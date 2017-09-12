Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Smithfield CEO: Richard Petty is lying, blasts team’s performance

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 12, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT
Smithfield Foods issued a terse statement against Richard Petty Motorsports, essentially calling the King a liar and criticizing the team’s”subpar performance on the track.”

Kenneth M. Sullivan, President/CEO of Smithfield Foods, Inc. issued a statement in response to comments made by Richard Petty earlier in the day about Smithfield leaving RPM for Stewart-Haas Racing next season.

Petty said in his statement the two sides “recently shook hands on a deal” that carried beyond this season. “I come from a time when we did major deals with sponsors like STP on a handshake. I’m sad to see this is where we are now. This decision is very unexpected, and we are extremely disappointed in this late and abrupt change of direction.”

Here’s the full statement from Sullivan, the Smithfield CEO:

“We are extremely disappointed that Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) has chosen to disparage Smithfield — its lead sponsor — after five years and tens of millions of dollars of unwavering financial support, despite years of subpar performance on the track.

“RPM’s claims of a ‘handshake deal’ to extend our sponsorship are unequivocally and patently false. Smithfield’s numerous discussions with RPM over the past several months focused exclusively around one issue: RPM’s inability to deliver on the track and the organization’s repeated failure to present a plan to address its lack of competitiveness.

“Smithfield is a performance driven company and we demand performance from the people we do business with. For that reason — and that reason alone — Smithfield decided not to renew its contract with RPM when it expires at the end of this year. It is very unfortunate and disheartening that RPM has chosen to disseminate false statements regarding our communications to NASCAR fans who we have supported wholeheartedly with more than a $100 million investment in the sport over the last several years.”

When asked if it would have a counter response to Sullivan’s statement, a RPM spokesman told NASCAR Talk “We have no comment at this time.”

 

Crew chiefs of Kurt Busch, Erik Jones fined $10k for loose lug nuts at Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 12, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT
NASCAR on Tuesday issued three penalties – two in NASCAR Cup and one in Xfinity – for cars that were found to have loose lug nuts after their respective races this past weekend at Richmond Raceway.

In NASCAR Cup, Tony Gibson, crew chief of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion driven by Kurt Busch, was fined $10,000 for the lug nut infraction.

Also in Cup, Chris Gayle crew chief on the No. 77 Toyota driven by Erik Jones, was also fined $10,000 for the lug nut infraction .

And in the Xfinity Series, Matthew Beckman, crew chief of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Matt Tifft, was also fined $5,000 for the lug nut infraction.

NASCAR America live 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Smithfield, Almirola leaving RPM

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 12, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts with Dale Jarrett in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins Nate Ryan from NBC Charlotte as we continue our preview of the opening of the NASCAR Cup playoffs this weekend.

Here’s what’s on today’s show:

  • One of NASCAR’s most visible sponsors, Smithfield Foods, will move from Richard Petty Motorsports to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018. The decision has quickly made waves, as RPM’s Aric Almirola and SHR’s Danica Patrick have both announced that they’re leaving their respective teams at season’s end. Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte, and NASCAR on NBC reporter Nate Ryan will be on hand to discuss this Silly Season shakeup.

  •  Listen to the best team radio communication from Saturday night’s regular season finale at Richmond in the latest edition of Scan All!

  • Pete Pistone from Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” weighs in on today’s news involving Petty and Stewart-Haas.

  • The team will go through their Sleeper picks for the Monster Energy Series Cup.

Richard Petty Motorsports: Will carry on without Smithfield as No. 43 primary sponsor

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 12, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT
Richard Petty Motorsports released a statement this afternoon on the unexpected departure of Smithfield Foods as a primary sponsor of the No. 43 Ford Fusion.

Here is the full RPM statement:

“We have had numerous discussions with Smithfield Foods regarding the extension of our relationship dating as far back as February. Over the past few months, Smithfield had continually told me they wanted to be with us, and I recently shook hands on a deal to extend our relationship.
“I come from a time when we did major deals with sponsors like STP on a handshake,” Petty added. “I’m sad to see this is where we are now. This decision is very unexpected, and we are extremely disappointed in this late and abrupt change of direction.
“Losing a sponsor of this magnitude in September is a significant set-back to Richard Petty Motorsports, but Andy (Murstein) and I are committed to moving forward with the No. 43 team. We have a lot of great partners who have expressed their continued support, and our fans will rally around the No. 43. We’ve been around since 1949, and we’ll be around a lot longer.”

Smithfield, which had been with Richard Petty Motorsports since 2012, announced Tuesday morning that it would sponsor a car with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018. What car and what driver was not announced.

In other news, a report this afternoon by Motorsport.com said RPM will replace Aric Almirola in the No. 43 Ford for the 2018 NASCAR Cup season with Darrell Wallace Jr.

While Wallace did not confirm the report, he did issue a statement:

“It has been my focus all year to get back in the race car, and my team and I have been working hard to find an opportunity for next year. I enjoyed working with RPM earlier this year and think it would be great if we could get something put together for next year.”

Contributing: Dustin Long

Danica Patrick says she is out at Stewart-Haas Racing after this season

By Dustin LongSep 12, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT
Danica Patrick says she will not drive for Stewart-Haas Racing after this season, telling fans in a note on her Facebook page: “My time driving for them … has come to an end due to a new sponsorship arrangement in 2018.”

She did not reveal what her plans for next season would be.

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Tuesday morning that Smithfield would join the team as a sponsor in 2018 and that a driver who will be added to the team would be announced at a later date.

Patrick, who is in her fifth full-time season with Stewart-Haas Racing, had said that her future with the team was dependent on sponsorship.

Patrick’s message on her Facebook page to fans:

“It has been my honor to drive for Tony Stewart, Gene Haas and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing for the past six seasons. Together we earned a Daytona 500 pole, seven top-10 finishes and we also had some exciting racing along the way. My time driving for them, however, has come to an end due to a new sponsorship arrangement in 2018. Sponsorship plays a vital role in our sport, and I have been very fortunate over the course of my career, but this year threw us for a curve. Our amazing partners, such as Aspen Dental and Code 3, stepped up in a big way on short notice this year and I am incredibly grateful.

“I wish SHR the best of luck with their new sponsorship and driver. Thanks for the memories. Right now, my focus is on the remainder of the 2017 season and finishing the year strong. I have the utmost faith in myself and those around me, and feel confident about my future.”

In a recent appearance on the NASCAR on NBC podcast, Patrick told Nate Ryan that she was not worrying about her uncertain future.

“I just don’t feel the weight of anything anymore,” Patrick, 35, said.  I just don’t feel angry about anything. It’s just gone. There are plenty of things I look back and think, ‘That sucked, but you know what? I’m going to go on’.”

Patrick’s future grew cloudy in January when sponsor Nature’s Bakery sought to end its three-year agreement with the team with two years left. Stewart-Haas Racing filed a  $31 million lawsuit against Nature’s Bakery on Feb. 3. The two sides reached a settlement on May 26 with Nature’s Bakery serving as a sponsor for four races this season. The company was to have the primary sponsor for Patrick’s car in 28 races this season.

Patrick made her Cup debut in the 2012 Daytona 500. She was the first female to race in NASCAR’s premier series since Shawna Robinson last raced in 2002.

Patrick’s 180 career Cup starts heading into Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway (3 p.m. ET,  NBCSN) is more than twice the number of Cup starts from all other female drivers combined. The 15 other female drivers listed in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series media guide combined to make 78 starts, led by Janet Guthrie’s 33 starts from 1976-80.

Patrick’s best career finish in Cup is sixth in 2014 at Atlanta. She ranks 28th in the points this season with a best finish of 10th at Dover in June.

Patrick becomes the latest driver who has not announced a ride for 2018, joining Kasey Kahne, Matt Kenseth and Kurt Busch.

She said Aug. 15 that she would like to continue racing “if I have an opportunity to do well.” She also said she would drive only in the Cup Series.

Patrick’s interest outside of racing have flourished. Her first book (Pretty Intense”) will be released in January and she has made plans for a sequel. She has opened a Napa Valley vineyard. She has launched her “Warrior” athleisure clothing line, which sponsored her car last weekend at Richmond Raceway.

But Patrick said in the NASCAR on NBC podcast that doesn’t mean she’s ready to leave NASCAR.

“They are not an escape plan, they are not a backup plan, they are purely extensions of things I already do,” she said. “They really are. What I love about racing is the art of it. I love the challenge, the journey. I love the work involved between a group of people to find success. Whether it be through my communication about how the car feels, then you make changes, and it gets better.”

