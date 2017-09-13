Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Scan All — the best from Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Relive the sights and sounds from the Federated Auto Parts 400 that saw Kyle Larson take the checkered flag in the final race of the regular season.

Among highlights:

  • “We ain’t going home without a fight tonight,” Mike Bugarewicz, Clint Bowyer‘s crew chief.
  • “Hey Joey, let’s have a good one tonight, let’s bring her home,” team owner Roger Penske. To which Joey Logano replied, “10-4. Tonight’s the night. We’ll make it happen. We know what we’ve gotta do.”
  • “That would be a guaranteed caution on Lap 1,” Todd Gordon, Joey Logano’s crew chief, about how cars were four-wide on the parade lap, but didn’t take the chance of starting the race that way.
  • “Right here, this place needs to be a dirt track,” Austin Dillon said. “I’m putting it in for a vote. If y’all are listening, NASCAR, Richmond needs dirt on it.”
  • On the caution called for Matt Kenseth braking hard that resulted in smoke from his tires: “Dumbest caution ever,” said Jimmie Johnson‘s crew chief, Chad Knaus. Added Kyle Busch, “Really, you had a guy in the fence last week and you keep it green? Hah!”
  • “You’re about to get your feelings hurt pretty bad, but just let her go,” Knaus telling Johnson after he was passed by Danica Patrick.

And perhaps the best line of the night, courtesy of Clint Bowyer after he was caught in an accordion wreck on the entrance to pit road due to a wayward ambulance that stopped right at the commitment line:

  • “That stupid (expletive). We got (expletive) damage. NASCAR is a (expletive). An ambulance is in the damn pit. What the (expletive). This is ridiculous.”

Tony Stewart says support for Danica Patrick is ‘unwavering’

By Dustin LongSep 13, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT
Tony Stewart issued a statement a day after Danica Patrick announced she would no longer be with Stewart-Haas Racing after this season.

Stewart posted his message Wednesday morning on Facebook:

“I’ve always been a believer in Danica’s ability as a racecar driver and that continues to be the case. She’s one of the most fearless people I’ve ever met. She has never backed down from a challenge. In fact, she’s sought out new challenges throughout her career, and that’s what brought her to NASCAR and Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Making the jump from INDYCAR to NASCAR is not easy, yet she had the courage to do so and put up better numbers than a lot of other drivers who have tried to make that same transition. I’m proud of how hard Danica has worked during her time at Stewart-Haas Racing, and she continues to work hard.

“My support for Danica is unwavering. We’re going to end this season strong and make the most of these last 10 races.”

Kyle Busch gets new pit crew for playoffs

By Dustin LongSep 13, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
Kyle Busch will race for a championship with a new pit crew.

Joe Gibbs Racing will switch pit crews for Busch and Daniel Suarez. Busch will get what had been Suarez’s crew and Suarez will get what had been Busch’s crew, a team spokesman confirmed.

Five members of Busch’s pit crew were with him when he won the 2015 championship: Gas man Tom Lampe, rear tire carrier Kenny Barber, rear tire changer Jake Seminara, front tire changer Josh Leslie and front tire carrier Brad Donaghy.

Busch’s new pit crew will be: Gas man Kenneth Purcell, front tire changer Clay Robinson, front tire carrier Kevin Harris, rear tire changer Kip Wolfmeir, rear tire carrier Matt VerMeer and jackman Trey Burklin.

Busch enters the playoffs third in the standings, 24 points behind leader Martin Truex Jr. and 20 points behind Kyle Larson.

NASCAR America: Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte make their playoff ‘sleeper picks’ (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT
Sure, lots of people are picking guys like Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch as favorites heading into the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

But on Tuesday’s NASCAR America, NASCAR On NBC analysts Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte came up with a couple of surprises when it came to choosing “sleeper picks” that could go several rounds, if not all the way to the Championship 4 round.

First, here’s DJ on why he’s picking Kurt Busch: “He won the Daytona 500. He’s seeded 12th. He’s been running extremely well, much better over these last five or six races. I think he’s the driver you pay attention to because they’ve found something that’s going to put them there.”

And here’s Steve on why he’s picking Ryan Blaney as his sleeper: “Ryan Blaney is the driver I feel is going to continue much farther into the playoffs than people expect. I think he’ll easily get out of the Round of 16 and … get into the Round of 8.”

Silly Season heats up with more driver moves

By Dustin LongSep 12, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
Tuesday brought the news that Danica Patrick won’t be back with Stewart-Haas Racing after this season and that Aric Almirola also won’t return to Richard Petty Motorsports for 2018.

Neither driver announced their plans for next season. Other drivers who have not announced 2018 plans include Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch, Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne and former champion Matt Kenseth.

Here’s a look at where Silly Season stands as the Cup playoff are set to begin Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

ANNOUNCED RIDES FOR 2018

Erik Jones will drive the No. 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing, replacing Matt Kenseth (announcement made July 11)

Alex Bowman will drive the No. 88 at Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr. (announcement made July 20)

Brad Keselowski agrees to contract extension to drive the No. 2 car for Team Penske (announcement made July 25

Ryan Blaney moves to Team Penske to drive the No. 12 car and signs a multi-year contract extension (announcement made July 26)

Paul Menard moves to Wood Brothers Racing to drive the No. 21 car (announcement made July 26)

William Byron will drive the No. 24 at Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Kasey Kahne (announcement made Aug. 9)

Matt DiBenedetto will remain with Go Fas Racing in the team’s No. 32 car (announcement made Aug. 12)

Chris Buescher signs a multi-year contract to remain at JTG Daugherty and drive the No. 37 car. (announcement made Aug. 18)

Ty Dillon signs a multi-year contract to remain at Germain Racing and drive the No. 13 car. Sponsor Geico also extends its deal with the team (announcement made Sept. 5)

OPEN/POSSIBLY OPEN RIDES

— No. 10: Danica Patrick is out after this season at Stewart-Haas Racing. No replacement has been announced. 

— No. 27: Richard Childress Racing states it will announce plans for a third Cup team at a later date with Paul Menard joining the Wood Brothers for next season.

— No. 41: Stewart-Haas Racing declined to pick up the option on Kurt Busch’s contract for next year on Aug. 1. Even so, the team tweeted that it expected Busch back with sponsor Monster Energy for next year. Busch told reporters Aug. 5 at Watkins Glen that “there are a couple of offers already, so we’ll see how things work out.’’  

— No. 43: Richard Petty Motorsports announced Sept. 12 that Aric Almirola will not return to the team. Smithfield also is not returning. Smithfield and Richard Petty Motorsports exchanged terse statements about their parting. RPM is selling Darrell Wallace Jr. to prospective sponsors.  

— No. 77: With Erik Jones returning to JGR, team owner Barney Visser is looking to fill that seat. The first concern, though, is sponsorship. Visser told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Aug. 9: “We’ve got no sponsorship right now for the 77,” for next season. “So we’ve got to find something. We don’t want to give up that car, but if we don’t get sponsorship, we’ll have to.” Sponsor 5-Hour Energy has an option to return. The company can’t go to any other Cup team with Monster Energy as series sponsor.

AVAILABLE DRIVERS

Matt Kenseth: Out of the No. 20 after this season. Doesn’t have anything announced for next year at this point. At Bristol, Kenseth was asked about his plans for 2018. He said: “I’ll be honest with you … I’m not worried about (2018) even really one percent anymore to be honest with you. I’m just not concerned about it.’’  

Kurt Busch: With Stewart-Haas Racing declining to pick up his option for next year, Busch is a free agent. Even with Stewart-Haas Racing’s action, there’s still a good chance Busch signs a deal to remain with the organization.

Kasey Kahne: The 2017 Brickyard 400 winner is available after Hendrick Motorsports announced it had released him from the final year of his contract. Rick Hendrick said Aug. 9 that he’s working to help Kahne land a ride for next season and hinted it could be through an alliance with Hendrick Motorsports. 

Danica Patrick: She will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing after this season. Patrick has not announced any plans for next season. She’s not looking for a ride in the Xfinity Series. “Cup only,’’ she said.  

Aric Almirola: Won’t return to Richard Petty Motorsports, team announced Sept. 12.

GMS Racing/Spencer Gallagher: GMS Racing confirmed on Aug. 30 that it will not have a full-time Cup entry in 2018. The organization, which fields teams in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series, had looked into moving to Cup.

Darrell Wallace Jr.: Richard Petty Motorsports is selling Wallace to prospective sponsors for the No. 43 car for next season. He gained interest from RPM after driving in four races for the team while Aric Almirola was injured. Wallace said Aug. 4 that he’s focused on finding a ride for next year with so few options left for this year.

