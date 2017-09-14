Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Letarte: Why 2017 playoffs have chance to be best ever after Richmond missteps

By Steve LetarteSep 14, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
NASCAR admittedly messed up last Saturday at Richmond Raceway, and now the pressure is on as it never has been during the most critical stretch of the season.

Let me tell you why I think that is a good thing – both for the sanctioning body and the industry as a whole, and it might make the 2017 playoffs the most flawlessly executed and enduringly memorable (for the right reasons).

I’m a sports fan because I love the big stage. I love to watch Super Bowls, the World Series, Ryder Cup golf, the closing holes of the Masters. But I don’t even have to be a huge fan. I don’t know anything about Olympic handball, but I was captivated by the gold-medal match because it was the biggest stage.

Between life-threatening storms, political disagreements and cultural strife, we all as Americans want the diversions of being entertained, and nothing entertains like sports. In its quest to grow through its entertainment value, NASCAR has a platform in these final 10 races to deliver highly captivating moments.

We have the storylines to do it, from superstar veterans to rising stars. We have the great mix of teams, from perennial contenders Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske to emerging power Furniture Row Racing to beloved historical fixture Wood Brothers Racing.

Every part and piece is there to make a beautiful recipe.

But everyone who has a NASCAR hard card needs to understand they have a hand in the mix. Everyone needs to be held accountable. The most pressure to perform always is on the drivers, teams and pit crews, but now the pressure on the supporting staff also becomes real.

The restructuring of the playoffs – first in 2014 with the addition of points resets and eliminations and now this year with the addition of playoff points – has put a hyper-focus on performance these last 10 races.

That is performance that extends WAY beyond just the drivers behind the wheels, which generally is only what fans are thinking about.

You can’t focus the microscope on a nine-race playoff and a championship race and then have the officiating become a major story. But you also can’t have stories that result from questionable team ethics or missteps made by track personnel (as happened at Richmond) or even major errors by the broadcast network.

I can’t be part of the story. My job is to cover the superstars who are creating the stories. For Jeff Burton and I, we can’t forget a rule or stumble through an important setup or misspeak when a pass is coming. Rick Allen’s play-by-play call Sunday has to be at the premium level at which the winner at Chicagoland Speedway deserves.

But over the next two months of NASCAR, we are at a Super Bowl level of scrutiny. Every flag being thrown, every play being made (or not made), every commentator’s opinion – the attention and potential impact of every action by every actor at every level of every race is multiplied by a more intense spotlight that can tarnish an event with a major mistake (like Richmond) just as much as it can elevate it to greatness.

That’s where we’re at – and that’s where I want us to be. Everyone needs to feel that pressure. It’s a collective effort.

NASCAR has created a playoff system built on the essence of what makes sports great – high-pressure situations.

And no one is beyond that pressure and scrutiny, whether it’s the driver, crew chief, pit crew, engine builder, sanctioning body, track promoter, operations staff or the broadcast partners. I will have more nerves about feeling obligated to perform on air with exhaustive preparation in the final 10 races because the fan base and viewers deserve it – and they will notice it even more if we aren’t on point.

After throwing a questionable caution flag that created the opportunity for a different outcome (pit crews and a restart still were the reasons Martin Truex Jr. lost to Kyle Larson), I want to hear what NASCAR will do differently to make sure it doesn’t happen again at Chicagoland Speedway. We don’t need a detailed explanation, but NASCAR owes us a reassurance that the methods for throwing a caution have received heavy investigation and a reworking if necessary.

The pressure is on to deliver high-quality races – but it also is on everybody. I hope that everyone realizes – between teams, drivers, crew chiefs, broadcast partners and the tracks – that the final mulligan this season for the sport’s reputation was used at Richmond. Even if the ambulances are in proper position at Chicagoland, there can’t be a malfunctioning ticket scanner or something else instead. Expectations now are higher to be perfect.

Before an industry that lives in an enormous glass house starts tossing stones at the NASCAR scoring tower, everyone has to have their own stuff buttoned up. Everyone needs to be on another level of preparedness for the level of big-event opportunity that is here.

In a season with so many first-time winners and the emergence of a fresh class of stars complementing some familiar names, we have the ability to see a spectacular playoff, and everyone needs to understand the responsibility in creating that.

NASCAR is at its quintessential best with man and machine vs. man and machine, and may the best team win. It’s that simple.

The way to do that is through the NASCAR industry’s across-the-board execution, which is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.

That time is now.

It’s the playoffs, and everyone must deliver on the sport’s biggest stage.

Weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Chicagoland Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
The 10-race path to the NASCAR Cup championship begins with Sunday’s Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois.

The first of five 1.5-mile tracks in the playoffs, Chicagoland Speedway will be hosting its final playoff opener this weekend.

Next season, the Cup Series will race at Chicagoland on July 1, the Xfinity Series will race on June 30 and the Trucks on June 29.

The defending winners from last year’s races at Chicagoland are:

NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr., who comes into this season’s playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

Xfinity: Erik Jones

Trucks: Kyle Busch

Here is the full weekend schedule

(All times are Eastern):

Thursday, September 14

1:30  – 8:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

3:30 – 4:25 p.m. – First Truck practice (no TV)

6:30 – 7:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (no TV)

Friday, September 15

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Truck garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:30 a.m. – 1:55 p.m. – First Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

2  – 2: 55 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4  – 4:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

5:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (Fox Sports 1)

6:30 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

6:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)

8 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – TheHouse.com 225 Truck race (150 laps, 225 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, September 16

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – TheHouse.com 300 Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, September 17

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage open

1 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Tales of the Turtles 400 Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Brad Keselowski focused on playoff wins, not points

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
While so much emphasis has been placed on stage wins and earning as many points in the playoffs as a driver can, Brad Keselowski has a different strategy.

The way the 2012 NASCAR Cup champ sees it, the more wins he can earn in the playoffs not only will advance him to next round but the points will essentially take care of themselves.

“Really, I’m not sweating it that much,” Keselowski said. “And when we get to Homestead, it’s back to zero (points). So I don’t have a lot of sweat, really.”

But stage points will be crucial.

“The last few years, we’ve seen guys riding around the back,” Keselowski said. “You do that this year and lose out on those stage points, you’re going to be in big, big trouble when it comes time to get to the end of that round.”.

During Wednesday’s playoff media day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Keselowski, the fourth seed in the playoffs, broke down his strategy and says the No. 2 Team Penske entry will be strongest on the short tracks in the playoffs such as New Hampshire, Martinsville and Phoenix.

Check out the video above.

NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick on challenges in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kevin Harvick joined NBCSN’s Dave Burns from Wednesday’s NASCAR Media Day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame to preview the No. 4 team’s outlook before this weekend’s opening race in the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Harvick has been among the most successful drivers since the new playoff format was introduced in 2014. He won the championship that year and finished second to Kyle Busch in the following year’s playoffs before finishing eighth in last year’s playoffs.

“As you go into these first few rounds, you have to be aware of where you’re at points-wise because not everybody is going to win,” Harvick said. “Chicago has been a challenge for us the last couple years.

“We finished fifth in 2014 and then finished 42nd and 20th in the last two. … You’re going to have to adjust as you approach the weekend.

“You just have to be in your own little world, you have to be focused on you and your team and be very self-centered in the things you think about. Turn the rest of the world off and do what you can with your team.” 

Kurt Busch running strong into playoffs and for many more years to come

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT
Short term or long term, Kurt Busch is in for the long haul. Whether it’s the upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs or continuing to drive for several more years, he’s planning on going at things at full speed.

At the end of this season, Busch will be a free agent driver, as his contract at Stewart-Haas Racing has not been renewed. However, there are some mixed messages there as shortly after Busch made the revelation over a month ago, SHR tweeted that it wanted Busch to return.

So far, nothing has been confirmed, so Busch is approaching things as if he’ll be a free agent — unless things change.

The biggest thing for the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion right now is to start the playoffs on a strong note. The winner of this year’s Daytona 500 struggled for much of the first 26 races, but he, crew chief Tony Gibson and the rest of the No. 41 team seem to have hit upon something in the last several races.

Busch has shown vast improvement of late, particularly the last five races, where he’s finished — in order — eighth (Watkins Glen), 11th (Michigan), fifth (Bristol), third (Darlington) and fourth (Richmond).

“We started off with a huge bang, we won Daytona,” Busch said. “Since the engine change at Indianapolis, It’s like we have all the pieces now and know where we need to plug them in and where to go.”

Busch and his team have the potential — and momentum heading into the playoffs — to become perhaps the biggest and best sleeper candidate to go all the way to the final round of the championship.

And then there’s the 39-year-old’s long term viability to not only remain relevant and successful in NASCAR Cup — either with SHR or another team — for several more years. While other drivers are calling it quits, Busch says he still has much to do and achieve.

“As long as I’m with a competitive car to win races,” Busch said when asked how many more years he may still race. “To me, my heart’s in it, my body still feels young. I love the travel and have learned more about the history of our sport and places we go and race and the reasoning we race on certain tracks.

“… The contract thing, we’ll see how it all plays out. Being a free agent, it’s an interesting market now for drivers.”

Check out more about Busch’s thoughts about his tenure remaining in the following video.

 