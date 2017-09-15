Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Aric Almirola expects to remain in No. 43 rest of year

By Dustin LongSep 15, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Illinois — Aric Almirola is the driver for now.

Darrell Wallace Jr. is the driver for next year.

Well, maybe.

Richard Petty Motorsports’ world turned upside down this week when sponsor Smithfield Foods announced it was moving to Stewart-Haas Racing after this season.

RPM announced that Almirola would not return to the team after this season.

Signs point to Almirola moving to Stewart-Haas Racing after Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth both said this week that they’re not replacing Danica Patrick in the car. No official announcement has been made. Almirola declined to discuss his 2018 plans Friday.

With a vacant seat to fill, RPM is pitching Wallace to potential sponsors for the No. 43 car for next season. Wallace drove four races for the team this summer when Almirola was out after being injured in May at Kansas Speedway. Wallace’s best finish was 11th with the team in July at Kentucky.

“They are working hard to figure out something,’’ Wallace said Friday at Chicagoland Speedway. “What we did a couple months ago was pretty special and showcased what we can do as a pair … if we can get things worked out. I think we can bring them really good finishes, represent their brands the way they need to be and get them rolling off on the right start.”

Could Wallace, who is competing in Saturday’s Xfinity race, get into the No. 43 car before the season ends?

“I fully expect to finish the year in the 43 car,’’ Almirola said Friday. “I have a contract that says I will, so hopefully.”

RPM also has two charters. It leased one to Go Fas Racing and will get that after this season. It can either sell that charter or lease the No. 43 charter next season. Either way, the team plans to be a one-car operation again next season. The organization also is looking for a new home after not renewing for lease on its shop for after this year.

 and on Facebook

Ryan Truex win first Truck Series pole for Chicagoland race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Truex scored his first Camping World Truck Series pole Friday, claiming the top position for tonight’s TheHouse.com 225 at Chicagoland Speedway.

The younger brother of Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Truex earned the pole with a speed of 175.982 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

The pole comes in his 35th start in the series. Truex, who drives for Shigeaki Hattori, is the first driver outside the eight-driver grid that will make the playoffs that begin next week. He is seven points behind Ben Rhodes, who starts 13th.

Joining Truex in the top five will be Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Johnny Sauter and Matt Crafton.

The race will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Erik Jones tops final Xfinity practice in Chicago

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Erik Jones was fastest in the final practice session for the Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Jones and his No. 20 Toyota posted a top speed of 173.310 mph during his 28 laps around the 1.5-mile track.

Jones was followed by Spencer Gallagher (172.381), Daniel Suarez (172.320), Cole Custer (172.276) and Ryan Blaney (172.249).

Brennan Poole, ninth fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 41.

Darrell Wallace Jr. was 20th fastest, just as he was in the first session.

The session was stopped once for Matt Mills getting into the wall in Turn 1.

Click here for the full practice report.

Kyle Busch-Brad Keselowski rivalry heats up on Twitter

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 15, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT
2 Comments

JOLIET, Illinois — Brad Keselowski continued his complaints about Toyota’s dominance, and Kyle Busch offered a forceful response on Twitter Friday before Cup teams qualified at Chicagoland Speedway.

Keselowski said earlier this week that “at this moment, there’s really no reason for Toyota not to have all four spots going to Homestead,” noting how strong those cars have been.

Keselowski continued his commentary Friday after Toyota cars took the top four spots in practice, led by Busch.

Keselowski took his issue to Twitter:

Cole Pearn, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr.‘s Toyota team, was first to respond to Keselowski.

Busch then jumped into the fray with a strong message for his longtime foil.

Busch explained the reason for the strong response, telling NBCSN before Cup qualifying: “We watched those guys be in fast in the beginning of the year,” he said. “We’ve watched them be fast in years past. Even when the Penske guys were with a different manufacturer they won a championship. We didn’t do our complaining on TV. We just did our complaining in the shop on Tuesdays and we went to work. That’s what we’ve done.

“I’ve just got to say of how proud I am of all our Toyota, TRD teammates and guys and teams, Furniture Row, Joe Gibbs Racing, TRD … the whole package is there. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication from a lot of great people, and I feel like right now all he’s doing is slapping these people across the face.”

Keselowski responded to Busch’s tweets.

Keselowski and Busch have been rivals for years. Keselowski wrote about their strained relationship in March 2015. Busch responded a few weeks later and said he was not thrilled with Keselowski’s comments in the blog.

Not to be forgotten, Busch’s teammate, Denny Hamlin, entered the fray on Twitter.

 and on Facebook

Brandon Jones fastest in first Xfinity practice in Chicago

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Richard Childress Racing’s Brandon Jones was fastest in the first Xfinity Series practice session at Chicagoland Speedway.

Jones and his No. 33 Chevrolet posted a top speed of 174.413 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Following him in the top five were Erik Jones (173.639), Matt Tifft (173.477), Ryan Blaney (173.383) and Brendan Gaughan (172.734).

Darrell Wallace Jr., making his first Xfinity start since June, was 20th in the No. 98 Ford at 169.609 mph.

Tifft recorded the most laps in the session with 30.

Five drivers made runs 10 laps or longer. Jones had the best 10-lap average at 169.276 mph. Gaughan followed him at 168.564 mph.

Click here for the practice report.