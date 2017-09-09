Staff picks for tonight’s Cup race at Richmond

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win tonight’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Nate Ryan

Matt Kenseth. He has something to prove, and his team keeps getting stronger in its final season together.

Dustin Long

Martin Truex Jr. makes up for losing last weekend’s Southern 500 by winning tonight.

Daniel McFadin

Someone has to hit a grand slam to make it to the playoffs. Clint Bowyer gets it done.

Jerry Bonkowski

Joey Logano likes pressure situations, and it doesn’t get more pressure packed than tonight. He wins and advances to the playoffs.