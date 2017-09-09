NASCAR America hosts break down tonight’s race at Richmond (video)

On today’s pre-race edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, Krista Voda, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte broke down what to expect and any potential surprises in tonight’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Sherry Pollex, ovarian cancer survivor and longtime girlfriend of Martin Truex Jr., spoke with Rutledge Wood before Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway about the second annual ‘Drive for Teal & Gold’ campaign raise ovarian cancer awareness.
Joey Logano likes pressure-packed situations, and that’s what he’ll get in tonight’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Joey sat down with NBCSN’s Marty Snider before the race to talk about the kind of race he expects and his confidence he can win and make the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
Rutledge Wood has done a number of cool and neat things in his career, but tonight will be a first: he’ll be honorary pace car driver to lead the field to green in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Rutledge normally does interviews, but today, he was the subject interviewed. We asked him about what he hopes and expects during one of the high points of his career.
Kurt Busch starts tonight’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway from the No. 3 spot.
His Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion has shown a great deal of speed in practice and qualifying.
He’s hoping that speed takes him to victory lane, much like how he won the season-opening Daytona 500.
Can he do it? Check out Kurt’s interview with NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman.