Seven Cup teams to miss practice time Saturday at Chicagoland

JOLIET, Illinois – Playoff contender Matt Kenseth will miss 30 minutes of Saturday’s final practice session for an inspection issue last weekend at Richmond Raceway.
Kenseth’s team is one of seven Cup teams that will be docked practice time Saturday.
Kenseth and his team are being penalized for failing race inspection three times at Richmond.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez also will miss 30 minutes of the final practice session for failing inspection before qualifying twice and failing inspection before the race twice.
Five teams will be penalized 15 minutes of time in Saturday’s final practice session.
The teams of Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Aric Almirola and Ty Dillon are being penalized because their cars failed qualifying inspection twice at Richmond.
Kasey Kahne is being penalized because his car failed inspection before the race twice at Richmond.
