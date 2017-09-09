Sherry Pollex, Martin Truex Jr. prepare for 2nd ‘Drive For Teal & Gold’

Rutledge Wood has done a number of cool and neat things in his career, but tonight will be a first: he’ll be honorary pace car driver to lead the field to green in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Rutledge normally does interviews, but today, he was the subject interviewed. We asked him about what he hopes and expects during one of the high points of his career. Check out the videos above.

Also, check out Jeff Burton and the nuances drivers will contend with in tonight’s race in the following video.