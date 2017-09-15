NASCAR America: Who’s the better golfer, Dale Jarrett or Denny Hamlin?

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Denny Hamlin and Dale Jarrett put — or is that putted? — their reputations on the line when they had a putting contest in NBCSN’s studios in Connecticut.
It was part of Hamlin’s visit to the NBC Sports Group complex, where he did a number of interviews across a variety of TV and online platforms.
So who has the better putting stroke? We won’t tell. You’ll have to check out the video above.
But you might be a bit surprised at how they performed when the pressure was on. Can you say “mulligan”?
Denny Hamlin, the winningest active Cup driver without a series championship, begins his title drive without crew chief Mike Wheeler this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.
Wheeler is completing a two-race suspension after Hamlin’s winning Southern 500 car failed inspection afterward. Wheeler’s suspension means he can’t be in the garage and on pit road. He can remain in communication with the team throughout the weekend.
Hamlin admits that Wheeler’s absence last weekend at Richmond impacted the team despite a fifth-place finish. Hamlin noted that the team was late in getting the car ready for both practices, costing him track time.
“We started 10 minutes late to both practices because our car wasn’t ready,’’ Hamlin said. “In between changes, we didn’t have the sense of urgency, getting out there, getting it done, getting back on the track, where (Wheeler) is usually pushing them to get it done. I think our track time was cut down.’’
Chris Gabehart served as Hamlin’s interim crew chief last weekend but his focus was on his job as crew chief for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Xfinity team. Gabehart’s main duty with Hamlin’s team was to be atop the pit box for any critical calls during the race. He let the team handle practice while he worked with driver Christopher Bell on the Xfinity side. Engineers Sam McAulay and Ryan Bowers led Hamlin’s team during practice.
Hamlin said he needs to take a more active role in leading the team this weekend.
“I think the responsibility I carry is I have to give information a little bit quicker to them because (Wheeler), I tell him what it’s doing, bam, he comes up with a change right away,’’ Hamlin said “I think they want to be more methodical so they don’t make mistakes. They have to enter into it computer. Let’s change this. You have to just do things a little bit ‑‑ give them a little more advanced notice when things aren’t going well.”
With all the work that takes place Friday and Saturday in practice, Hamlin knows that will be critical to how well he runs Sunday. Don’t find the right setup and it makes the race more difficult. Find the right setup and Hamlin can put himself in position to win at Chicagoland for the second time since 2015.
and on Facebook
Things get underway for the big NASCAR racing weekend today at Chicagoland Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup series has one practice session and qualifying.
The Xfinity Series has two practice sessions.
And the Truck Series has qualifying and the first race of the weekend, TheHouse.com 225 this evening.
Here’s today’s schedule
(all times are Eastern):
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open
11 a.m. – Truck garage open
11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open
12:30 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
2 – 2: 55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
4 – 4:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
5:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (Fox Sports 1)
6:30 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting
6:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)
8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
8:30 p.m. – TheHouse.com 225 Truck race (150 laps, 225 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
If you think Martin Truex Jr. has it all going on, entering the NASCAR Cup playoffs as the No. 1 seed with a dominating points lead, you’d be wrong.
Truex told NBCSN’S NASCAR America that he feels there’s still room for improvement for him and the No. 78 Furniture Row Toyota Camry team.
If that’s the case, the already hard task for the other 15 playoff entrants just got even harder if Truex believes he can only get better in the 10-race playoffs.
At the same time, according to Truex, this year’s playoffs not only could be the hardest in its 14-year history He also says the NASCAR championship is the most difficult title to win in all professional sports.
Check out what Truex had to say in the above video.
And then there’s Denny Hamlin, who got loose and into Truex’s car last Saturday at Richmond, sending him into the wall and taking away what potentially could have been a fifth win of the season for the No. 78.
Here’s what Hamlin had to say about quickly mending his friendship with Truex after Saturday’s unfortunate incident for both of them.
We have three more weekly nominees for the NBCSN Pit Crew All-Stars.
They are:
- Tyler Radar, gas man for the No. 27 of Paul Menard
- Chris Winchell, front tire changer for the No. 43 of Aric Almirola
- Liz Prestella, tire specialist for the No. 37 of Chris Muescher.
Check out this week’s honorees in the above video.