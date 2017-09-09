Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
One chance: Tonight marks Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final opportunity to make playoffs

By Dustin LongSep 9, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t dealing with fairy tales as he looks ahead to tonight’s race at Richmond Raceway.

The sport’s most popular driver — winless in his last 44 starts — must win to be eligible to contend for a championship in his final full-time Cup season.

“If we had to line-up and race,’’ Earnhardt said Friday afternoon, “I think we’ve got about a sixth- to 12th-place car.

“We could run a fast lap that was a top-10 lap in the first two practices in race trim. After about 30 laps, we were behind the Penske guys on speed and we were behind all the Toyotas on speed by a tenth (of a second) or two. Our teammates don’t look any better. So, I don’t know that we can look in that direction to lean on those guys too much.

“We tried some things in the second practice that won’t get us front-end speed, but we did some things that I think will help our car on the long run. We’ve got to just hope that’s going to work for us in the race.’’

If it does, Earnhardt will follow in the path of Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, who each qualified for the playoffs in their final full-time seasons in Cup.

If not, then Earnhardt will have 10 races left in a Cup career that has seen him win 26 series races, including two Daytona 500s, and finish in the top five in points three times.

As he gets closer to his final Cup race, he is being asked to reflect more on his career. Friday, he was asked how he wanted to be remembered as a driver.

“I hope that people thought I was good and had some talent,’’ Earnhardt said. “Doesn’t matter to me where on the scale I rank, I just hope people credit me with having some ability.  

“I hope they see me as someone that raced my competitors with respect. That I raced hard, but with respect. There are guys out there that I enjoy racing against, and I hope that is the way people view me, my competitors at least. It’s a big body of work. Looking over my Xfinity races and all the Cup races, I think there is a lot to chew on there and a lot of substance. 

“I feel pretty confident that I made a good impact on the race track as a driver – visually and on paper. Definitely enjoyed a lot of years. There were some bad ones, but I don’t know a lot of drivers that haven’t had some down years. I feel really, really lucky that I had a chance to rebound from that. I didn’t know if we would make it back to victory lane but we got ourselves righted and we won a few more races over the last several years. I think I am a pretty good race car driver, and I hope that people acknowledge that part of it.”

If Earnhardt wins tonight, he would rank it among his top victories in a career that has seen him win in the first Cup race after 9/11 and the first Cup race at Daytona after his father’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500.

“It would be one of the biggest top-five wins of my career if we were to do that considering the circumstances of win and get in and we’d be in the playoffs and all that good stuff,’’ Earnhardt said.“So, that would be fun.’’

Tonight’s Cup Series race at Richmond: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongSep 9, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
This is it for teams not qualified for the playoffs. Tonight at Richmond Raceway is the last chance to score a win and earn a spot in the postseason.

Joey Logano, whose April win did not count toward playoff eligibility because his car failed inspection after the race, must win to make the playoffs. Same for Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Dale Earnhardt Jr., among others.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern):

START: Cliff Havis, president Hovis Auto & Truck Supply, will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. Green flag is set for 7:44 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 laps (300 miles) around the .75-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 2 p.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The President’s Own United States Marine Band will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. on mrn.com and radio affiliates. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 63 degrees and a one percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won the spring race but his car failed inspection after the race, preventing his victory from counting toward playoff eligibility. Brad Keselowski finished second. Denny Hamlin was third. Hamlin won this event a year ago. Kyle Larson was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third. 

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Elliott Sadler clinches Xfinity regular-season title; three drivers clinch playoff spots

By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT
Elliott Sadler hasn’t won any Xfinity races this year, but he didn’t need a victory to win the regular-season title Friday night at Richmond Raceway.

The JR Motorsports driver clinched the title and 15 playoff points with his fifth-place finish. It was his 10th top five of the year.

Cole Custer, Matt Tifft and Jeremy Clements all clinched playoff spots at Richmond.

Results of Richmond Xfinity race

By Dustin LongSep 8, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Brad Keselowski passed Kyle Busch for the lead with 16 laps left and went on to win Friday night’s Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway.

Busch finished second. Ty Dillon placed third. Daniel Hemric was the top Xfinity regular, finishing fourth. He was followed by Elliott Sadler, who clinched the regular-season title and the 15 playoff points that go with it.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished ninth, the last car on the lead lap.

Brad Keselowski wins Richmond Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
After passing Kyle Busch for the lead with 16 laps to go, Brad Keselowski went on to win the Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

It is Keselowski’s second Xfinity win of the year and 36th of his career.

“(Busch) is a great racer and when you can race with him you know you’re having a good day, especially in this series,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “We kind of hung with him and got those long runs and right at the end I was able to pounce.”

The top five were Keselowski, Busch, Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric and Elliott Sadler, who clinched the regular-season title.

In his last Xfinity race of the season, Busch led 182 of the 250 laps before Keselowski overtook him for the last time.

“He had a better long-run car, every time, every run he was able to get by us after 50, 45 laps, whatever it was,” Busch told NBCSN. “We were working each other pretty hard there earlier in the run. I thought I beat his tires up, but he was able to come back up through there.”

With only three cautions, two at the end of stages, only nine cars finished on the lead lap.

Keselowski won with backup crew chief Brian Wilson because Greg Erwin was suspended after the No. 22 failed post-race inspection at Darlington last week.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ty Dillon

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brad Keselowksi

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished ninth in his second and final Xfinity start of the year. He was the last car on the lead lap … Christopher Bell finished sixth in his first Xfinity start at Richmond … Cole Custer finished 14th and clinched a spot in the playoffs … Matt Tifft placed 13th and also clinched a playoff spot … Jeremy Clements assured himself a top 20 points finish and clinched a playoff spot after finishing 16th … Ty Dillon’s third-place finish is his best result of the year in 21 starts.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Bobby Earnhardt, making his first Xfinity start, caused the only non-stage ending caution when he blew a tire and hit the wall on Lap 53. He continued and finished 34th … Brandon Jones spun from contact with Ross Chastain on the last lap of Stage 1. He finished 23rd … Brendan Gaughan finished 21st, two laps down.

NOTABLE: Keselowski’s four wins at Richmond are his most at any track in the Xfinity Series … Brian Wilson is the sixth crew chief Keselowski has won with in Xfinity.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “I knew Kyle (Busch) wasn’t going to just let me have it so I had to force something there. Whenever you make a pass for the lead and the win by going three-wide it is really damn cool.” – Brad Keselowski on his winning pass of Kyle Busch.

NEXT: Chicagoland 300 at Chicagoland Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 16 on NBCSN.