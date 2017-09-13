Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte make their playoff ‘sleeper picks’ (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT
Sure, lots of people are picking guys like Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch as favorites heading into the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

But on Tuesday’s NASCAR America, NASCAR On NBC analysts Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte came up with a couple of surprises when it came to choosing “sleeper picks” that could go several rounds, if not all the way to the Championship 4 round.

First, here’s DJ on why he’s picking Kurt Busch: “He won the Daytona 500. He’s seeded 12th. He’s been running extremely well, much better over these last five or six races. I think he’s the driver you pay attention to because they’ve found something that’s going to put them there.”

And here’s Steve on why he’s picking Ryan Blaney as his sleeper: “Ryan Blaney is the driver I feel is going to continue much farther into the playoffs than people expect. I think he’ll easily get out of the Round of 16 and … get into the Round of 8.”

Kyle Busch gets new pit crew for playoffs

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 13, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
Kyle Busch will race for a championship with a new pit crew.

Joe Gibbs Racing will switch pit crews for Busch and Daniel Suarez. Busch will get what had been Suarez’s crew and Suarez will get what had been Busch’s crew, a team spokesman confirmed.

Five members of Busch’s pit crew were with him when he won the 2015 championship: Gas man Tom Lampe, rear tire carrier Kenny Barber, rear tire changer Jake Seminara, front tire changer Josh Leslie and front tire carrier Brad Donaghy.

Busch’s new pit crew will be: Gas man Kenneth Purcell, front tire changer Clay Robinson, front tire carrier Kevin Harris, rear tire changer Kip Wolfmeir, rear tire carrier Matt VerMeer and jackman Trey Burklin.

Busch enters the playoffs third in the standings, 24 points behind leader Martin Truex Jr. and 20 points behind Kyle Larson.

Silly Season heats up with more driver moves

By Dustin LongSep 12, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
Tuesday brought the news that Danica Patrick won’t be back with Stewart-Haas Racing after this season and that Aric Almirola also won’t return to Richard Petty Motorsports for 2018.

Neither driver announced their plans for next season. Other drivers who have not announced 2018 plans include Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch, Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne and former champion Matt Kenseth.

Here’s a look at where Silly Season stands as the Cup playoff are set to begin Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

ANNOUNCED RIDES FOR 2018

Erik Jones will drive the No. 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing, replacing Matt Kenseth (announcement made July 11)

Alex Bowman will drive the No. 88 at Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr. (announcement made July 20)

Brad Keselowski agrees to contract extension to drive the No. 2 car for Team Penske (announcement made July 25

Ryan Blaney moves to Team Penske to drive the No. 12 car and signs a multi-year contract extension (announcement made July 26)

Paul Menard moves to Wood Brothers Racing to drive the No. 21 car (announcement made July 26)

William Byron will drive the No. 24 at Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Kasey Kahne (announcement made Aug. 9)

Matt DiBenedetto will remain with Go Fas Racing in the team’s No. 32 car (announcement made Aug. 12)

Chris Buescher signs a multi-year contract to remain at JTG Daugherty and drive the No. 37 car. (announcement made Aug. 18)

Ty Dillon signs a multi-year contract to remain at Germain Racing and drive the No. 13 car. Sponsor Geico also extends its deal with the team (announcement made Sept. 5)

OPEN/POSSIBLY OPEN RIDES

— No. 10: Danica Patrick is out after this season at Stewart-Haas Racing. No replacement has been announced. 

— No. 27: Richard Childress Racing states it will announce plans for a third Cup team at a later date with Paul Menard joining the Wood Brothers for next season.

— No. 41: Stewart-Haas Racing declined to pick up the option on Kurt Busch’s contract for next year on Aug. 1. Even so, the team tweeted that it expected Busch back with sponsor Monster Energy for next year. Busch told reporters Aug. 5 at Watkins Glen that “there are a couple of offers already, so we’ll see how things work out.’’  

— No. 43: Richard Petty Motorsports announced Sept. 12 that Aric Almirola will not return to the team. Smithfield also is not returning. Smithfield and Richard Petty Motorsports exchanged terse statements about their parting. RPM is selling Darrell Wallace Jr. to prospective sponsors.  

— No. 77: With Erik Jones returning to JGR, team owner Barney Visser is looking to fill that seat. The first concern, though, is sponsorship. Visser told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Aug. 9: “We’ve got no sponsorship right now for the 77,” for next season. “So we’ve got to find something. We don’t want to give up that car, but if we don’t get sponsorship, we’ll have to.” Sponsor 5-Hour Energy has an option to return. The company can’t go to any other Cup team with Monster Energy as series sponsor.

AVAILABLE DRIVERS

Matt Kenseth: Out of the No. 20 after this season. Doesn’t have anything announced for next year at this point. At Bristol, Kenseth was asked about his plans for 2018. He said: “I’ll be honest with you … I’m not worried about (2018) even really one percent anymore to be honest with you. I’m just not concerned about it.’’  

Kurt Busch: With Stewart-Haas Racing declining to pick up his option for next year, Busch is a free agent. Even with Stewart-Haas Racing’s action, there’s still a good chance Busch signs a deal to remain with the organization.

Kasey Kahne: The 2017 Brickyard 400 winner is available after Hendrick Motorsports announced it had released him from the final year of his contract. Rick Hendrick said Aug. 9 that he’s working to help Kahne land a ride for next season and hinted it could be through an alliance with Hendrick Motorsports. 

Danica Patrick: She will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing after this season. Patrick has not announced any plans for next season. She’s not looking for a ride in the Xfinity Series. “Cup only,’’ she said.  

Aric Almirola: Won’t return to Richard Petty Motorsports, team announced Sept. 12.

GMS Racing/Spencer Gallagher: GMS Racing confirmed on Aug. 30 that it will not have a full-time Cup entry in 2018. The organization, which fields teams in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series, had looked into moving to Cup.

Darrell Wallace Jr.: Richard Petty Motorsports is selling Wallace to prospective sponsors for the No. 43 car for next season. He gained interest from RPM after driving in four races for the team while Aric Almirola was injured. Wallace said Aug. 4 that he’s focused on finding a ride for next year with so few options left for this year.

Smithfield CEO: Richard Petty is lying, blasts team’s performance

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 12, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT
Smithfield Foods issued a terse statement against Richard Petty Motorsports, essentially calling the King a liar and criticizing the team’s”subpar performance on the track.”

Kenneth M. Sullivan, President/CEO of Smithfield Foods, Inc. issued a statement in response to comments made by Richard Petty earlier in the day about Smithfield leaving RPM for Stewart-Haas Racing next season.

Petty said in his statement the two sides “recently shook hands on a deal” that carried beyond this season. “I come from a time when we did major deals with sponsors like STP on a handshake. I’m sad to see this is where we are now. This decision is very unexpected, and we are extremely disappointed in this late and abrupt change of direction.”

Here’s the full statement from Sullivan, the Smithfield CEO:

“We are extremely disappointed that Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) has chosen to disparage Smithfield — its lead sponsor — after five years and tens of millions of dollars of unwavering financial support, despite years of subpar performance on the track.

“RPM’s claims of a ‘handshake deal’ to extend our sponsorship are unequivocally and patently false. Smithfield’s numerous discussions with RPM over the past several months focused exclusively around one issue: RPM’s inability to deliver on the track and the organization’s repeated failure to present a plan to address its lack of competitiveness.

“Smithfield is a performance driven company and we demand performance from the people we do business with. For that reason — and that reason alone — Smithfield decided not to renew its contract with RPM when it expires at the end of this year. It is very unfortunate and disheartening that RPM has chosen to disseminate false statements regarding our communications to NASCAR fans who we have supported wholeheartedly with more than a $100 million investment in the sport over the last several years.”

Click here for the full Smithfield statement.

When asked if it would have a counter response to Sullivan’s statement, a RPM spokesman told NASCAR Talk “We have no comment at this time.”

 

Crew chiefs of Kurt Busch, Erik Jones fined $10k for loose lug nuts at Richmond

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 12, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT
NASCAR on Tuesday issued three penalties – two in NASCAR Cup and one in Xfinity – for cars that were found to have loose lug nuts after their respective races this past weekend at Richmond Raceway.

In NASCAR Cup, Tony Gibson, crew chief of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion driven by Kurt Busch, was fined $10,000 for the lug nut infraction.

Also in Cup, Chris Gayle crew chief on the No. 77 Toyota driven by Erik Jones, was also fined $10,000 for the lug nut infraction .

And in the Xfinity Series, Matthew Beckman, crew chief of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Matt Tifft, was also fined $5,000 for the lug nut infraction.

