Getty Images

Chase Briscoe fastest in first Truck Series practice at Chicagoland

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT
Rookie Chase Briscoe was fastest in the first Camping World Truck Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway.

The Brad Keselowski Racing driver posted a top speed of 175.296 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Briscoe recorded 17 laps in the first of two 55-minute practice sessions for the regular-season finale.

The top five in the session were Briscoe, Johnny Sauter (175.194), Christopher Bell (174.357),  Noah Gragson (174.132) and Ryan Truex (173.656).

Justin Fontaine recorded the most laps with 22.

No driver recorded 10 consecutive laps in the session.

The second practice session is scheduled for tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice report.

 

How to tell which cars and trucks are in Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs

Image courtesy of NASCAR
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT
Each car or truck that takes part in this year’s NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have special branding to distinguish and differentiate them from the vehicles of drivers that did not qualify for the playoffs.

Here’s what to look out for:

 

 

 

 

Here’s your primer for this weekend’s opening of the NASCAR Cup playoffs

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 14, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
As we prepare for this weekend’s start of the NASCAR Cup playoffs at Chicagoland Speedway, here’s a primer – courtesy of our friends at Racing Insights – on what to expect.

We’ll cover the playoff format and the number of playoff appearances to date for all 16 drivers and 16 crew chiefs:

2017 Playoff Format Explained

The format for the 2017 the playoffs will be divided into four rounds:

Round One – Round of 16 (Races 27-29 – Chicago, New Hampshire, Dover)

  • All drivers have their points adjusted to 2,000
  • Top-10 in regular season points are awarded regular season playoff points
  • Playoff points accumulated during the first 26 races are added
  • All playoff points earned will continue to transfer as long as a driver remains playoff eligible
  • A win by a playoff driver in round one automatically advances them to round two
  • Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round one
  • All playoff points accumulated during round one will be applied in the second round as long as that  driver has advanced

Round Two – Round of 12 (Race 30-32 – Charlotte, Talladega, Kansas)

  • All drivers that advance to round two have their points adjusted to 3,000
  • All playoff points accumulated are then applied, including any playoff points gained during round 1
  • A win by a Playoff driver in round two automatically advances them to round three
  • Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round two
  • All playoff points accumulated during round two will be applied in the third round as long as that  driver has advanced

Round Three – Round of 8 (Race 33-35 – Martinsville, Texas, Phoenix)

  • All drivers to advance to round three have their points adjusted to 4,000
  • All Playoff points accumulated are then applied, including any points gained during rounds 1 and 2
  • A win by a Playoff driver in round three automatically advances them to Homestead
  • Remaining positions are filled based on points earned in round three
  • Playoff points are not awarded in Round three

Round Four – Championship 4 (Race 36 -Homestead)

  • All four drivers have their points reset to 5,000, No Playoff Points
  • No Playoff points or stage points awarded to the Playoff eligible drivers during the race
  • The highest finisher at Homestead among the remaining four eligible drivers in the Playoff grid wins  the Championship******************************************

Playoff Appearances and Best Year End Finish during the Post Season Era: 14th year of the post season:

  • Martin Truex Jr. – 5th Playoff Appearance, best finish 4th in 2015
  • Kyle Larson2nd Playoff Appearance, best finish 9th in 2016
  • Kyle Busch – 10th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2015
  • Brad Keselowski – 6th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2012
  • Jimmie Johnson14th Playoff Appearance (every year), seven-time champion
  • Kevin Harvick – 11th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2014
  • Denny Hamlin – 11th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 2nd in 2010
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr.1st Playoff Appearance
  • Ryan Blaney1st Playoff Appearance
  • Chase Elliott2nd Playoff Appearance, 10th in 2016
  • Ryan Newman – 8th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 2nd in 2014
  • Kurt Busch – 11th Playoff Appearance, won the Championship in 2004
  • Kasey Kahne – 6th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 4th in 2012
  • Austin Dillon2nd Playoff Appearance, best finish of 14th in 2016
  • Matt Kenseth – 13th Playoff Appearance, best finish of 2nd in 2006 & 2013 **
  • Jamie McMurray3rd Playoff Appearance, best finish of 13th in 2015 and 2016

**Matt Kenseth won the Championship in 2003, the last year of the pre-Post Season era

*******************************************

Crew Chiefs Making First Playoff appearance:

* No. 5 Keith Rodden – Fourth full-time season as Crew Chief, third with Kasey Kahne, Lead Engineer of #5 from 2012- 2013

* No. 21 Jeremy Bullins – Third season with #21 all with Ryan Blaney, won 2013 & 2014 NXS Owners title as Crew Chief of #22, Race engineer with multiple teams from 2000-2011

*******************************************

Playoff Appearances by Crew Chiefs:

* No. 1 Matt McCall – 3rd appearance, all with Jamie McMurray all in the last three years

* No. 2 Paul Wolfe – 6th appearance, all with Brad Keselowski, won 2012 Championship together

* No. 3 Justin Alexander – 2nd appearance, first with Austin Dillon, one with Paul Menard 2015

* No. 4 Rodney Childers – 4th appearance, won the 2014 Championship with Kevin Harvick

* No. 11 Mike Wheeler – 2nd appearance, both with Denny Hamlin (currently suspended)

* No. 17 Brian Pattie – 5th appearance, first with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., three with Clint Bowyer, one with Juan Pablo Montoya

* No. 18 Adam Stevens – 3rd appearance, all with Kyle Busch, won 2015 Championship together

* No. 20 Jason Ratcliff – 5th appearance, all with Matt Kenseth

* No. 24 Alan Gustafson – 10th appearance, second with Chase Elliott, five with Jeff Gordon, two with Kyle Busch, one with Mark Martin

* No. 31 Luke Lambert – 3rd appearance, all with Ryan Newman

* No. 41 Tony Gibson – 5th appearance, third with Kurt Busch, two with Ryan Newman

* No. 42 Chad Johnston – 3rd appearance, second with Kyle Larson, one with Martin Truex Jr. at Michael Waltrip Racing
* No. 48 Chad Knaus – 14th appearance, all with Jimmie Johnson

* No. 78 Cole Pearn – 3rd appearance, all with Martin Truex Jr.

*******************************************

2017 Playoff Manufacturer Break Down:

Chevrolet – 7 Ford – 5 Toyota – 4

2017 Playoff Organization Break Down:

Joe Gibbs Racing – 3

Hendrick Motorsports – 3

Chip Ganassi Racing – 2*

Richard Childress Racing – 2

Stewart-Haas Racing – 2

Furniture Row Racing – 1

Roush Fenway Racing – 1

Team Penske – 1

Wood Brothers Racing – 1*

*All Cars of Organization made the playoffs

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Playoff preview, Denny Hamlin in-studio

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives you one last preview of the Cup Series playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett, Parker Kligerman and special guest Denny Hamlin from Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

  • Before heading to Chicago for the playoff opener, Denny Hamlin stops by our Stamford studios to give us his outlook on the upcoming postseason. Plus, he’ll take on Dale Jarrett on the putting green in a highly anticipated matchup.
  • Denny will also hop into the iRacing Simulator with Parker Kligerman to show us the many challenges of racing at Chicagoland Speedway. Denny won the playoff race at Chicagoland in 2015.
  • We’ll hear from playoff drivers drivers like top-seeded Martin Truex Jr., along with a trio of Cup Series champions in Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth and Jimmie Johnson.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Chicagoland lands TheHouse.com as multi-year title sponsor for all three NASCAR races

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT
Chicagoland Speedway has announced a new entitlement sponsor for all three of its national NASCAR series races in a multi-year agreement.

TheHouse.com, an outdoor gear provider, will sponsor this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series races at the 1.5-mile track.

The website will then sponsor all three series, including the Monster Energy Cup Series race,  in 2018 and 2019. All three races shift next season to the last two days of June and the first day of July.

“We are thrilled to welcome TheHouse.com as an integral partner here at our world-class facility,” said Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock in a press release. “We look forward to leveraging our highly visible NASCAR event platform to showcase this cutting edge brand to NASCAR fans across the country.”

The Truck Series race will be called TheHouse.com 225, the Xfinity race is the TheHouse.com 300 and beginning next year the Cup race will be TheHouse.com 400.

Meanwhile, this year’s Cup race is the Tales of the Turtle 400 and it will air Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

