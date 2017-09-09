Staff picks for tonight’s Cup race at Richmond

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win tonight’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.
Nate Ryan
Matt Kenseth. He has something to prove, and his team keeps getting stronger in its final season together.
Dustin Long
Martin Truex Jr. makes up for losing last weekend’s Southern 500 by winning tonight.
Daniel McFadin
Someone has to hit a grand slam to make it to the playoffs. Clint Bowyer gets it done.
Jerry Bonkowski
Joey Logano likes pressure situations, and it doesn’t get more pressure packed than tonight. He wins and advances to the playoffs.
Sherry Pollex, ovarian cancer survivor and longtime girlfriend of Martin Truex Jr., spoke with Rutledge Wood before Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway about the second annual ‘Drive for Teal & Gold’ campaign raise ovarian cancer awareness.
Joey Logano likes pressure-packed situations, and that’s what he’ll get in tonight’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Joey sat down with NBCSN’s Marty Snider before the race to talk about the kind of race he expects and his confidence he can win and make the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
Check out the video above.
On today’s pre-race edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, Krista Voda, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte broke down what to expect and any potential surprises in tonight’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Check out what they had to say in the video above.
Rutledge Wood has done a number of cool and neat things in his career, but tonight will be a first: he’ll be honorary pace car driver to lead the field to green in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Rutledge normally does interviews, but today, he was the subject interviewed. We asked him about what he hopes and expects during one of the high points of his career. Check out the videos above.
Also, check out Jeff Burton and the nuances drivers will contend with in tonight’s race in the following video.