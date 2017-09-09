Kurt Busch: plenty of speed, can he take it to victory lane? (video)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kurt Busch starts tonight’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway from the No. 3 spot.

His Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Fusion has shown a great deal of speed in practice and qualifying.

He’s hoping that speed takes him to victory lane, much like how he won the season-opening Daytona 500.

Can he do it? Check out Kurt’s interview with NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman.