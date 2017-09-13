Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Brad Keselowski focused on playoff wins, not points

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
While so much emphasis has been placed on stage wins and earning as many points in the playoffs as a driver can, Brad Keselowski has a different strategy.

The way the 2012 NASCAR Cup champ sees it, the more wins he can earn in the playoffs not only will advance him to next round but the points will essentially take care of themselves.

“Really, I’m not sweating it that much,” Keselowski said. “And when we get to Homestead, it’s back to zero (points). So I don’t have a lot of sweat, really.”

But stage points will be crucial.

“The last few years, we’ve seen guys riding around the back,” Keselowski said. “You do that this year and lose out on those stage points, you’re going to be in big, big trouble when it comes time to get to the end of that round.”.

During Wednesday’s playoff media day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Keselowski, the fourth seed in the playoffs, broke down his strategy and says the No. 2 Team Penske entry will be strongest on the short tracks in the playoffs such as New Hampshire, Martinsville and Phoenix.

NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick on challenges in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick joined NBCSN’s Dave Burns from Wednesday’s NASCAR Media Day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame to preview the No. 4 team’s outlook before this weekend’s opening race in the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Harvick has been among the most successful drivers since the new playoff format was introduced in 2014. He won the championship that year and finished second to Kyle Busch in the following year’s playoffs before finishing eighth in last year’s playoffs.

“As you go into these first few rounds, you have to be aware of where you’re at points-wise because not everybody is going to win,” Harvick said. “Chicago has been a challenge for us the last couple years.

“We finished fifth in 2014 and then finished 42nd and 20th in the last two. … You’re going to have to adjust as you approach the weekend.

“You just have to be in your own little world, you have to be focused on you and your team and be very self-centered in the things you think about. Turn the rest of the world off and do what you can with your team.” 

Kurt Busch running strong into playoffs and for many more years to come

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT
Short term or long term, Kurt Busch is in for the long haul. Whether it’s the upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs or continuing to drive for several more years, he’s planning on going at things at full speed.

At the end of this season, Busch will be a free agent driver, as his contract at Stewart-Haas Racing has not been renewed. However, there are some mixed messages there as shortly after Busch made the revelation over a month ago, SHR tweeted that it wanted Busch to return.

So far, nothing has been confirmed, so Busch is approaching things as if he’ll be a free agent — unless things change.

The biggest thing for the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion right now is to start the playoffs on a strong note. The winner of this year’s Daytona 500 struggled for much of the first 26 races, but he, crew chief Tony Gibson and the rest of the No. 41 team seem to have hit upon something in the last several races.

Busch has shown vast improvement of late, particularly the last five races, where he’s finished — in order — eighth (Watkins Glen), 11th (Michigan), fifth (Bristol), third (Darlington) and fourth (Richmond).

“We started off with a huge bang, we won Daytona,” Busch said. “Since the engine change at Indianapolis, It’s like we have all the pieces now and know where we need to plug them in and where to go.”

Busch and his team have the potential — and momentum heading into the playoffs — to become perhaps the biggest and best sleeper candidate to go all the way to the final round of the championship.

And then there’s the 39-year-old’s long term viability to not only remain relevant and successful in NASCAR Cup — either with SHR or another team — for several more years. While other drivers are calling it quits, Busch says he still has much to do and achieve.

“As long as I’m with a competitive car to win races,” Busch said when asked how many more years he may still race. “To me, my heart’s in it, my body still feels young. I love the travel and have learned more about the history of our sport and places we go and race and the reasoning we race on certain tracks.

“… The contract thing, we’ll see how it all plays out. Being a free agent, it’s an interesting market now for drivers.”

Check out more about Busch’s thoughts about his tenure remaining in the following video.

 

Kasey Kahne hopes to have plans for 2018 set soon

By Dustin LongSep 13, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Kasey Kahne hopes to know soon where he’s racing next season, but he says he’s pondered a schedule that could include sprint cars, IndyCar and NASCAR.

Kahne, though, is not counting on the No. 10 Cup ride at Stewart-Haas Racing.

I don’t really think the 10 is an option,’’ Kahne said Wednesday at NASCAR’s playoff media day at the Hall of Fame. “It hasn’t seemed to be throughout. I’ve talked to them and things, but they’ve obviously been working in other areas. 

“I don’t know exactly what I’m doing yet, but I hope to figure it out pretty soon.’’

Asked about the No. 95 car at Leavine Family Racing, which is piloted by Michael McDowell, Kahne said: “I think the 95 is still an option.’’

NBC Sports reached out to a spokesperson for Leavine Family Racing for comment but had not heard back from the team.

Kahne said he doesn’t believe he has to bring sponsorship for a Cup ride for next season.

The 37-year-old admits he’s intrigued about the idea of racing in different series. He owns a World of Outlaws sprint car team. He has always wanted to race in the Indianapolis 500 but that never worked out with the NASCAR teams he was with at the time.

Kahne’s focus remains on NASCAR, saying “I don’t want to get too far away from it because I think I still have some strong years left in me racing in the Cup Series.

“I’ve looked at everything and I’ve talked to everybody. There was a good bit of interest in different areas, but it’s all up to the teams and manufacturers and how they want to align and what all they can do and want to do.’’

His tweet Tuesday night supporting Smithfield Foods, which is moving to Stewart-Haas Racing from Richard Petty Motorsports next season, made it appear as if he was angling for a ride at SHR. Not so, said Kahne.

“People kind of think whatever they want, but I thought that I was supporting Smithfield for staying in the sport,’’ Kahne said. “And I thought that was cool that they are still in NASCAR. Me and (son) Tanner do eat bacon a couple of days a week and it’s Smithfield, and I think that is how it should be. 

“Just with all of our sponsors in the sport … if I see them and I’m at the store to get something I’m going to go to that sponsor. That was really it. I thought people might take it that way (trying for a ride), but I knew that the No. 10 was not my car so it wasn’t about that. It was about thanking Smithfield for being a part of NASCAR.”

While he tries to sort through his future, Kahne also will prepare for the playoffs. He qualified with his Brickyard 400 win in July — his only top-10 finish in the last 16 races.

He and his Hendrick Motorsports teammates — Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Dale Earnhardt Jr. — have struggled this summer. Johnson, Kahne and Elliott, who are all in the playoffs, have combined for four top-10 finishes since the Brickyard 400.

Kahne has no concerns about being viewed in a lame-duck situation heading into the playoffs and his final 10 races with Hendrick Motorsports.

“We talked last week, myself and every guy on my team and they all want to do the best they possibly can in my final 10 races, and I want to do the best I can for them during my final 10 with them,’’ Kahne said. “Yeah, I feel like we have as good of an opportunity to run well in these final 10 that we’ve had all season long.

“Excited to go to Chicago and get it started.’’

Truck race at Texas will have new sponsor supporting hurricane relief

Image courtesy Texas Motor Speedway
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 13, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT
Texas Motor Speedway announced Wednesday that Weatherford, Texas-based JAG Metals LLC will sponsor November’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff race.

Included in the sponsorship of the Friday night, Nov. 3 event will be an emphasis on helping those still recovering from Hurricane Harvey’s flooding and the other damage it occurred.

That’s why the race has been named JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief. It will be the company’s first venture into major entitlement sponsorship, as well as in the motorsports industry.

“JAG Metals is a young gun company itself, so it was a great fit to support the young guns in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series who will become the sport’s next stars,” JAG Metals LLC co-owner Justin Bradley said in a statement.
Added TMS President Eddie Gossage, “We welcome JAG Metals to our family of sponsors, particularly because they are wanting to support folks in Texas who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey. We know many are hurting there and struggling, so any time one of our sponsors wants to develop a support program we know they are good people.”