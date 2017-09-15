Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Christopher Bell enters Truck playoffs with 15-point lead

By Dustin LongSep 15, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois – Christopher Bell, who won a season-high four races, enters the Camping World Truck Series playoffs with a 15-point lead on Johnny Sauter, who won Friday night’s race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Bell has 2,040 points after the reset for the playoffs. Sauter is next at 2,025 points. John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Crafton each have 2,014 points. Also making the playoffs are Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Ben Rhodes and Kaz Grala.

The Truck playoffs begin next weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Johnny Sauter wins Truck Series race at Chicago

By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT
Johnny Sauter led the final 28 laps to win the Camping World Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

The win, in the regular-season finale, is the second of the year for the GMS Racing driver.

Sauter beat Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Ryan Truex and Grant Enfinger. Sauter took the lead from Bell before racing to the win.

“This is what we needed, this is the momentum, this is the shot in the arm,” Sauter told Fox Sports 1. “This thing was on rails there that last run.

Ben Rhodes, finishing sixth, earned the last spot in the playoffs via a tiebreaker over Truex.

Rhodes had to bounce back from a pit penalty and a second pit stop under yellow to race into the playoffs.

“Man, I still can’t believe it,” Rhodes told FS1. “They gave me the hat and I’m like, ‘are you sure this is ours?’ They said we were tied and we got the tiebreaker. I can’t believe it. The truck, all night we struggled. Ever since we unloaded here this has been by far our worst performance overall. It couldn’t come in a worse week to do it. I’m glad we’re in. Overall, everything worked out for us.”

The following drivers will compete for the Truck Series title: Bell, Sauter, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Crafton, Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Rhodes and Kaz Grala.

Truex lost out on a playoff spot after sitting on his first pole and leading 30 laps.

“It’s tough, but it’s racing,” Truex told FS1. “We did everything we could aside from win.We just didn’t have the speed that the 4 (Bell), 29 (Briscoe) and 21 (Sauter) had. I was good on restarts. I could get going on restarts and I felt that was my best shot so I was really, really aggressive on restarts. Made it three-wide as often as I could. ….I had a feeling it would come down to this.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Truex

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: John Hunter Nemechek finished seventh for his eighth top 10 … Myatt Snider finished 10th after bouncing back from a spin with six laps to go in Stage 1. It’s his second top 10 in five Truck Series starts … Regan Smith finished 12th. He’s finished in the top 15 in eight of his nine starts. He’s finished 12th four times. … Tyler Young finished 13th for his best result in six starts this season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After making contact with Rhodes during the Stage 3 restart, Matt Crafton dropped through the field before spinning on Lap 106. He finished 16th … Gray Gaulding only made it one lap before his No. 15 truck stalled out, bringing out the caution.  He continued but fell out on Lap 25 with a fuel pump issue.

NEXT: UNOH 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 23 on Fox Sports 1.

Starting lineup for Chicagoland Cup race

By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row of Sunday’s Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Busch won his seventh pole of the year.

Completing the top five are Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

Where the rest of the playoff contenders are starting:

Kyle Larson – Sixth

Chase Elliott – Eighth

Austin Dillon – Ninth

Matt Kenseth – 10th

Ryan Blaney – 12th

Jimmie Johnson – 14th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 15th

Ryan Newman – 16th

Kurt Busch – 17th

Jamie McMurray – 19th

Kasey Kahne – 25th

Kyle Busch wins pole for Cup playoff opener at Chicagoland

By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT
Kyle Busch won the pole for the Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, which is the opening race of the playoffs.

It is the seventh pole of the season for Busch, who claimed the spot with a speed of 187.963 mph.

The starting top five for the race is Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

“It’s because I’m in a Toyota, that’s why, right?” Busch joked with NBCSN, referring to the Twitter exchange between him and Keselowski earlier in the day. “Just great adjustments right there. We were kind of a little bit free those first couple of runs and just trying to get the balance right and obviously the last round the balance was way better. Really able to attack and get the most out of it and that’s all she had.”

Also starting in the top 10 will be Kyle Larson (sixth), Chase Elliott (eighth), Austin Dillon (ninth) and Matt Kenseth (10th).

Ryan Blaney did not make a lap in the final round after he ran out of gas and will start 12th.

Five other playoff drivers made it to the second round.

Jimmie Johnson (14th), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (15th), Ryan Newman (16th), Kurt Busch (17th)  and Jamie McMurray (19th).

“A step in the right direction,” Johnson told NBCSN. “Starting in the seventh row is a lot better than where we’ve started here recently. If we can move forward like we typically do in the race, get in the top 10, top five, it can completely change the outcome of the race and get momentum going the right way for us. We’re digging deep. I think we’ve improved some. … It’s time for this 48 to get hot.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 20th in his last Chicagoland start.

Erik Jones did not make a lap in the second round after he spun exiting Turn 4 with about six minutes left in the round.

Kasey Kahne was the only playoff driver who failed to advance out of the first round. He will start 25th in the postseason opener.

“We were missing rear grip, we didn’t have any,” Kahne told NBCSN. “We were terrible in practice. We were terrible in qualifying. Tomorrow’s a new day and we’ll do everything we can to be much better. But today was awful.”

Ray Black Jr. qualified 39th for his Cup Series debut. He is driving the No. 51 for Rick Ware.

Aric Almirola expects to remain in No. 43 rest of year

By Dustin LongSep 15, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois — Aric Almirola is the driver for now.

Darrell Wallace Jr. is the driver for next year.

Well, maybe.

Richard Petty Motorsports’ world turned upside down this week when sponsor Smithfield Foods announced it was moving to Stewart-Haas Racing after this season.

RPM announced that Almirola would not return to the team after this season.

Signs point to Almirola moving to Stewart-Haas Racing after Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth both said this week that they’re not replacing Danica Patrick in the car. No official announcement has been made. Almirola declined to discuss his 2018 plans Friday.

With a vacant seat to fill, RPM is pitching Wallace to potential sponsors for the No. 43 car for next season. Wallace drove four races for the team this summer when Almirola was out after being injured in May at Kansas Speedway. Wallace’s best finish was 11th with the team in July at Kentucky.

“They are working hard to figure out something,’’ Wallace said Friday at Chicagoland Speedway. “What we did a couple months ago was pretty special and showcased what we can do as a pair … if we can get things worked out. I think we can bring them really good finishes, represent their brands the way they need to be and get them rolling off on the right start.”

Could Wallace, who is competing in Saturday’s Xfinity race, get into the No. 43 car before the season ends?

“I fully expect to finish the year in the 43 car,’’ Almirola said Friday. “I have a contract that says I will, so hopefully.”

RPM also has two charters. It leased one to Go Fas Racing and will get that after this season. It can either sell that charter or lease the No. 43 charter next season. Either way, the team plans to be a one-car operation again next season. The organization also is looking for a new home after not renewing for lease on its shop for after this year.

