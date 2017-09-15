Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Roush Fenway Racing swaps pit crews

By Dustin LongSep 15, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois  Roush Fenway Racing will swap pit crews this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, giving playoff contender Ricky Stenhouse Jr. a new pit crew.

Stenhouse will get teammate Trevor Bayne‘s pit crew and Bayne will get Stenhouse’s pit crew.

Stenhouse’s pit crew this weekend will be: Front tire changer Ryan Jacobson, front tire carrier Allen Troutman, rear tire changer Chris Shuman, rear tire carrier Justin Edgell, jackman Mike Brown and gas man Josh Pech. Stenhouse is making his first playoff appearance.

Bayne’s pit crew will be: Front tire changer Mike Lingerfelt, front tire carrier Kevin Richardson, rear tire changer Justin Fielder, rear tire carrier Brad Sutton, jackman Shawn Mickelson and gas man Kevin Wing.

Roush Fenway Racing is the second Cup organization to exchange pit crews to help a playoff contender. Joe Gibbs Racing made a similar move earlier this week. Title contender Kyle Busch is swapping pit crews with Daniel Suarez, who is not in the playoffs.

Seven Cup teams to miss practice time Saturday at Chicagoland

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 15, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois – Playoff contender Matt Kenseth will miss 30 minutes of Saturday’s final practice session for an inspection issue last weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Kenseth’s team is one of seven Cup teams that will be docked practice time Saturday.

Kenseth and his team are being penalized for failing race inspection three times at Richmond.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez also will miss 30 minutes of the final practice session for failing inspection before qualifying twice and failing inspection before the race twice.

Five teams will be penalized 15 minutes of time in Saturday’s final practice session.

The teams of Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Aric Almirola and Ty Dillon are being penalized because their cars failed qualifying inspection twice at Richmond.

Kasey Kahne is being penalized because his car failed inspection before the race twice at Richmond.

 and on Facebook

 

 

Toyotas dominate opening Cup practice at Chicagoland Speedway

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 15, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois – Toyotas took the top four spots in Friday’s Cup practice at Chicagoland Speedway, led by Kyle Busch‘s lap of 184.143 mph.

Busch was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Suarez (183.418 mph) and Denny Hamlin (182.921). Points leader Martin Truex Jr. was next 182.859 mph.

Kevin Harvick was next, guiding his Ford to a lap of 182.642 mph to complete the top five.

He was followed by Kyle Larson (182.556 mph), Chase Elliott (181.892), Danica Patrick (181.849), Ryan Blaney (181.598) and Brad Keselowski (181.574).

There were no incidents in the 85-minute session.

Click here for practice report

 

 

Six Xfinity teams will lose practice time Friday at Chicagoland Speedway

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 15, 2017, 12:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois – Seven Xfinity teams will be docked 15 minutes of practice Friday at Chicagoland Speedway for inspection issues last weekend at Richmond Raceway.

The teams of Ross Chastain, JJ Yeley, Spencer Gallagher and Josh Bilicki will miss 15 minutes because they were late for inspection at Richmond.

The teams of Erik Jones and Mike Harmon will miss 15 minutes because they failed template inspection twice before qualifying at Richmond.

Xfinity teams practice Friday from 2-2:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN and 4 – 4:50 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app and online.

 

Furniture Row Racing sells charter from No. 77 car for next season

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 15, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois — Furniture Row Racing has sold its charter for the No. 77 team for next year but is still looking for sponsorship to run the car in 2018.

Joe Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing, said the team sold the charter — he declined to name what team purchased it — because of lack of sponsorship for the No. 77 team next year.

“We’re still working on obtaining sponsorship,’’ Garone said Friday at Chicagoland Speedway. “If something happens in the next few weeks, it’s definitely not dead. We definitely want to keep the 77 running, but we’re running out of time.’’

Garone concedes the chances of the organization being a single-car team next year are “high.’’

Even without a charter, a team can run in the series. Any team that has a charter must run every race. If they skip a race, they lose the charter immediately and the financial benefits that go with it.

Garone acknowledged that if the team found sponsorship to run the car for the full season, there would be the opportunity to lease or buy a charter from another team.

Garone said Furniture Row Racing will not lay off any employes if it contracts to one car next season. A couple of positions will follow rookie Erik Jones to Joe Gibbs Racing next season. Garone concedes those who work on the road crew and want to continue to do that also could leave.

“We’re hoping everyone will stay,’’ Garone said.

“As far as the shop goes, we’re going to be one really strong single-car team.’’

Garone said that 5-hour Energy will remain with Furniture Row Racing and would move to the No. 78 of Martin Truex Jr.

Garone said team owner Barney Visser is not interested in running a second car in a limited number of races next year.

“If the 77 runs … it will be running for a championship, not just a partial (season),’’ Garone said.

 and on Facebook