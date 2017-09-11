Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Cup drivers with most speeding penalties during regular season

By Dustin LongSep 11, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
Trevor Bayne and Dale Earnhardt Jr. tied for the most speeding penalties with seven each during the regular season, which ended last weekend at Richmond.

Matt Kenseth was the playoff driver with the most speeding penalties with six.

The Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs start Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway (3 p.m., NBCSN).

Here’s a look at the most speeding penalties this season:

All Drivers

7 — Trevor Bayne

7 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.

6 — Matt Kenseth

5 — Kyle Busch

5 — Michael McDowell

5 — Reed Sorenson

4 — Aric Almirola

4 — Clint Bowyer

4 — Matt DiBenedetto

4 — Timmy Hill

4 — Joey Logano

4 — Ryan Newman

3 — Austin Dillon

3 — Denny Hamlin

3 — Kasey Kahne

3 — Corey LaJoie

3 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3 — Darrell Wallace Jr.

3 — Cole Whitt

Playoff drivers

6 — Matt Kenseth

5 — Kyle Busch

4 — Ryan Newman

3 — Austin Dillon

3 — Denny Hamlin

3 — Kasey Kahne

3 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2 — Ryan Blaney

2 — Kurt Busch

2 — Chase Elliott

2 — Kevin Harvick

2 — Jimmie Johnson

2 — Brad Keselowski

2 — Kyle Larson

2 — Martin Truex Jr.

1 — Jamie McMurray

NASCAR officials will review multiple issues after a ‘rough night’ at Richmond

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 11, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT
Calling it a “rough night’’ Saturday for NASCAR officials in the control tower at Richmond Raceway, Steve O’Donnell said the sanctioning body would review how it handled multiple cautions to avoid repeating such mistakes in the playoffs.

O’Donnell, executive vice president and chief racing development officer for NASCAR, made his comments Monday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

O’Donnell called the second caution in Saturday’s Cup race — the cause officially listed as smoke after Matt Kenseth braked hard — “a quick trigger, it was a mistake.’’

O’Donnell said the ambulance that parked at the commitment line to pit road was told as early as the backstretch to stop and didn’t heed multiple orders to do so

O’Donnell said he has been in touch with Martin Truex Jr., who was upset about the final caution that sent the race into overtime. Truex was on his way to winning before the caution and crashed in overtime. “He’s obviously upset, and I think that’s fair.’’

O’Donnell said series officials would examine each incident.

The issue with the ambulance could have impacted who made the playoffs. Kenseth ran into the back of Clint Bowyer‘s car as drivers slowed with the ambulance blocking a lane to pit road. Had a driver not yet in the playoffs won Richmond to qualify, they would have knocked Kenseth out of the postseason.

“We had a rough night ourselves in race control and that certainly put a damper on the night for us, and I think, luckily, we were able to see the same 16 guys on the Monster Energy Series make it through, but tough night for the guys up in race control,’’ O’Donnell said. “I think if you’re a race team you talk about wanting to put that behind you and move on to Chicago, and we’re certainly going to meet and make sure we put our best effort forward heading into Chicago.’’

O’Donnell was asked why the ambulance was dispatched for an incident between Austin Dillon and Danica Patrick even though both cars continued.

“Anytime there is an incident and a vehicle stops, we’ll dispatch our chase vehicle, an ambulance and usually a tow truck,’’ O’Donnell said. “In this case, all three of those are dispatched and then if a vehicle ends up rolling off, there’s communication to each one of those individually.

“I think in this case, I want to say the safety truck was a little ahead of the field, and so we asked them to kind of stand on the gas, get ahead of the field. We asked the tow truck and ambulance to stop and that probably would have been about midway through the backstretch. Tow truck did.

“Unfortunately, there were multiple communications with the ambulance and it just didn’t happen. It stopped at a really bad place. Ultimately, that is on us. We have a lot of folks who work hard at the race track, but we’ve got to do a better job of communicating. If we go back and look at it, could we have thrown the red light on the pits (to close pit road) or would that even have been worse with cars coming down, that’s something we’ve got to look at.’’

O’Donnell said officials will work to ensure that they’re not as big a factor in the next 10 weeks when championships will be decided in NASCAR’s top three national series.

“We don’t want to be a part of the story, as we’ve always said and I said Saturday before the drivers meeting,’’ O’Donnell said. “We’ve got a great group of drivers out there battling hard and got a great group in the playoffs, and we want it to be about those guys.’’

Could 2017 NASCAR Cup playoffs be like 2014 for Ryan Newman? (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 10, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
After missing last year’s NASCAR Cup playoffs, Ryan Newman is ready to make up for lost time and success.

In a way, Newman enters this year’s playoffs in a similar way as he did in 2014, when he ultimately finished second to Kevin Harvick for the championship.

Newman entered the 2014 playoffs in 14th place with zero wins. He enters this year’s playoffs in 11th place and one win (Phoenix), his first win in more than 3 1/2 seasons, the last triumph being in the 2013 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Knowing he’s been a lock for the playoffs since his win at Phoenix has allowed Newman to have a bit more confidence, not having to worry about racing his way into the playoffs on points, like he did in 2014.

Plus, he comes into the start of the playoffs with strong momentum: four straight top-10s, including a third-place finish Saturday night.

“We’re working hard together,” Newman told NBCSN after Saturday’s race. “The engine company’s done a great job, the chassis shop has done a better job, the bodies are better, everything’s gotten better.”

Newman finished third, thanks to a great final restart, in Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. And he feels confident that as the team is starting to reach its stride, 2017 could very easily play out as 2014 did.

“That round going into Homestead is what really matters,” Newman said. “We’ve got a little bit of work to do all that, but we can put ourselves in position to do that again.”

Kasey Kahne happy to be back in playoffs, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in first playoff

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 10, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Kasey Kahne will end his tenure with Hendrick Motorsports at season’s end by making his first appearance in the NASCAR Cup playoffs since 2014, when the 10-race playoff was expanded to a 16-driver field.

Kahne comes into the playoffs ranked 13th. He earned an automatic playoff berth when he won the Brickyard 400, his first Cup win since the 2014 season.

Kahne finished 12th in Saturday’s race, his second-best showing since the Brickyard 400.

“I’ve been here (with Hendrick Motorsports) five or six years,” Kahne said in a post-race interview with NBCSN. “So to finish as high as I possibly can, with these guys.

“Doing it all together, putting in the best effort we can each week, when it’s all said and done, we’ll be happy about our effort and finish out what’s next.”

Stenhouse, meanwhile, qualified for his first playoffs in his fifth full-time season in NASCAR Cup.

Stenhouse has had his long-awaited breakthrough season in 2017, winning the first two races of his Cup career — at Talladega and Atlanta.

Even though he finished 19th in Saturday’s race, Stenhouse enters the playoffs in eighth position, 43 points behind top-ranked Martin Truex Jr.

“It’s cool to be in our first playoffs and can’t wait to see if we can’t advance a few rounds and put a 10-race stretch together,” Stenhouse told NBCSN. “We have to find a little bit more speed in our cars.

“We’ve been searching for that all summer long. I like the tracks coming up and have had success there. Looking forward to our first playoffs and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.

 

Joey Logano comes close, but falls one spot short of playoffs (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 10, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
Joey Logano came into Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway facing long odds. He knew it, his opponents knew it, and fans knew it.

The only way Logano could make it into the 16-driver playoffs was ending up in victory lane. Win and he’s in. The task was pretty simple.

Still, Logano has prided himself throughout his NASCAR career of being a driver who thrives on pressure-packed situations.

And Saturday was one of the most pressure-packed situations Logano has faced in his NASCAR Cup career.

He gave it everything he had but in the end, finished one spot short of making the playoffs. Logano needed a win, but could do no better than a runner-up showing to race winner Kyle Larson.

“We just weren’t close enough to the lead to capitalize,” Logano told NBCSN after the race. “We knew that second (place) wasn’t going to be worth anything and yet we finished second.

“I’m proud of the effort we gave all weekend. … Our championship season was on the line and we just came up one spot short. It stinks, it hurts, but it’s not the end of our season.”

Logano now faces the prospect that no matter what he does in the 10-race playoffs, the highest he’ll be able to finish the 2017 NASCAR Cup season will be 17th, his worst Cup showing since 17th in 2012.

That, after making the playoffs and finishing the previous four seasons eighth (2013), fourth (2014), sixth (2015) and second (2016).

Logano enters the playoffs ranked 19th in the Cup standings.

How could a driver who was runner-up in the NASCAR Cup playoffs last season, fall so far, so fast?

NBCSports.com’s Nate Ryan gave his take on Logano, including saying, “If you look at it in the last four months, it’s not a surprise. It was trending this way for a while, ever since he won that race at Richmond (in April) and then had that finish declared encumbered, the car was deemed illegal and the win didn’t count toward the playoffs.

“Ever since then, the team was just trending in the wrong direction until tonight. I give them credit for a yeoman’s effort tonight … they came up one spot short.”

Check out the NBCSN interview with Logano (above video) after Saturday night’s race.

 