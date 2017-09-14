Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Johnny Sauter is fastest in final Truck practice at Chicagoland

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT
Johnny Sauter topped first practice leader Chase Briscoe in the final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice Thursday evening at Chicagoland Speedway.

Sauter was fastest at 175.965 mph, followed by Briscoe (175.041 mph), Noah Gragson (174.848), Canada winner Austin Cindric (174.831) and Myatt Snider (174.419).

Qualifying (5:05 p.m. ET) and TheHouse.com 225 (8:30 p.m. ET) race will take place Friday. Coverage of both will be on FS1.

NASCAR America: This week’s Pit Crew All-Star nominees

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
We have three more weekly nominees for the NBCSN Pit Crew All-Stars.

They are:

  • Tyler Radar, gas man for the No. 27 of Paul Menard
  • Chris Winchell, front tire changer for the No. 43 of Aric Almirola
  • Liz Prestella, tire specialist for the No. 37 of Chris Muescher.

How Joe Gibbs Racing playoff drivers are preparing for the playoffs

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing has struggled at times for wins this season, particularly the still-winless Matt Kenseth.

But all three of its playoff drivers — Kenseth, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin — are ready for the NASCAR Cup playoffs that begin this Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway.

Their strategy may differ slightly from each other, but there’s an overall confidence that each and every JGR driver believes he can get through the first three rounds and contend for the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In the above video, a relaxed and cool Kenseth talked with NBCSN’s Dave Burns about the highs and lows he’s experienced this season and believes he and his No. 20 team are trending in the right direction heading into the playoffs.

“I guess I’m ready to break that winlessness streak,” Kenseth said. “I’m ready to go. I’m glad we’re in, we had a pretty tough first few months of the season and pretty proud of our team to get us back up since June.

“Our performance has been better, pit road has been great, right now I think we’re in our best shape of the season. … We haven’t won a win in a long time. I feel we’re way too good of a team to be winless this long. Our No. 1 goal is to get that win.”

Teammate Kyle Busch has two wins thus far this season and expects to earn more in the 10-race playoffs.

In an interview with NBCSN, Busch the biggest strength of his team is his relationship with crew chief Adam Stevens, and he’s confident the pair can take the No. 18 to its second Cup championship in the last three seasons.

“I feel pretty good about it, obviously this year has been a pretty good year for us,” Busch said. “I’m looking forward to these final 10 weeks.”

The one track that concerns Busch the most is Texas. “We didn’t have the best showing there in the spring race,” Busch said. “I’m looking forward to (Homestead-Miami) the most. Of course, you have to be in the top 4 to be looking forward to that race, But I feel there’s no reason why we can’t be in the top 4 going into Homestead-Miami.”

And then there’s Denny Hamlin, who was a special guest at the NBC Sports studios in Stamford, Connecticut on Thursday before flying to Chicago for the start of the NASCAR weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

Hamlin joined NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman on the NASCAR America simulator and showed how he approaches practice behind the wheel.

How to tell which cars and trucks are in Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs

Image courtesy of NASCAR
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT
Each car or truck that takes part in this year’s NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have special branding to distinguish and differentiate them from the vehicles of drivers that did not qualify for the playoffs.

Here’s what to look out for:

 

 

 

 

Here’s your primer for this weekend’s opening of the NASCAR Cup playoffs

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
As we prepare for this weekend’s start of the NASCAR Cup playoffs at Chicagoland Speedway, here’s a primer – courtesy of our friends at Racing Insights – on what to expect.

We’ll cover the playoff format and the number of playoff appearances to date for all 16 drivers and 16 crew chiefs:

2017 Playoff Format Explained

The format for the 2017 the playoffs will be divided into four rounds:

Round One – Round of 16 (Races 27-29 – Chicago, New Hampshire, Dover)

  • All drivers have their points adjusted to 2,000
  • Top-10 in regular season points are awarded regular season playoff points
  • Playoff points accumulated during the first 26 races are added
  • All playoff points earned will continue to transfer as long as a driver remains playoff eligible
  • A win by a playoff driver in round one automatically advances them to round two
  • Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round one
  • All playoff points accumulated during round one will be applied in the second round as long as that  driver has advanced

Round Two – Round of 12 (Race 30-32 – Charlotte, Talladega, Kansas)

  • All drivers that advance to round two have their points adjusted to 3,000
  • All playoff points accumulated are then applied, including any playoff points gained during round 1
  • A win by a Playoff driver in round two automatically advances them to round three
  • Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round two
  • All playoff points accumulated during round two will be applied in the third round as long as that  driver has advanced

Round Three – Round of 8 (Race 33-35 – Martinsville, Texas, Phoenix)

  • All drivers to advance to round three have their points adjusted to 4,000
  • All Playoff points accumulated are then applied, including any points gained during rounds 1 and 2
  • A win by a Playoff driver in round three automatically advances them to Homestead
  • Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round three
  • Playoff points are not awarded in Round three

Round Four – Championship 4 (Race 36 -Homestead)

  • All four drivers have their points reset to 5,000, No Playoff Points
  • No Playoff points or stage points awarded to the Playoff eligible drivers during the race
  • The highest finisher at Homestead among the remaining four eligible drivers in the Playoff grid wins  the Championship******************************************

Playoff Appearances and Best Year End Finish during the Post Season Era: 14th year of the post season:

  • Martin Truex Jr. – 5th Playoff Appearance, best finish 4th in 2015
  • Kyle Larson2nd Playoff Appearance, best finish 9th in 2016
  • Kyle Busch – 10th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2015
  • Brad Keselowski – 6th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2012
  • Jimmie Johnson14th Playoff Appearance (every year), seven-time champion
  • Kevin Harvick – 11th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2014
  • Denny Hamlin – 11th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 2nd in 2010
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr.1st Playoff Appearance
  • Ryan Blaney1st Playoff Appearance
  • Chase Elliott2nd Playoff Appearance, 10th in 2016
  • Ryan Newman – 8th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 2nd in 2014
  • Kurt Busch – 11th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2004
  • Kasey Kahne – 6th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 4th in 2012
  • Austin Dillon2nd Playoff Appearance, best finish of 14th in 2016
  • Matt Kenseth – 13th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 2nd in 2006 & 2013 **
  • Jamie McMurray3rd Playoff Appearance, best finish of 13th in 2015 and 2016

**Matt Kenseth won the Championship in 2003, the last year of the pre-Post Season era

Crew Chiefs Making First Playoff appearance:

* No. 5 Keith Rodden – Fourth full-time season as Crew Chief, third with Kasey Kahne, Lead Engineer of #5 from 2012- 2013

* No. 21 Jeremy Bullins – Third season with #21 all with Ryan Blaney, won 2013 & 2014 NXS Owners title as Crew Chief of #22, Race engineer with multiple teams from 2000-2011

Playoff Appearances by Crew Chiefs:

* No. 1 Matt McCall – 3rd appearance, all with Jamie McMurray all in the last three years

* No. 2 Paul Wolfe – 6th appearance, all with Brad Keselowski, won 2012 Championship together

* No. 3 Justin Alexander – 2nd appearance, first with Austin Dillon, one with Paul Menard 2015

* No. 4 Rodney Childers – 4th appearance, won the 2014 Championship with Kevin Harvick

* No. 11 Mike Wheeler – 2nd appearance, both with Denny Hamlin (currently suspended)

* No. 17 Brian Pattie – 5th appearance, first with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., three with Clint Bowyer, one with Juan Pablo Montoya

* No. 18 Adam Stevens – 3rd appearance, all with Kyle Busch, won 2015 Championship together

* No. 20 Jason Ratcliff – 5th appearance, all with Matt Kenseth

* No. 24 Alan Gustafson – 10th appearance, second with Chase Elliott, five with Jeff Gordon, two with Kyle Busch, one with Mark Martin

* No. 31 Luke Lambert – 3rd appearance, all with Ryan Newman

* No. 41 Tony Gibson – 5th appearance, third with Kurt Busch, two with Ryan Newman

* No. 42 Chad Johnston – 3rd appearance, second with Kyle Larson, one with Martin Truex Jr. at Michael Waltrip Racing
* No. 48 Chad Knaus – 14th appearance, all with Jimmie Johnson

* No. 78 Cole Pearn – 3rd appearance, all with Martin Truex Jr.

2017 Playoff Manufacturer Break Down:

Chevrolet – 7 Ford – 5 Toyota – 4

2017 Playoff Organization Break Down:

Joe Gibbs Racing – 3

Hendrick Motorsports – 3

Chip Ganassi Racing – 2*

Richard Childress Racing – 2

Stewart-Haas Racing – 2

Furniture Row Racing – 1

Roush Fenway Racing – 1

Team Penske – 1

Wood Brothers Racing – 1*

*All Cars of Organization made the playoffs