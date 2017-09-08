NASCAR will dock 7 Cup teams practice time at Richmond

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Erik Jones and Landon Cassill each will miss one hour of Friday’s final practice session for failing inspection multiple times last weekend at Darlington Raceway.

They are among seven Cup teams that will lose time in the final practice session, which will be held from noon to 1:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Those penalized are:

Jones will lose 60 minutes of final practice after failing qualifying inspection three times and inspection before the race three times at Darlington.

Cassill will lose 60 minutes of final practice after failing inspection before the race four times at Darlington.

Clint Bowyer will sit for 30 minutes of final practice because his team failed qualifying inspection at Darlington three times.

Matt Kenseth will be docked 30 minutes of final practice because his team failed qualifying inspection at Darlington three times.

Jamie McMurray will miss 15 minutes of final practice after failing qualifying inspection twice at Darlington.

Austin Dillon will miss 15 minutes of final practice after failing race inspection twice at Darlington.

Kevin Harvick will miss 15 minutes of final practice after failing race inspection twice at Darlington.

