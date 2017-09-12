Richard Petty Motorsports: Will carry on without Smithfield as No. 43 primary sponsor

As the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs begin, attention turns to the 16 playoff drivers and what type of momentum they have going into this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of this race. Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick are both two-time winners there, while Ryan Newman, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin have single wins there.
Cup – Who Is Hot
No. 78 Martin Truex Jr. (Hot)
- Finished 20th at Richmond, wrecked in OT while running top 5, led 198 laps
- Passed for the win within 3 to go in three of the last four races
- Finished in the top-10 17 times this season, the most
- Won 18 stages this season, the most
- 53 Playoff Points this season, includes 15 points for clinching the regular season
- Wins at Las Vegas, Kansas, Kentucky and Watkins Glen
- Led a series high 1646 laps in 2017, led the most laps in eight races
- Won this race last year, only finish better than ninth in 11 races
- Only driver to finish top 10 in all six 1.5 mile races this season, winning three of them
No. 42 Kyle Larson (Hot in 2017, Decent at Chicago)
- Won at Richmond, first win NOT on a 2.0 mile track
- Four wins in 2017, had one entering this season
- Finished second in seven races this year
- Finished top 10 in two of his three starts at Chicago, best of third in 2014
No. 18 Kyle Busch (Hot)
- Finished ninth at Richmond, sixth straight top 10 finish
- Two wins this season, both came in the last six races (Wins at Pocono and Bristol)
- Won at least one stage in six of the last eight races of 2017
- One Chicago win, 2008
- Finished top 10 in the last five races at Chicago
- Finished top five in the last three 1.5 mile races
No. 20 Matt Kenseth (Hot)
- Finished 38th at Richmond, six top-10 finishes in the last eight races, all but Michigan, flat tire in OT
while running 3rd and an ambulance problem at Richmond
- One Chicago win, 2013
- Finished top 10 in the last four races at Chicago (his only starts there with JGR)
No. 2 Brad Keselowski (Warm, Great at Chicago)
- Finished 11th at Richmond, fifth straight result outside the top 10
- 11 top fives, tied for the most in 2017
- Two Chicago wins, 2012 and 2014
- Finished top 10 in the last six races at Chicago
No. 48 Jimmie Johnson (All about the wins)
- 8th at Richmond, broke a streak of six races without a top 10 finish
- Two top 10s in his last 11 races (10th at New Hampshire, 8th at Richmond)
- Three top 5 finishes this season, all wins
- Best Chicago finish is second, three times
- One of three active winless tracks (Kentucky and Watkins Glen)
- Only two finishes worse than 12th in 15 Chicago starts
No. 77 Erik Jones (Hot, Good in NXS at Chicago)
- Finished 6th at Richmond
- Finished top 10 in the last six races, best streak of his career
- First Cup start at Chicago
- Two NXS wins at Chicago
No. 11 Denny Hamlin (Hot, Good at Chicago)
- Finished fifth at Richmond, third straight top-five finish (longest ever streak of top-fives is four races)
- Top-five finishes in nine of the last 12 races, including two wins
- One Chicago win, 2015
- Finished top 6 in the last three Chicago races
No. 4 Kevin Harvick (Hot, struggled lately at Chicago)
- Finished 15th at Richmond
- Five fewer top fives and top 10s in the regular season this year compared to last year
- Two Chicago wins, the first two races in 20o1 and 2002
- Finished 20th and 42nd the last two years at Chicago
No. 41 Kurt Busch (Hot, Ok at Chicago)
- Finished 4th at Richmond, third straight top five finish
- First time he has scored three straight top 5s since 2015 (career longest streak if four races)
- Best Chicago finish in 16 races is third in 2015, finished top 10 in three of the last four races there
No. 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Has two wins this season)
- 19th at Richmond, last top 10 was his win at Daytona
- Zero wins in first 157 starts, two wins in last 17 starts
- Only one finish better than 17th at Chicago, eighth in 2013
No. 31 Ryan Newman (Pretty Good lately)
- Third at Richmond, top-10 finishes in the last four races, his best streak since Spring 2015
- One Chicago win, 2003
- Top-10 finishes in four of the last six at Chicago
No. 24 Chase Elliott (Starting to turn things back around)
- Finished 10th at Richmond, only three top 10s in the last six races
- One series start at Chicago, finished 3rd last year
- Won Xfinity race at Chicago in 2014
Cup – Who Is Not
No. 3 Austin Dillon (Has a win but is NOT HOT)
- Finished 21st at Richmond
- Won on fuel mileage at Charlotte
- Only four top-10 finishes this season, had 10 at this point last year
- Best Chicago finish is 14th in three starts
No. 5 Kasey Kahne (Not, Not, Not… won)
- Finished 12th at Richmond, only one top-10 finish in the last 16 races, win at Indy
- Six DNFs because of accidents this season
- Won at Indianapolis, ending a 102-race winless streak
- Best Chicago finish is third, twice
- Finished seventh at Chicago last year, only top 10 in the last four years there
No. 21 Ryan Blaney (Mixed)
- Finished 18th at Richmond
- Nine top-10 finishes this season but none have come in back-to-back races
- Only two top-10 finishes in the last eight races
- One Cup start at Chicago, finished fourth last year
No. 1 Jamie McMurray (Decent)
- 14th at Richmond, fifth straight top-15 finish
- 13 top-10 finishes this season, four more than this point last year
- One top 10-finish in the last six races at Chicago
Even though they failed to make the playoffs, there are three other drivers that fans will likely be watching as potential playoff spoilers:
No. 14 Clint Bowyer (Disappointing 2017)
- Finished 24th at Richmond, contact behind an ambulance
- Was 88 points out of a playoff spot
- Finished runner-up three times in 2017
- 10 top-10s in 2017, had only three in all of 2016
- 11 Chicago starts, best of fourth in 2010
No. 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Not)
- 13th at Richmond, last top 10 was Sonoma in June (sixth)
- Only two top 10s in the last 14 races
- One Chicago win, 2005
- Did not run at Chicago last year (concussion symptoms)
No. 22 Joey Logano (Disappointing season, good at Chicago)
- Second at Richmond, only fourth top-10 finish since encumbered win at Richmond in April
- 10 finishes outside the top 20 in the last 17 races
- First time he missed the playoffs with Team Penske
- Top-10 finishes in four of the last five races at Chicago including Chicago best 2nd last year
