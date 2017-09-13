Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Veteran NASCAR crew chief Slugger Labbe takes new role with Toyota Racing Development

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT
Veteran NASCAR crew chief and current NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe has a new job.

Labbe announced on this morning’s The Morning Drive on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he has joined Toyota Racing and Toyota Racing Development as Manager of Teams and Vehicles Support.

Labbe’s duties will be stretch across all forms of Toyota’s racing involvement including NASCAR, NHRA drag racing, NASCAR K&N Pro Series, USAC, Rally Series and several other series.

“It’s going to be a challenge for me, working for an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) after being in NASCAR for 32 years,” Labbe said. “But working with the various racing divisions of Toyota Motorsports through TRD is a very exciting challenge for me and I’m looking forward to it.”

Labbe’s duties will include technical support to Toyota teams across all the various motorsports series it supports.

“I’ll be a manager of some of that direction as for what the teams specifically need,” Labbe said.

Labbe won’t have to travel far for his first assignment: the suburban Charlotte resident will be at this weekend’s NHRA event at zMax Dragway, across from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I get to do something completely different than NASCAR to start this weekend and I’m looking forward to that challenge,” Labbe said. “It’s going to be a pretty cool opportunity for me.”

Labbe left Richard Childress Racing as crew chief for the No. 3 NASCAR Cup Chevrolet driven by Austin Dillon on May 22.

Labbe’s departure led to a shuffle of crew chiefs within its Cup and Xfinity teams that saw Justin Alexander replace Labbe and Randall Burnett took over as crew chief for the No. 2 Xfinity Series Chevrolet.

Labbe had been a Cup crew chief with RCR since 2010. He initially worked with Paul Menard, who won the 2011 Brickyard 400 with Labbe as crew chief. He had been with Dillon since midway through the 2015 season.

In 500 starts as a Cup crew chief, Labbe has five victories, also winning three times with Michael Waltrip and once with Jeremy Mayfield.

Martin Truex Jr.: It ‘makes sense’ to raise minimum speed for undamaged cars

By Daniel McFadinSep 13, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Martin Truex Jr. believes it’s time for NASCAR to raise the minimum speed for cars that haven’t been involved in a wreck.

Truex said he raised the issue in a meeting this week with Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

Truex’s comments come four days after a minor accident involving a car 16 laps down kept him from winning the regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway.

“We need to up minimum speed for cars that were not in an accident, that didn’t get on the five-minute clock for crash damage, for that very reason,” Truex said Wednesday during playoff media day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “We don’t want to go to Homestead and have a car that’s 25 laps down scrape the wall or blow a tire and change the outcome of possibly a championship or who the champion is. I think it’s something they’re definitely willing to look into. I think it makes sense. ”

Truex’s chance at winning in Richmond were dampened when Derrike Cope washed up the track with three laps to go and brushed the wall. NASCAR threw the caution with Truex leading, even though no major damage resulted from it.

Lap times show that Cope was running laps faster than the minimum speed in the five circuits before he hit the wall.

The caution created an overtime finish and Truex being wrecked on the last lap by Denny Hamlin.

“I would say that minimum speed right now probably is too far off from where we run,” Truex said. “You have to be way, way off the pace to go 16 or 20 laps down under green at a short track, for a 400-lap race. Losing a couple of laps is one thing. But 15-plus, you probably don’t need to be out there.”

According to info provided by NASCAR prior to the race at Richmond, the minimum speed for the race was 26.95 seconds.

Truex said any new regulations regarding minimum speed should be enforced over the course of the entire season, instead of potentially just in the 10-race playoff.

“Just because we need to keep that consistency,” Truex said. “I do feel like there’s too much of a gap in there. Certainly, some tracks where the tires wear out a lot, it’s going to be different than places where it doesn’t.”

The Furniture Row Racing driver said cars off the pace can lead to questionable situations for cars running with the pack.

“For quite a while now we’ve had a few cars here and there that are just so far off the pace, you don’t know even know where they’re going to go when you get to the corner,” Treux said “It’s not a huge issue, but it’s something we need to look at.”

Truex also didn’t see Cope’s accident as a “legitimate reason for the caution” to be issued, especially with a potential fifth win of the season at stake in the regular-season finale.

“The biggest problem I had was, every year in the drivers meeting (NASCAR says) ‘we don’t want anyone screwing with the race’ and then they make the wrong call. It’s frustrating.”

With the start of the postseason four days away, does Truex have confidence in NASCAR’s race control?

Said Truex: “Ask me in 10 weeks.”

Former champions concerned about how quickly ambulances transport drivers

By Dustin LongSep 13, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Two former Cup champions raised concerns Wednesday about ambulances not reaching the infield care center in a timely fashion this season.

Former champion Kevin Harvick was outspoken about the issue during Wednesday’s playoff media day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“The ambulances, for whatever reason this year, have been a little more of an issue as far as getting to the accident, getting back from the accident (and) getting lost in many circumstances going back to the infield care center,’’ Harvick said.

“That’s been an issue not only for myself, twice, but several other drivers as they’ve had their trips to the infield care center. I know they’re continuously working on trying to make that better. But the ambulances need to know where they’re going.’’

Former champion Matt Kenseth, who was involved in an incident last weekend at Richmond Raceway when an ambulance stopped at the entrance of pit road, said he also has had two similar issues as Harvick.

“I think it was actually the spring Richmond race,’’ Kenseth said. “I was (riding) around the infield for about five minutes with him and he was lost and couldn’t find the infield care center, so thankfully I wasn’t bleeding to death.

“Then the other one, it was after California or something like that, he drove so recklessly it threw me off the bench and I almost hit my head in the ambulance, so yeah, there’s been a couple of instances this year actually.’’

NASCAR issued a statement about the concerns raised by drivers.

“The follow-up discussions that centered around the ambulance issue at Richmond went well beyond where it parked and the procedure that led us to that point. It was all-encompassing, and we’ll continue to work with the tracks and safety teams to improve in every aspect of support.

“Safety is paramount, and it’s something we work hard at all year long, from the season-opening Summit to intensive weekly reviews of every incident response to continual training for crews. We hold ourselves to a very high standard of excellence.”

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson has not had any such issues but says it has been discussed in the Cup Drivers Council.

“The times drivers have expressed their concern, NASCAR has been quick to make change, make sure that the person is not there and it doesn’t happen again,’’ Johnson said. “There’s a fine balance in trying to use active ER people and through the checks and balances of a  race weekend, working on routes, especially routes on the day of. As the weekend progresses, fences close, roads aren’t accessible, motorhomes get parked in different areas, the Xfinity cars leave and now’s there a new access point there. It does need to be looked at.

“Unfortunately, there’s been some learning experiences that we wish we didn’t have along the way. Thankfully, those guys have brought it up and they weren’t critical situations where those few precious minutes were needed. Everybody is trying hard. That’s the one good thing about the councils we have and the discussions that take place. Believe me, honesty is there in those conversations. There’s no sugar-coating anything.’’

Denny Hamlin said the issue was brought up in the Drivers Council after Aric Almriola’s crash at Kansas Speedway.

I think one example is Aric Almirola,’’ Hamlin said. I think his ambulance got lost inside the race track and he had a serious injury. That was an issue, for sure. I know they’re trying to do the best they can.’’

Hamlin said some suggest a traveling safety team and others state a safety team familiar with one particular track is best.

I don’t know what the correct answer is, but, we, for sure, can get better because we’re not good right now.’’

Matt Kenseth says he’s not a candidate to replace Danica Patrick

By Daniel McFadinSep 13, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT
2 Comments

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Matt Kenseth was blunt when he said you won’t see him replacing Danica Patrick next year at Stewart-Haas Racing.

“It’s not me. I can tell you that, it’s not me,” Kenseth said Wednesday during the playoff media day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Patrick announced Tuesday she would not be returning to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018 after five full-time seasons driving the No. 10 car.

Kenseth is entering his final 10 races driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, which he’s more focused on than what comes after the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“The next 10 weeks we’ll have enough problems to worry about without worrying about anything four months from now,”Kenseth said. “So, I don’t have anything for you there.”

Kenseth is entering the playoffs as one of three contenders without a win.

“We’ve got a good opportunity here still,” Kenseth said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in 2018, but there’s a lot to worry about in 2017 with 10 races go and being in the playoffs.”

Would the 45-year-0ld driver be content with this being his final year in the Cup Series?

“I didn’t say that either,” Kenseth said. “I’ve said all along I’ve done things I would never have dreamed I would have a chance to do. I never thought I had a chance to race in the Cup Series full-time before.”

Tony Stewart says support for Danica Patrick is ‘unwavering’

By Dustin LongSep 13, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT
7 Comments

Tony Stewart issued a statement a day after Danica Patrick announced she would no longer be with Stewart-Haas Racing after this season.

Stewart posted his message Wednesday morning on Facebook:

“I’ve always been a believer in Danica’s ability as a racecar driver and that continues to be the case. She’s one of the most fearless people I’ve ever met. She has never backed down from a challenge. In fact, she’s sought out new challenges throughout her career, and that’s what brought her to NASCAR and Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Making the jump from INDYCAR to NASCAR is not easy, yet she had the courage to do so and put up better numbers than a lot of other drivers who have tried to make that same transition. I’m proud of how hard Danica has worked during her time at Stewart-Haas Racing, and she continues to work hard.

“My support for Danica is unwavering. We’re going to end this season strong and make the most of these last 10 races.”

