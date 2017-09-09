Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Pressure builds on drivers vying for playoff spot

By Dustin LongSep 9, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

RICHMOND, Va. — Win and you’re in.

It is that simple for those not yet qualified for the Cup playoffs heading into tonight’s regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Among those who need to win to earn a playoff spot include Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Logano won at Richmond in April but his victory didn’t count toward playoff eligibility because his car failed inspection after the race. 

The final three playoff spots will be set tonight. Chase Elliott (737 points), Matt Kenseth (735) and Jamie McMurray (734) hold those spots. If there is a first-time winner, one of those drivers will be eliminated.

“We are in a do-or-die situation,’’ Logano said. “Anytime you can win a race in that situation, there is no better feeling than that. Also returning here after our win in the spring and obviously the drama that followed, it would be very nice to be able to get back in victory lane and prove a point. I don’t see any reason why we can’t.’’

The playoffs begin Sept. 17 at Chicagoland Speedway on NBCSN.

 and on Facebook

Relative of Wood Brothers hailed as hero for flight out of Puerto Rico as Hurricane Irma neared

Photo by NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 9, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A cousin of the Wood Brothers family is being hailed as a hero for flying the last commercial plane out of Puerto Rico as Hurricane Irma came barreling over the island.

Chuck Joyce, a former spotter, has been a Delta pilot for 20 years.

“They definitely knew this was going to be tight,” said Billy Williams, a brother-in-law who conferred with Mr. Joyce before calling the (Pittsburgh) Post-Gazette. Mr. Joyce and his family are — understandably — wary of the media spotlight. Mr. Joyce’s daughter communicated with the Post-Gazette via Twitter and direct messages.

The Post-Gazette story stated that according to Delta, the flight from New York arrived “to nine miles of visibility and light rain. Winds were around 24 knots with gusts up to 31 knots — all well below operating limits for the 737-900ER to safely operate.”

While the plane refueled and passengers loaded, a long, narrow gap opened, between the outer band and the core of the hurricane, according to the Post-Gazette. The plane took off.

“They weren’t going to risk 173 lives or the equipment if they didn’t feel it was doable,” Williams told the Post-Gazette. “Pilots are part of the decision, but when push comes to shove, the captain can say ‘I’m not comfortable — This is not safe.’

“Chuck’s from the military. If you met Chuck, he’s a man of courage to do the thing that needs to get done, but he’s not a hot dog.

“He’ll say “I absolutely, categorically reject being looked at as a hero. He’d say, ‘We had it covered. All the right people were working the plan. I had one part, and I did it.’ ”

 

Kyle Busch trolls haters on Twitter

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 9, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

RICHMOND, Va. — Much has been made about Kyle Busch and other Cup drivers racing in NASCAR’s lower series.

While Busch defends running those races, NASCAR is cutting back on how many such events he and ohter Cup drivers can run. This year, the total is 10 Xfinity races. Next year, he’ll only be allowed seven.

But for some fans who don’t like Busch or any other Cup driver running in any Xfinity or Camping World Truck race, one is too many.

So, Busch had a message for such fans Saturday on Twitter. He retweeted a video of Corey LaJoie competing in a race with children rolling a tire. LaJoie easily won, leading Busch to tweet:

Brad Keselowski won Friday night’s Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway with Busch second and Ty Dillon third.

The top Xfinity regular was Daniel Hemric, who finished fourth.

Keselowski’s win marked the fourth time in the last six Xfinity races that a Cup driver has won.

 and on Facebook

 

One chance: Tonight marks Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final opportunity to make playoffs

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 9, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

RICHMOND, Va. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t dealing with fairy tales as he looks ahead to tonight’s race at Richmond Raceway.

The sport’s most popular driver — winless in his last 44 starts — must win to be eligible to contend for a championship in his final full-time Cup season.

“If we had to line-up and race,’’ Earnhardt said Friday afternoon, “I think we’ve got about a sixth- to 12th-place car.

“We could run a fast lap that was a top-10 lap in the first two practices in race trim. After about 30 laps, we were behind the Penske guys on speed and we were behind all the Toyotas on speed by a tenth (of a second) or two. Our teammates don’t look any better. So, I don’t know that we can look in that direction to lean on those guys too much.

“We tried some things in the second practice that won’t get us front-end speed, but we did some things that I think will help our car on the long run. We’ve got to just hope that’s going to work for us in the race.’’

If it does, Earnhardt will follow in the path of Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, who each qualified for the playoffs in their final full-time seasons in Cup.

If not, then Earnhardt will have 10 races left in a Cup career that has seen him win 26 series races, including two Daytona 500s, and finish in the top five in points three times.

As he gets closer to his final Cup race, he is being asked to reflect more on his career. Friday, he was asked how he wanted to be remembered as a driver.

“I hope that people thought I was good and had some talent,’’ Earnhardt said. “Doesn’t matter to me where on the scale I rank, I just hope people credit me with having some ability.  

“I hope they see me as someone that raced my competitors with respect. That I raced hard, but with respect. There are guys out there that I enjoy racing against, and I hope that is the way people view me, my competitors at least. It’s a big body of work. Looking over my Xfinity races and all the Cup races, I think there is a lot to chew on there and a lot of substance. 

“I feel pretty confident that I made a good impact on the race track as a driver – visually and on paper. Definitely enjoyed a lot of years. There were some bad ones, but I don’t know a lot of drivers that haven’t had some down years. I feel really, really lucky that I had a chance to rebound from that. I didn’t know if we would make it back to victory lane but we got ourselves righted and we won a few more races over the last several years. I think I am a pretty good race car driver, and I hope that people acknowledge that part of it.”

If Earnhardt wins tonight, he would rank it among his top victories in a career that has seen him win in the first Cup race after 9/11 and the first Cup race at Daytona after his father’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500.

“It would be one of the biggest top-five wins of my career if we were to do that considering the circumstances of win and get in and we’d be in the playoffs and all that good stuff,’’ Earnhardt said.“So, that would be fun.’’

 and on Facebook

Tonight’s Cup Series race at Richmond: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 9, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This is it for teams not qualified for the playoffs. Tonight at Richmond Raceway is the last chance to score a win and earn a spot in the postseason.

Joey Logano, whose April win did not count toward playoff eligibility because his car failed inspection after the race, must win to make the playoffs. Same for Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Dale Earnhardt Jr., among others.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern):

START: Cliff Havis, president Hovis Auto & Truck Supply, will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. Green flag is set for 7:44 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 laps (300 miles) around the .75-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 2 p.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The President’s Own United States Marine Band will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. on mrn.com and radio affiliates. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 63 degrees and a one percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won the spring race but his car failed inspection after the race, preventing his victory from counting toward playoff eligibility. Brad Keselowski finished second. Denny Hamlin was third. Hamlin won this event a year ago. Kyle Larson was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third. 

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup