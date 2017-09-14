How Joe Gibbs Racing playoff drivers are preparing for the playoffs

As we prepare for this weekend’s start of the NASCAR Cup playoffs at Chicagoland Speedway, here’s a primer – courtesy of our friends at Racing Insights – on what to expect.
We’ll cover the playoff format and the number of playoff appearances to date for all 16 drivers and 16 crew chiefs:
2017 Playoff Format Explained
The format for the 2017 the playoffs will be divided into four rounds:
Round One – Round of 16 (Races 27-29 – Chicago, New Hampshire, Dover)
- All drivers have their points adjusted to 2,000
- Top-10 in regular season points are awarded regular season playoff points
- Playoff points accumulated during the first 26 races are added
- All playoff points earned will continue to transfer as long as a driver remains playoff eligible
- A win by a playoff driver in round one automatically advances them to round two
- Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round one
- All playoff points accumulated during round one will be applied in the second round as long as that
driver has advanced
Round Two – Round of 12 (Race 30-32 – Charlotte, Talladega, Kansas)
- All drivers that advance to round two have their points adjusted to 3,000
- All playoff points accumulated are then applied, including any playoff points gained during round 1
- A win by a Playoff driver in round two automatically advances them to round three
- Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round two
- All playoff points accumulated during round two will be applied in the third round as long as that
driver has advanced
Round Three – Round of 8 (Race 33-35 – Martinsville, Texas, Phoenix)
- All drivers to advance to round three have their points adjusted to 4,000
- All Playoff points accumulated are then applied, including any points gained during rounds 1 and 2
- A win by a Playoff driver in round three automatically advances them to Homestead
- Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round three
- Playoff points are not awarded in Round three
Round Four – Championship 4 (Race 36 -Homestead)
- All four drivers have their points reset to 5,000, No Playoff Points
- No Playoff points or stage points awarded to the Playoff eligible drivers during the race
- The highest finisher at Homestead among the remaining four eligible drivers in the Playoff grid wins
the Championship******************************************
Playoff Appearances and Best Year End Finish during the Post Season Era: 14th year of the post season:
- Martin Truex Jr. – 5th Playoff Appearance, best finish 4th in 2015
- Kyle Larson – 2nd Playoff Appearance, best finish 9th in 2016
- Kyle Busch – 10th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2015
- Brad Keselowski – 6th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2012
- Jimmie Johnson – 14th Playoff Appearance (every year), seven-time champion
- Kevin Harvick – 11th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2014
- Denny Hamlin – 11th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 2nd in 2010
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 1st Playoff Appearance
- Ryan Blaney – 1st Playoff Appearance
- Chase Elliott – 2nd Playoff Appearance, 10th in 2016
- Ryan Newman – 8th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 2nd in 2014
- Kurt Busch – 11th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2004
- Kasey Kahne – 6th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 4th in 2012
- Austin Dillon – 2nd Playoff Appearance, best finish of 14th in 2016
- Matt Kenseth – 13th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 2nd in 2006 & 2013 **
- Jamie McMurray– 3rd Playoff Appearance, best finish of 13th in 2015 and 2016
**Matt Kenseth won the Championship in 2003, the last year of the pre-Post Season era
*******************************************
Crew Chiefs Making First Playoff appearance:
* No. 5 Keith Rodden – Fourth full-time season as Crew Chief, third with Kasey Kahne, Lead Engineer of #5 from 2012- 2013
* No. 21 Jeremy Bullins – Third season with #21 all with Ryan Blaney, won 2013 & 2014 NXS Owners title as Crew Chief of #22, Race engineer with multiple teams from 2000-2011
*******************************************
Playoff Appearances by Crew Chiefs:
* No. 1 Matt McCall – 3rd appearance, all with Jamie McMurray all in the last three years
* No. 2 Paul Wolfe – 6th appearance, all with Brad Keselowski, won 2012 Championship together
* No. 3 Justin Alexander – 2nd appearance, first with Austin Dillon, one with Paul Menard 2015
* No. 4 Rodney Childers – 4th appearance, won the 2014 Championship with Kevin Harvick
* No. 11 Mike Wheeler – 2nd appearance, both with Denny Hamlin (currently suspended)
* No. 17 Brian Pattie – 5th appearance, first with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., three with Clint Bowyer, one with Juan Pablo Montoya
* No. 18 Adam Stevens – 3rd appearance, all with Kyle Busch, won 2015 Championship together
* No. 20 Jason Ratcliff – 5th appearance, all with Matt Kenseth
* No. 24 Alan Gustafson – 10th appearance, second with Chase Elliott, five with Jeff Gordon, two with Kyle Busch, one with Mark Martin
* No. 31 Luke Lambert – 3rd appearance, all with Ryan Newman
* No. 41 Tony Gibson – 5th appearance, third with Kurt Busch, two with Ryan Newman
* No. 42 Chad Johnston – 3rd appearance, second with Kyle Larson, one with Martin Truex Jr. at Michael Waltrip Racing
* No. 48 Chad Knaus – 14th appearance, all with Jimmie Johnson
* No. 78 Cole Pearn – 3rd appearance, all with Martin Truex Jr.
*******************************************
2017 Playoff Manufacturer Break Down:
Chevrolet – 7 Ford – 5 Toyota – 4
2017 Playoff Organization Break Down:
Joe Gibbs Racing – 3
Hendrick Motorsports – 3
Chip Ganassi Racing – 2*
Richard Childress Racing – 2
Stewart-Haas Racing – 2
Furniture Row Racing – 1
Roush Fenway Racing – 1
Team Penske – 1
Wood Brothers Racing – 1*
*All Cars of Organization made the playoffs