Brandon Jones fastest in first Xfinity practice in Chicago

Richard Childress Racing’s Brandon Jones was fastest in the first Xfinity Series practice session at Chicagoland Speedway.
Jones and his No. 33 Chevrolet posted a top speed of 174.413 mph around the 1.5-mile track.
Following him in the top five were Erik Jones (173.639), Matt Tifft (173.477), Ryan Blaney (173.383) and Brendan Gaughan (172.734).
Darrell Wallace Jr., making his first Xfinity start since June, was 20th in the No. 98 Ford at 169.609 mph.
Tifft recorded the most laps in the session with 30.
Five drivers made runs 10 laps or longer. Jones had the best 10-lap average at 169.276 mph. Gaughan followed him at 168.564 mph.
Erik Jones was fastest in the final practice session for the Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.
Jones and his No. 20 Toyota posted a top speed of 173.310 mph during his 28 laps around the 1.5-mile track.
Jones was followed by Spencer Gallagher (172.381), Daniel Suarez (172.320), Cole Custer (172.276) and Ryan Blaney (172.249).
Brennan Poole, ninth fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 41.
Darrell Wallace Jr. was 20th fastest, just as he was in the first session.
The session was stopped once for Matt Mills getting into the wall in Turn 1.
JOLIET, Illinois — Brad Keselowski continued his complaints about Toyota’s dominance, and Kyle Busch offered a forceful response on Twitter Friday before Cup teams qualified at Chicagoland Speedway.
Keselowski said earlier this week that “at this moment, there’s really no reason for Toyota not to have all four spots going to Homestead,” noting how strong those cars have been.
Keselowski continued his commentary Friday after Toyota cars took the top four spots in practice, led by Busch.
Keselowski took his issue to Twitter:
Cole Pearn, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr.‘s Toyota team, was first to respond to Keselowski.
Busch then jumped into the fray with a strong message for his longtime foil.
Keselowski responded to Busch’s comments.
Keselowski and Busch have been rivals for years. Keselowski wrote about their strained relationship in March 2015. Busch responded a few weeks later and said he was not thrilled with Keselowski’s comments in the blog.
Not to be forgotten, Busch’s teammate, Denny Hamlin, entered the fray on Twitter.
JOLIET, Illinois – Playoff contender Matt Kenseth will miss 30 minutes of Saturday’s final practice session for an inspection issue last weekend at Richmond Raceway.
Kenseth’s team is one of seven Cup teams that will be docked practice time Saturday.
Kenseth and his team are being penalized for failing race inspection three times at Richmond.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez also will miss 30 minutes of the final practice session for failing inspection before qualifying twice and failing inspection before the race twice.
Five teams will be penalized 15 minutes of time in Saturday’s final practice session.
The teams of Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Aric Almirola and Ty Dillon are being penalized because their cars failed qualifying inspection twice at Richmond.
Kasey Kahne is being penalized because his car failed inspection before the race twice at Richmond.
JOLIET, Illinois – Toyotas took the top four spots in Friday’s Cup practice at Chicagoland Speedway, led by Kyle Busch‘s lap of 184.143 mph.
Busch was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Suarez (183.418 mph) and Denny Hamlin (182.921). Points leader Martin Truex Jr. was next 182.859 mph.
Kevin Harvick was next, guiding his Ford to a lap of 182.642 mph to complete the top five.
He was followed by Kyle Larson (182.556 mph), Chase Elliott (181.892), Danica Patrick (181.849), Ryan Blaney (181.598) and Brad Keselowski (181.574).
There were no incidents in the 85-minute session.
