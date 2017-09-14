Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Martin Truex Jr. sees playoff improvement, Denny Hamlin makes amends

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT
If you think Martin Truex Jr. has it all going on, entering the NASCAR Cup playoffs as the No. 1 seed with a dominating points lead, you’d be wrong.

Truex told NBCSN’S NASCAR America that he feels there’s still room for improvement for him and the No. 78 Furniture Row Toyota Camry team.

If that’s the case, the already hard task for the other 15 playoff entrants just got even harder if Truex believes he can only get better in the 10-race playoffs.

At the same time, according to Truex, this year’s playoffs not only could be the hardest in its 14-year history He also says the NASCAR championship is the most difficult title to win in all professional sports.

Check out what Truex had to say in the above video.

And then there’s Denny Hamlin, who got loose and into Truex’s car last Saturday at Richmond, sending him into the wall and taking away what potentially could have been a fifth win of the season for the No. 78.

Here’s what Hamlin had to say about quickly mending his friendship with Truex after Saturday’s unfortunate incident for both of them.

NASCAR America: This week's Pit Crew All-Star nominees

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
We have three more weekly nominees for the NBCSN Pit Crew All-Stars.

They are:

  • Tyler Radar, gas man for the No. 27 of Paul Menard
  • Chris Winchell, front tire changer for the No. 43 of Aric Almirola
  • Liz Prestella, tire specialist for the No. 37 of Chris Muescher.

Check out this week’s honorees in the above video. 

Johnny Sauter is fastest in final Truck practice at Chicagoland

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT
Johnny Sauter topped first practice leader Chase Briscoe in the final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice Thursday evening at Chicagoland Speedway.

Sauter was fastest at 175.965 mph, followed by Briscoe (175.041 mph), Noah Gragson (174.848), Canada winner Austin Cindric (174.831) and Myatt Snider (174.419).

Qualifying (5:05 p.m. ET) and TheHouse.com 225 (8:30 p.m. ET) race will take place Friday. Coverage of both will be on FS1.

Click here for the full grid of the final practice session.

How Joe Gibbs Racing playoff drivers are preparing for the playoffs

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing has struggled at times for wins this season, particularly the still-winless Matt Kenseth.

But all three of its playoff drivers — Kenseth, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin — are ready for the NASCAR Cup playoffs that begin this Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway.

Their strategy may differ slightly from each other, but there’s an overall confidence that each and every JGR driver believes he can get through the first three rounds and contend for the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In the above video, a relaxed and cool Kenseth talked with NBCSN’s Dave Burns about the highs and lows he’s experienced this season and believes he and his No. 20 team are trending in the right direction heading into the playoffs.

“I guess I’m ready to break that winlessness streak,” Kenseth said. “I’m ready to go. I’m glad we’re in, we had a pretty tough first few months of the season and pretty proud of our team to get us back up since June.

“Our performance has been better, pit road has been great, right now I think we’re in our best shape of the season. … We haven’t won a win in a long time. I feel we’re way too good of a team to be winless this long. Our No. 1 goal is to get that win.”

Teammate Kyle Busch has two wins thus far this season and expects to earn more in the 10-race playoffs.

In an interview with NBCSN, Busch the biggest strength of his team is his relationship with crew chief Adam Stevens, and he’s confident the pair can take the No. 18 to its second Cup championship in the last three seasons.

“I feel pretty good about it, obviously this year has been a pretty good year for us,” Busch said. “I’m looking forward to these final 10 weeks.”

The one track that concerns Busch the most is Texas. “We didn’t have the best showing there in the spring race,” Busch said. “I’m looking forward to (Homestead-Miami) the most. Of course, you have to be in the top 4 to be looking forward to that race, But I feel there’s no reason why we can’t be in the top 4 going into Homestead-Miami.”

And then there’s Denny Hamlin, who was a special guest at the NBC Sports studios in Stamford, Connecticut on Thursday before flying to Chicago for the start of the NASCAR weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

Hamlin joined NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman on the NASCAR America simulator and showed how he approaches practice behind the wheel.

How to tell which cars and trucks are in Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs

Image courtesy of NASCAR
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT
Each car or truck that takes part in this year’s NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have special branding to distinguish and differentiate them from the vehicles of drivers that did not qualify for the playoffs.

Here’s what to look out for:

 

 

 

 