Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

NASCAR will dock 7 Cup teams practice time at Richmond

By Dustin LongSep 8, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT
Erik Jones and Landon Cassill each will miss one hour of Friday’s final practice session for failing inspection multiple times last weekend at Darlington Raceway.

They are among seven Cup teams that will lose time in the final practice session, which will be held from noon to 1:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Those penalized are:

Jones will lose 60 minutes of final practice after failing qualifying inspection three times and inspection before the race three times at Darlington.

Cassill will lose 60 minutes of final practice after failing inspection before the race four times at Darlington.

Clint Bowyer will sit for 30 minutes of final practice because his team failed qualifying inspection at Darlington three times.

Matt Kenseth will be docked 30 minutes of final practice because his team failed qualifying inspection at Darlington three times.

Jamie McMurray will miss 15 minutes of final practice after failing qualifying inspection twice at Darlington.

Austin Dillon will miss 15 minutes of final practice after failing race inspection twice at Darlington.

Kevin Harvick will miss 15 minutes of final practice after failing race inspection twice at Darlington.

Matt Kenseth, Martin Truex Jr. lead opening Cup practice at Richmond

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 8, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Matt Kenseth and Martin Truex Jr. paced the opening Cup practice Friday at Richmond Raceway, each posting a lap of 120.897 mph.

They were followed by Kyle Busch at 120.423 mph, as Toyotas took the top three spots. Kyle Larson was fourth at 120.401 mph and followed by Brad Keselowski (120.380 mph).

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who needs a win to make the playoffs, was next at 120.032 mph. Last weekend’s Southern 500 winner, Denny Hamlin, was next at 120.011 mph. Rookie Erik Jones, who will be penalized 60 minutes of practice in the final session, was next at 119.936 mph.

There were no incidents in the 55-minute session.

Blake Koch leads final Xfinity practice at Richmond

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 8, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Blake Koch posted the fastest lap in Friday’s final Xfinity practice at Richmond Raceway.

Koch went 122.912 mph. He was followed by William Byron (122.139 mph), Brandon Jones (121.847), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (121.819) and Ryan Reed (121.583).

Justin Allgaier, who finished second at Richmond in April, posted the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 119.210 mph. He was followed by Spencer Gallagher (118.665 mph) and Brad Keselowski (117.041).

The session marked the debut of the flange fit composite body. NASCAR stated that 30 teams were using the composite body on their primary car. The composite bodies also can be used at Dover and Phoenix in the playoffs this year. Teams can use the composite body for all races next season except the superspeedways.

Click here for practice report

 

Chris Gabehart’s job as Denny Hamlin’s interim crew chief will be simple

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 8, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Chris Gabhart’s biggest job as Denny Hamlin’s interim crew chief this weekend at Richmond Raceway could be just to sit back and watch the show.

“I can assure you,’’ Gabehart told NBC Sports, “I’ve had a little bit of conversation over the last day or two, he’s coming here motivated. You’re going to get the full force of Denny Hamlin over the next two days, and it’s going to be fun.’’

Hamlin comes to his home track after sweeping the Xfinity and Cup races at Darlington and then finding out this week that both winning cars failed inspection at the NASCAR R&D Center. Hamlin’s crew chief, Mike Wheeler, has been suspended two races, meaning he also will miss next weekend’s opening playoff race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Hamlin and Gabehart have worked together in the Xfinity Series this season. Gabehart also was Hamlin’s race engineer in the Cup Series in 2015.

MORE: Chris Gabehart – racer turned crew chief

Gabehart stresses that his main duty Friday is as Christopher Bell’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. This is Bell’s first time at Richmond.

Also, today marks the debut of the flange fit composite car in the Xfinity Series. Bell will be among 30 drivers in such cars. The rest of the field will use the standard steel-bodied cars but those will weigh 150 pounds more than the composite cars.

Gabehart says he won’t be needed as much by Hamlin’s team Friday for Cup practice or qualifying.

“I’m going to go check on them, but it’s more or less me being plugged in where I can be to get up to speed with what they’ve got going on,’’ Gabehart said. “I won’t be involved in any right rear spring changes or shock changes or any of that stuff. (Wheeler) will still be plugged in from afar.

“There is so much support over there that they don’t need me for any of that. They’re just asking me to sit on the (pit) box with a little bit of experience pushing the (radio) button and making those gut feel calls (in the race).’’

NASCAR America: Who to watch in last two races of Xfinity regular season

By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
While the Cup Series ends its regular season this weekend at Richmond Raceway, the Xfinity Series still has two races to determine the field for its playoffs, which begin Sept. 23 at Kentucky Speedway.

Seven drivers have locked themselves into the 12-driver field.

Elliott Sadler would earn the regular-season championship if he exits Richmond with a 61-point lead tonight.

Watch the above video to see NASCAR America's analysts discuss which drivers they'll be watching this weekend and next.

 

 