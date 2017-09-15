Erik Jones tops final Xfinity practice in Chicago

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JOLIET, Illinois — Brad Keselowski continued his complaints about Toyota’s dominance, and Kyle Busch offered a forceful response on Twitter Friday before Cup teams qualified at Chicagoland Speedway.

Keselowski said earlier this week that “at this moment, there’s really no reason for Toyota not to have all four spots going to Homestead,” noting how strong those cars have been.

Keselowski continued his commentary Friday after Toyota cars took the top four spots in practice, led by Busch.

Keselowski took his issue to Twitter:

We are all in for a rude awakening.

Haven't seen NASCAR let a manufacturer get this far ahead since the 70s https://t.co/LttpCz9vJZ — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 15, 2017

Cole Pearn, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr.‘s Toyota team, was first to respond to Keselowski.

Were you alive in the 70s ? 🤔 — Cole Pearn (@colepearn) September 15, 2017

Busch then jumped into the fray with a strong message for his longtime foil.

I think he is infatuated w running into me anyway. https://t.co/sXWEklTDz2 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) September 15, 2017

Keselowski responded to Busch’s comments.

It's 2017. When you're about to lose an argument you call people names rather than face facts. https://t.co/IJnFiQOAXY — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 15, 2017

Keselowski and Busch have been rivals for years. Keselowski wrote about their strained relationship in March 2015. Busch responded a few weeks later and said he was not thrilled with Keselowski’s comments in the blog.

Not to be forgotten, Busch’s teammate, Denny Hamlin, entered the fray on Twitter.

.@NASCAR is showing favoritism to @ToyotaRacing 😂😂 when did this start? #encumbered. Concentrate on your own program bro. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 15, 2017

