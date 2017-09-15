Christopher Bell enters Truck playoffs with 15-point lead

Johnny Sauter led the final 28 laps to win the Camping World Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

The win, in the regular-season finale, is the second of the year for the GMS Racing driver.

Sauter beat Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Ryan Truex and Grant Enfinger. Sauter took the lead from Bell before racing to the win.

“This is what we needed, this is the momentum, this is the shot in the arm,” Sauter told Fox Sports 1. “This thing was on rails there that last run.

Ben Rhodes, finishing sixth, earned the last spot in the playoffs via a tiebreaker over Truex.

Rhodes had to bounce back from a pit penalty and a second pit stop under yellow to race into the playoffs.

“Man, I still can’t believe it,” Rhodes told FS1. “They gave me the hat and I’m like, ‘are you sure this is ours?’ They said we were tied and we got the tiebreaker. I can’t believe it. The truck, all night we struggled. Ever since we unloaded here this has been by far our worst performance overall. It couldn’t come in a worse week to do it. I’m glad we’re in. Overall, everything worked out for us.”

The following drivers will compete for the Truck Series title: Bell, Sauter, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Crafton, Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Rhodes and Kaz Grala.

Truex lost out on a playoff spot after sitting on his first pole and leading 30 laps.

“It’s tough, but it’s racing,” Truex told FS1. “We did everything we could aside from win.We just didn’t have the speed that the 4 (Bell), 29 (Briscoe) and 21 (Sauter) had. I was good on restarts. I could get going on restarts and I felt that was my best shot so I was really, really aggressive on restarts. Made it three-wide as often as I could. ….I had a feeling it would come down to this.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Truex

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: John Hunter Nemechek finished seventh for his eighth top 10 … Myatt Snider finished 10th after bouncing back from a spin with six laps to go in Stage 1. It’s his second top 10 in five Truck Series starts … Regan Smith finished 12th. He’s finished in the top 15 in eight of his nine starts. He’s finished 12th four times. … Tyler Young finished 13th for his best result in six starts this season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After making contact with Rhodes during the Stage 3 restart, Matt Crafton dropped through the field before spinning on Lap 106. He finished 16th … Gray Gaulding only made it one lap before his No. 15 truck stalled out, bringing out the caution. He continued but fell out on Lap 25 with a fuel pump issue.

NEXT: UNOH 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 23 on Fox Sports 1.