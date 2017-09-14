How to tell which cars and trucks are in Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As we prepare for this weekend’s start of the NASCAR Cup playoffs at Chicagoland Speedway, here’s a primer – courtesy of our friends at Racing Insights – on what to expect.

We’ll cover the playoff format and the number of playoff appearances to date for all 16 drivers and 16 crew chiefs:

2017 Playoff Format Explained

The format for the 2017 the playoffs will be divided into four rounds:

Round One – Round of 16 (Races 27-29 – Chicago, New Hampshire, Dover)

All drivers have their points adjusted to 2,000

Top-10 in regular season points are awarded regular season playoff points

Playoff points accumulated during the first 26 races are added

All playoff points earned will continue to transfer as long as a driver remains playoff eligible

A win by a playoff driver in round one automatically advances them to round two

Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round one

All playoff points accumulated during round one will be applied in the second round as long as that driver has advanced

Round Two – Round of 12 (Race 30-32 – Charlotte, Talladega, Kansas)

All drivers that advance to round two have their points adjusted to 3,000

All playoff points accumulated are then applied, including any playoff points gained during round 1

A win by a Playoff driver in round two automatically advances them to round three

Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round two

All playoff points accumulated during round two will be applied in the third round as long as that driver has advanced

Round Three – Round of 8 (Race 33-35 – Martinsville, Texas, Phoenix)

All drivers to advance to round three have their points adjusted to 4,000

All Playoff points accumulated are then applied, including any points gained during rounds 1 and 2

A win by a Playoff driver in round three automatically advances them to Homestead

Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round three

Playoff points are not awarded in Round three

Round Four – Championship 4 (Race 36 -Homestead)

All four drivers have their points reset to 5,000, No Playoff Points

No Playoff points or stage points awarded to the Playoff eligible drivers during the race

The highest finisher at Homestead among the remaining four eligible drivers in the Playoff grid wins the Championship******************************************

Playoff Appearances and Best Year End Finish during the Post Season Era: 14th year of the post season:

**Matt Kenseth won the Championship in 2003, the last year of the pre-Post Season era

*******************************************

Crew Chiefs Making First Playoff appearance:

* No. 5 Keith Rodden – Fourth full-time season as Crew Chief, third with Kasey Kahne, Lead Engineer of #5 from 2012- 2013

* No. 21 Jeremy Bullins – Third season with #21 all with Ryan Blaney, won 2013 & 2014 NXS Owners title as Crew Chief of #22, Race engineer with multiple teams from 2000-2011

*******************************************

Playoff Appearances by Crew Chiefs:

* No. 1 Matt McCall – 3rd appearance, all with Jamie McMurray all in the last three years

* No. 2 Paul Wolfe – 6th appearance, all with Brad Keselowski, won 2012 Championship together

* No. 3 Justin Alexander – 2nd appearance, first with Austin Dillon, one with Paul Menard 2015

* No. 4 Rodney Childers – 4th appearance, won the 2014 Championship with Kevin Harvick

* No. 11 Mike Wheeler – 2nd appearance, both with Denny Hamlin (currently suspended)

* No. 17 Brian Pattie – 5th appearance, first with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., three with Clint Bowyer, one with Juan Pablo Montoya

* No. 18 Adam Stevens – 3rd appearance, all with Kyle Busch, won 2015 Championship together

* No. 20 Jason Ratcliff – 5th appearance, all with Matt Kenseth

* No. 24 Alan Gustafson – 10th appearance, second with Chase Elliott, five with Jeff Gordon, two with Kyle Busch, one with Mark Martin

* No. 31 Luke Lambert – 3rd appearance, all with Ryan Newman

* No. 41 Tony Gibson – 5th appearance, third with Kurt Busch, two with Ryan Newman

* No. 42 Chad Johnston – 3rd appearance, second with Kyle Larson, one with Martin Truex Jr. at Michael Waltrip Racing

* No. 48 Chad Knaus – 14th appearance, all with Jimmie Johnson

* No. 78 Cole Pearn – 3rd appearance, all with Martin Truex Jr.

*******************************************

2017 Playoff Manufacturer Break Down:

Chevrolet – 7 Ford – 5 Toyota – 4

2017 Playoff Organization Break Down:

Joe Gibbs Racing – 3

Hendrick Motorsports – 3

Chip Ganassi Racing – 2*

Richard Childress Racing – 2

Stewart-Haas Racing – 2

Furniture Row Racing – 1

Roush Fenway Racing – 1

Team Penske – 1

Wood Brothers Racing – 1*

*All Cars of Organization made the playoffs