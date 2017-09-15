Roush Fenway Racing swaps pit crews

JOLIET, Illinois — Roush Fenway Racing will swap pit crews this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, giving playoff contender Ricky Stenhouse Jr. a new pit crew.
Stenhouse will get teammate Trevor Bayne‘s pit crew and Bayne will get Stenhouse’s pit crew.
Stenhouse’s pit crew this weekend will be: Front tire changer Ryan Jacobson, front tire carrier Allen Troutman, rear tire changer Chris Shuman, rear tire carrier Justin Edgell, jackman Mike Brown and gas man Josh Pech. Stenhouse is making his first playoff appearance.
Bayne’s pit crew will be: Front tire changer Mike Lingerfelt, front tire carrier Kevin Richardson, rear tire changer Justin Fielder, rear tire carrier Brad Sutton, jackman Shawn Mickelson and gas man Kevin Wing.
Roush Fenway Racing is the second Cup organization to exchange pit crews to help a playoff contender. Joe Gibbs Racing made a similar move earlier this week. Title contender Kyle Busch is swapping pit crews with Daniel Suarez, who is not in the playoffs.