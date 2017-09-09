Wayward ambulance leads to Kenseth, Bowyer tangle on pit road

The NASCAR Cup playoff hopes of Matt Kenseth and Clint Bowyer took a huge hit while coming onto pit road during caution on Lap 257 of Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Danica Patrick was spun by Austin Dillon on Lap 255 and pit road was opened two laps later. But somehow, an ambulance appeared at the entrance to pit road, causing cars to dodge it and some hitting the brakes, causing an accordion-like wreck that involved Kenseth and Bowyer and several other cars, including Erik Jones and Joey Logano, whose cars suffered less damage..
The impact caused Kenseth’s radiator to be damaged, while Bowyer’s front end also suffered damage.
While Bowyer was able to get back on track after his pit crew taped over the damage, Kenseth’s car was taken to the garage.
That was especially disappointing as Kenseth had led 89 laps up to that point and had a strong car that likely could have challenged for the win.
“We were all just coming to pit road and I saw an ambulance sitting there,” Kenseth told NBCSN. “Everybody was stopping and I just couldn’t get stopped. I didn’t see it in time and ran into the car in front of me.”
Later, Kenseth added, “I don’t think they should open pit road if there’s an ambulance parked there. It’s a very narrow entry. Pit road speed is pretty fast – 45 miles an hour or something – and, you know, still I shouldn’t have hit the car in front of me, but I can’t say I was expecting to see an ambulance blocking me.”
Here’s the video of the Patrick-Dillon wreck that prompted the caution.
Martin Truex Jr. led the final 47 laps to win Stage 2 of the Cup Series regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway.
It is Truex’s 18th stage win this season. He has earned 53 playoff points so far this season.
The top 10 through 200 laps is Truex, pole-sitter Matt Kenseth, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman and Kyle Busch.
Danica Patrick finished the stage in 11th.
There were no cautions in the stage.
Kenseth has led the most laps in the race with 89. Kyle Busch has led 38, Larson 19, Newman four and Keselowski three.
Kyle Busch won Stage 1.
The race is scheduled to finish after 400 laps.
After a duel with Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch won Stage 1 of the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
It is Busch’s 11th stage win of the season.
The top 10 through 100 laps is Busch, Larson, Clint Bowyer, pole-sitter Matt Kenseth, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and Kurt Busch.
The first stage had two cautions.
The first was issued on Lap 35 when Landon Cassill hit the Turn 3 wall, ending his night.
The second caution came on Lap 87 when Kenseth locked up his brakes while entering Turn 3, causing a plume of smoke to come from his tires.
After leading the first 89 laps, Kenseth lost the lead when he pitted during the caution. The final restart of the stage came with eight laps remaining.
The second stage of the race ends on Lap 200.
Sherry Pollex, ovarian cancer survivor and longtime girlfriend of Martin Truex Jr., spoke with Rutledge Wood before Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway about the second annual ‘Drive for Teal & Gold’ campaign raise ovarian cancer awareness.
Joey Logano likes pressure-packed situations, and that’s what he’ll get in tonight’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Joey sat down with NBCSN’s Marty Snider before the race to talk about the kind of race he expects and his confidence he can win and make the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
Check out the video above.