I fully expect to finish the year in the 43 car,’’ Almirola said Friday. “I have a contract that says I will, so hopefully.”

RPM also has two charters. It leased one to Go Fas Racing and will get that after this season. It can either sell that charter or lease the No. 43 charter next season. Either way, the team plans to be a one-car operation again next season. The organization also is looking for a new home after not renewing for lease on its shop for after this year.

Ryan Truex win first Truck Series pole for Chicagoland race

By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT
Ryan Truex scored his first Camping World Truck Series pole Friday, claiming the top position for tonight’s TheHouse.com 225 at Chicagoland Speedway.

The younger brother of Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Truex earned the pole with a speed of 175.982 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

The pole comes in his 35th start in the series. Truex, who drives for Shigeaki Hattori, is the first driver outside the eight-driver grid that will make the playoffs that begin next week. He is seven points behind Ben Rhodes, who starts 13th.

Joining Truex in the top five will be Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Johnny Sauter and Matt Crafton.

The race will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Erik Jones tops final Xfinity practice in Chicago

By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT
Erik Jones was fastest in the final practice session for the Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Jones and his No. 20 Toyota posted a top speed of 173.310 mph during his 28 laps around the 1.5-mile track.

Jones was followed by Spencer Gallagher (172.381), Daniel Suarez (172.320), Cole Custer (172.276) and Ryan Blaney (172.249).

Brennan Poole, ninth fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 41.

Darrell Wallace Jr. was 20th fastest, just as he was in the first session.

The session was stopped once for Matt Mills getting into the wall in Turn 1.

