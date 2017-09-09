Tonight’s Cup Series race at Richmond: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

This is it for teams not qualified for the playoffs. Tonight at Richmond Raceway is the last chance to score a win and earn a spot in the postseason.
Joey Logano, whose April win did not count toward playoff eligibility because his car failed inspection after the race, must win to make the playoffs. Same for Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Dale Earnhardt Jr., among others.
Here are the details for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern):
START: Cliff Havis will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. Green flag is set for 7:44 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 laps (300 miles) around the .75-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 2 p.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions at 7 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: The President’s Own will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. on mrn.com and radio affiliates. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 63 degrees and a one percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Joey Logano won the spring race but his car failed inspection after the race, preventing his victory from counting toward playoff eligibility. Brad Keselowski finished second. Denny Hamlin was third. Hamlin won this event a year ago. Kyle Larson was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup