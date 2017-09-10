Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Long: Richmond calls raise questions about NASCAR officiating heading into playoffs

By Dustin LongSep 10, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

RICHMOND, Va. — NASCAR told competitors before Saturday night’s race to let the event play out naturally on the track.

“We don’t want to get involved.’’

But NASCAR did in comical and confounding ways that raise questions about its officiating as the Cup playoffs begin this coming weekend.

Questionable cautions and questionable actions befuddled drivers Saturday night.

Where to start?

How about this: A wayward ambulance nearly cost Matt Kenseth a spot in the playoffs.

Just stop and ponder that.

Rarely have the words ambulance and racing produced such a ridiculous image since the time a gurney Buddy Baker was strapped to flew out of an ambulance and on to a track as cars sped by.

Had Kenseth lost his playoff spot because of an ambulance, it would have raised the specter of if NASCAR should add him to the postseason — as it added Jeff Gordon under different circumstances in 2013.

There’s more.

Saturday’s overtime finish was set up by a caution for a car 16 laps behind the leaders. A NASCAR official stated that debris came off the car, necessitating the caution.

Fine, but the bigger question is why was Derrike Cope on the track in the final laps?

His incident brought out a caution on Lap 398 of a scheduled 400-lap race. He was five laps down from the closest car, thus had no chance of gaining any positions in the regulation length.

Yet, by being out of the track — as is his right — his actions created a caution that changed the race’s outcome. Martin Truex Jr. led when the caution waved but wrecked on the last lap and finished 20th, while Kyle Larson won.

As the playoffs begin, NASCAR should order cars that are too many laps down from gaining any positions off the track in the final laps to avoid a repeat of what happened Saturday.

While some will say that every driver should be allowed to continue in case a race goes to overtime and they can gain spots there, drivers so far back should lose that right for the betterment of the race.

Also, it doesn’t do the sport — or the competitor that causes the caution in such a situation — any good.

The result was that an upset Truex was awarded a regular-season trophy after the race with the look of a person who had just had multiple root canals, found out the IRS wanted to audit him and that even his dog had turned its back on him.

Whee!

Oh yes, the race’s second caution was a quick trigger by NASCAR for what was described in the race report as smoke after Kenseth locked his brakes attempting to lap Danica Patrick.

“Smoke.” Not as in Tony Stewart but “smoke.”

Officiating affects every sport, but as the 10-race playoffs begin, the focus becomes sharper on everything NASCAR does and doesn’t do.

Since criticism for a debris caution late in the Michigan race in June, NASCAR has called fewer debris cautions, allowing for long stretches of green-flag racing regardless of how far the leader has pulled away.

This direction came a year too late for Carl Edwards in the championship race, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. noted Sunday morning in a tweet.

At Homestead, NASCAR called for a caution with 15 laps to go after Dylan Lupton wobbled through Turn 2 but continued in a seemingly innocuous incident.

Edwards led but on the ensuring restart blocked Joey Logano’s charge and wrecked, ending Edwards’ title hopes. The two cautions helped Jimmie Johnson win his record-tying seventh series title.

Maybe something else would have happened that would have required a caution in that race but should NASCAR’s season finale — or any other race — be determined in such a way?

No.

That’s why as each team examines all it can do these final 10 races, NASCAR needs to examine its officiating policies and makes sure that it abides by its hope of not wanting to be a factor in the race.

One only can hope Saturday night’s missteps are avoided the next 10 weeks, or a cloud could hang over the postseason.

 and on Facebook

Report: Smithfield leaving Richard Petty Motorsports after this season

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 10, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT
2 Comments

Smithfield will leave Richard Petty Motorsports after this season, according to a report Sunday morning by Motorsport.com.

Richard Petty Motorsports had no comment about the report. Smithfield has been a sponsor of the team since 2012.

The news comes two months after team owner Richard Petty said he was looking forward to having Smithfield back for the 2018 season.

Richard Petty Motorsports has been the center of talk in the garage this season but made it known Sept. 5 that it had no plans to merge with any teams at the time. Also, Richard Petty Motorsports will be looking for a new home. It will not renew the lease on its shop and vacate the building after this season.

Aric Almirola is in the final year of his contract with the team, and his status for next season has not been announced. Almirola finished 17th Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. He has not finished better than 12th in the eight races back with the team since he was injured in a crash in May and missed seven events.

The team has expressed an interest in Darrell Wallace Jr., who filled in for Almirola in four races.

The organization’s first priority, though, is to find sponsorship. It has two charters, leasing one this season to Go Fas Racing for the No. 32 of Matt DiBenedetto. That charter must return to RPM or be sold. If it is returned, RPM could lease the charter for the No. 43 and remain a one-car team next season.

 and on Facebook

Kyle Busch finishes ninth at Richmond: ‘We were kind of lost’

By Daniel McFadinSep 10, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After winning Stage 1 of the Cup regular-season finale, Kyle Busch didn’t have much of a say in the outcome of the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Busch, who enters the playoffs third in points, finished ninth in Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway. That was after leading 38 laps early.

“We were kind of lost,” Busch told NBCSN. “Overall we were going to end up sixth. … That shows how fast our cars were for as bad of a night as we were going to have. Got that last yellow. That just mixed everything up, threw us all for a loop. We just didn’t get the best of restarts, got plugged up on the top. Couldn’t get going anywhere. We struggled into a ninth.”

Busch trails Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson in the standings ahead of the postseason opener next week at Chicagoland Speedway. He won twice this year (Pocono II and Bristol II) and has 11 stage wins.

“Overall, real proud of our team,” Busch said. “We’ve been real fast all year-long. Arguably the 78 (Truex) ‑‑ not arguably. The 78 has been the best car all year-long. Then arguably it’s Kyle (Larson) or myself for P2 depending on the week. Fourth on back, it’s pretty much everybody else.

“Hopefully we can keep it that way through these next nine weeks and make it to the last one at Homestead.”

Watch the video for the full interview.

 

NASCAR says ambulance driver did not follow directive, leading to incident

By Dustin LongSep 10, 2017, 12:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

RICHMOND, Va. — A wayward ambulance did not stop when instructed to do so during Saturday night’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway, causing an incident that forced Matt Kenseth out of the event and series officials pledging not to let it happen again.

Kenseth ran into the back of Clint Bowyer’s car when several cars braked because the ambulance was at the entrance of pit road during a caution on Lap 257. Kenseth’s car suffered a damaged radiator and did not continue, finishing 38th. Kenseth still qualified for the playoffs. Had there been a first-time winner Saturday, Kenseth would have missed the playoffs.

Scott Miller, senior vice president of competition for NASCAR, said the ambulance driver was instructed to stop before the vehicle did.

“We had a situation where a directive was given from the tower and it wasn’t followed, and we’ll do our due diligence why it wasn’t followed and make sure that we’re prepared to never make that mistake again,’’ Miller said after the race, which was won by Kyle Larson.

“It is a very strange thing. The track workers are usually very, very good at following the directives and tonight they didn’t.’’

Adding to the issue is that NASCAR did not close pit road with the ambulance blocking one of the lanes. Drivers criticized that move.

“I was alongside somebody to the right because I didn’t want to knock my nose off and I just turned into pit road and if I get busted (for a commitment line violation), I get busted,’’ Kyle Busch said. “It was just a mess. I think they gave everyone the benefit of the doubt on that one. That was a mistake on their part for opening it up too early.’’

NASCAR did not penalize anyone for a commitment line violation during that sequence.

Kasey Kahne said he had a close call trying to avoid cars and the ambulance entering pit road.

“Everybody is braking hard because what happens is the leaders go to the line and everybody speeds up to get there and it’s an accordion effect,’’ Kahne said. “It gets worse the further back. Usually you have a couple of lanes and you offset yourself. There was only basically one lane and everybody ran out of room.’’

Asked if they should have closed pit road, Miller said: “We probably should. Those calls are very dynamic. They happen very quickly. It’s the race director in charge of pit road open and close and it’s the track services and safety crew in charge of the other. we didn’t sync up tonight.’’

 and on Facebook

 

Martin Truex Jr. on late Richmond caution: ‘That is not what racing should be’

By Daniel McFadinSep 10, 2017, 12:48 AM EDT
3 Comments

Martin Truex Jr. was unhappy after a late caution derailed his chance at winning Saturday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Truex was leading with three laps to go when the caution was brought out by Derrike Cope washing up the track and scraping the wall. There was no major damage in the accident. Cope continued on and finished 36th, 16 laps off the lead.

The caution resulted in an overtime finish and Truex being accidentally wrecked by Denny Hamlin in Turn 1 after taking the white flag.

Truex finished 20th after leading 198 laps.

“Yeah, I mean, I just don’t agree with the caution,” Truex told NBCSN. “I think it’s ridiculous that, again, there’s a guy out there that shouldn’t even be out there, 20 some laps down, riding around.

“As slow as he is, he can’t even hold his damn line. It’s ridiculous. He scrapes the wall, they throw a caution with (three) to go. That’s not what racing should be.

“I’m mad about that. But I have to go back and watch the tape, see how it exactly played out. I’m madder about all that than I am about losing. Just a hard way to lose ’em.”

Had the race continued on without a caution, Truex likely would have won his fifth race of the year and earned another five playoff points. He enters the playoffs with 53 playoff points and the regular-season title.

“I don’t even think (Cope) makes minimum speed, and really doesn’t even belong out there,” Truex said later in the media center. “I don’t know if he apparently scraped the wall a few times, and I don’t know, couldn’t stay in the racetrack as slow as he was going. It’s unfortunate they threw a caution for that, and I don’t know if it should have been thrown or not.

“I just think that’s ridiculous that a guy could cause a caution with (three laps) to go as bad as he’s running and just riding around there basically just making laps. Yeah, it’s pretty dumb.”