Richmond Raceway breaks ground for $30 million infield project

After months of waiting and anticipation, Richmond Raceway broke ground Thursday morning for a $30 million infield redevelopment project.
The new infield will offer a variety of enhancements for fans, teams, sponsors and stakeholders, the track said in a media release.
Fan access will be one of the biggest enhancements, particularly with a viewing walkway in the NASCAR Cup garages.
“Today’s groundbreaking is the beginning of the next chapter in Richmond’s storied history in motorsports, as well as the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Central Virginia region,” Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier said in a statement.
The official groundbreaking occurred this morning on the frontstretch at the edge of the infield near Turn 1. Longtime fan Thomas Enroughty dug the first hole for the reimagined project. Enroughty has attended every Richmond race since 1959, when he watched his first race from a tree on the backstretch.
The last major construction on the infield was in 1988 when the track was reshaped from its original ¾-mile D-shaped oval.
The project will officially open for Richmond’s first NASCAR Cup playoff weekend, Sept. 21-22, 2018. It will still be under construction for Richmond’s annual spring race on April 21, 2018.
Other highlights of the project include fan viewing of the inspection stations, new interactive fan engagement areas, an 80-person club experience with rooftop access that will overlook Gatorade Victory Lane, and two new garage suites with a view into the NASCAR Cup garages.
Victory lane will also be enlarged and relocated to near Turn 1. A new larger media center will also be built, in addition to a new vehicle crossover gate on the backstretch, a relocated tram route delivering fans closer to the front door of the track, a new pedestrian tunnel, 80 new consumer RV spaces, and infield drainage improvements.
Chicagoland Speedway has announced a new entitlement sponsor for all three of its national NASCAR series races in a multi-year agreement.
TheHouse.com, an outdoor gear provider, will sponsor this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series races at the 1.5-mile track.
The website will then sponsor all three series, including the Monster Energy Cup Series race, in 2018 and 2019. All three races shift next season to the last two days of June and the first day of July.
“We are thrilled to welcome TheHouse.com as an integral partner here at our world-class facility,” said Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock in a press release. “We look forward to leveraging our highly visible NASCAR event platform to showcase this cutting edge brand to NASCAR fans across the country.”
The Truck Series race will be called TheHouse.com 225, the Xfinity race is the TheHouse.com 300 and beginning next year the Cup race will be TheHouse.com 400.
Meanwhile, this year’s Cup race is the Tales of the Turtle 400 and it will air Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Even though his first shot at a NASCAR Cup title will come against drivers he grew up admiring, Ryan Blaney believes that won’t phase him in his first Cup playoff appearance.
“I don’t really get intimidated,” Blaney said Wednesday at the NASCAR Cup playoff media day in Charlotte. “These drivers are people just like us. I’ve watched them when I was younger. I’ve watched a lot of them. I’ve been big fans of a lot of them when I was younger growing up in this sport, and I just think it’s really neat.”
The 23-year-old driver for Wood Brothers Racing didn’t fully appreciate his inclusion in the playoffs until last Saturday.
After finishing 18th at Richmond, Blaney was presented as one of the 16 drivers who would compete in the playoffs, thanks to his win at Pocono Raceway in June.
“That part was very neat after Richmond to stand up there with 15 other drivers and get your picture taken with the trophy and realize, ‘Hey, I deserve to be here too,'” Blaney said. “Our team deserves this opportunity and this chance to be here. That was very special for me.
“I’ve wanted to be a part of that ever since they started that and I saw it as a kid. It was neat to be up there with some people you looked up to as a kid, as well as some of the younger drivers that you’re competing against.”
Blaney doesn’t enter the playoffs with a full head of steam. In the 12 races since his Pocono victory, the first of his Cup career, Blaney has four top 10s, but no finish better than eighth. That stretch includes two DNFs at Daytona and Indianapolis.
“These playoff cars are always getting built and our Chicago car has been in the works for a long time,” Blaney said. “They’re constantly changing, whether it’s setup stuff or body or modifications they find throughout the week. We’re changing stuff today, just last-minute things that the aero group finds or the engineers find that we think will be better.”
The driver of the No. 21 Ford – who will be joining Team Penske next year – knows he and the rest of the field will likely be chasing Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch in pursuit of the title.
“Hopefully, we can get some of that performance to where we can compete with those guys every single lap,” Blaney said. “I know the last couple months we haven’t had the best of runs, and that’s really not a lot of car performance, but things not happening our way or taking more chances than we probably should after we got a win at Pocono just because we could do that and take more chances of trying to win races or stages and them not playing out for us.
“It’s hard to kind of see where you stack up before Chicago. Even Darlington, the last mile-and-a-half, it’s hard to really even see where you line up there because it’s such a unique race track and Richmond is hard to kind of tell.”
Though he has fewer wins this season than the Truex’s and Larson’s of the series, Blaney said he doesn’t mind being called “an underdog or dark horse.”
“That means if you exceed expectations you kind of know that it’s even that much cooler and better when you can do that,” Blaney said. “I don’t mind being called that, but I do think we are viewed as that.”
“If that didn’t mean a playoff spot for me than it wouldn’t have happened,” Cindric told NBC Sports. “I’ll be frank about that and I’ll be honest it. It’s just one of those things that was going to have to happen for us to move forward. We needed the win and he wanted one.
“Need surpasses want.”
The following Q&A has been edited and condensed.
NBC Sports: What was your biggest career achievement before your Truck win?
Cindric: It’s hard to say. I think my win in ARCA last year at Kentucky was big for me because that was my first stock car win at an oval after several tries and being really close. That was a huge weight off my shoulders to be able to prove that I’d be able to do it a level and on that kind of stage. But to get it done in the Truck Series is a huge thing. It’s a national series in NASCAR. It’s a huge honor to be able to do it for the team.
NBC Sports: What was Brad Keselowski’s advice on how to handle the situation with Kaz?
Cindric: It was kind of funny talking back and forth because the first thing he told me was the best policy is honesty. I kind of laughed because I may have been too honest in my post-race interview. I think that’s what may have upset a few people, just because it may have not come across the right way about how the finish came off. I’ve got to be honest. It’s one of the qualities, it may be positive, it may be negative for me, but I’m not going to execute a move like that and not own up to it, I think that’s not in my nature and it’s only doing myself a disservice doing it the other way.
Cindric: The only reason I heard about it before everyone else is because I had to stay the week in Bristol … which was the same week they announced it. Jeremy Thompson, our team’s manager, approached me after the race when we were in tech and told me what Brad was going to do at the shop the next morning and explain it to everybody. Yeah, it was a bit of a surprise for me. Obviously, it was tough not being able to be at the shop for that because I wanted to be with everybody. I wanted to take part in something like that. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to. It definitely means more to be able to bring something back this weekend to kind of get everyone excited for the last eight races.
NBC Sports: What’s your earliest memory related to auto racing?
Cindric: I guess going to the Indy 500 as a kid. When I grew up around racing it was mostly IndyCar racing. My dad (Team Penkse president Tim Cindric) did all of the strategy, managed the IndyCar team till both teams merged in North Carolina. It wasn’t until I moved to North Carolina that I got much of an introduction to NASCAR and that was at 7 or 8 years old. I was able to watch as many IndyCar races as I could as a kid and travel around in the summer and be able to go to those cool places and meet all the drivers and get their autographs and be a race fan. That’s what I was when I was little. I had all the Hot Wheels, I had all the diecast cars.
NBC Sports: What was your first car?
Cindric: I have never actually owned my own car. They’ve all actually been Ford vehicles. When I really started racing sports cars, I started with Ford and their factory Mustang program and the same gear box that was in a race car was in their street car. So I got my own Mustang to drive around and get used to the box because it was going to help me on the race track. Now obviously we’re the only truck team that runs Ford, so we get a lot of support from them. Ford’s been good enough to me to be able drive around town. But I’ve actually never owned my own car.
NBC Sports: What’s your favorite phone app to use that’s not social media?
Cindric: Shazam. I’m a huge music guy and Shazam, it’s the worst when you have the radio stations that never show what the (song) is and you just pull out your phone and boom, two seconds. You get the name of the song, screen shot it and go download it. I’m a Shazam guy.
NBC Sports: If you were competing in the Cup night race at Bristol, what would you choose as your introduction song?
Cindric: I’d like one of the Star Wars theme songs. Like when the Emperor walks out of the galactic shuttle.
NBC Sports: The Imperial March?
Cindric: Imperial March, there you go.
NBC Sports: If you were Star Wars character, who would you be?
Cindric: I’d be like a mix of Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi. … You can’t beat Samuel L. Jackson. And he has a purple lightsaber. Which is always cool because nobody else did. And Obi-Wan because he’s always the positive character, he does what’s right and does what’s necessary and he’s pretty level-headed. I think it’s hard not to like Obi-Wan.
NBC Sports: If you could race against any driver past or present, what track would you race at and what kind of car would it be in?
Cindric: I would race Rick Mears in, I’m not sure. I would say in Group C, which was basically the big prototype series in the 80s, a Group C car. And we would be at Mid-Ohio.
NBC Sports: Why Rick Mears?
Cindric: He’s someone a lot of people have respect for and someone I’ve grown up idolizing. I think he’s obviously a damn good race car driver. To be able to be on the race track with him at the same time and to be wheel-to-wheel with someone like that would be pretty neat.
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — This postseason sees Kyle Larson in his second NASCAR Cup Series playoff appearance.
Not that Larson himself sees it that way.
“I don’t really feel like I was in the playoffs last year,” Larson said Wednesday during the playoff media day.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver made a quick exit last year when he was eliminated after the first round.
After qualifying for the playoffs via his first Cup win at Michigan, Larson finished 18th in the opener at Chicagoland after cutting a tire in the final 10 laps. He then placed 10th at New Hampshire before a battery issue early at Dover ended with Larson getting “kicked out the first round.”
But that doesn’t mean the fourth-year driver didn’t learn something from the experience.
“Even if you’re not in it, you still get an idea of what you need to do,” Larson said. “I mean, really you’ve got to make no mistakes. If you do have a mistake, you know you have to win the next race.”
It was also his first on a track shorter than 2 miles.
“I didn’t really think of it at the time, but it’s cool to finally win somewhere that’s not two miles,” Larson said. “Obviously, I’ve been really fast at a lot of different styles of racetracks. I’ve ran second, I feel like, at every racetrack. I mean, I’ve been close to win. It’s not like I’m only good at two-mile tracks.”
Larson has finished second seven times this year, including at the playoff tracks of Texas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway and Dover International Speedway.
The Texas and New Hampshire results came after Larson had to start at or near the rear of the field. New Hampshire and Dover follow Chicagoland, a 1.5-mile oval, in the first round.
“Yeah, I could have a lot of mile-and-a-half wins,” Larson said. “I could have won the Daytona 500 this year. But it was nice to win at (Richmond), a track where I would put it down there with Martinsville as being my worst tracks. Richmond and Martinsville would be my worst tracks. For me to win at Richmond was a huge confidence booster.”
The confidence fueled by Larson’s four wins, his second seeding in the playoffs and his team’s generally faster cars than last year has Larson feeling “more relaxed” entering the postseason.
“This year I feel like we should hopefully make it through the first round,” Larson said. “I feel like we’ve made it a round further already this year. I don’t want to jinx myself, but I just feel more confident this year. I think I should be with four wins rather than one at this point last year.
“But anything can happen. I mean, we could win these next 10 or we could be off also. I could have one bad race, then not win the next two, be out in the first round.