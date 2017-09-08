Friday’s NASCAR schedule at Richmond: Long and busy day for Xfinity Series

Richmond Raceway may or may not be a crapshoot.

In the last six races at the .75-mile track, six different drivers have visited victory lane.

The last driver to repeat as a winner at the “Action Track” is Joey Logano. He won in April and in the spring 2014 race.

Logano will be desperate to win this weekend. The Team Penske driver has to win Saturday to make the playoffs after his April win was deemed ineligible for the playoffs after his car failed inspection.

If his performance over all the Cup Series’ short tracks this season continues, Logano may have a good chance.

Logano has finished in the top five in three of the four short track races so far, the most of all drivers. His worst finish was 13th in the Bristol night race.

But Logano may want to give extra attention to qualifying. In that same six-race stretch of unique winners, each of them started in the top five.

Here is who is hot and not ahead of the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Who is Hot

Denny Hamlin

• Won at Darlington for his second win of the season (New Hampshire). Was encumbered for failing inspection.

• Top-four finishes in eight of the last 11 races, including two wins.

• Three Richmond wins, all in the fall including this race last year.

• Worst finish in the last four races at Richmond is sixth. Finished was third in April.

Kyle Busch

• Finished second at Darlington. Has finished in the top two in three of the last five races.

• Two wins this season, both came in the last five races (Pocono and Bristol).

• Finished top 10 in the last five races for his best streak this season

• Four Richmond wins, all came in the spring race.

Kevin Harvick

• Finished ninth at Darlington after winning the pole.

• Finished top 10 in 14 of the last 19 races of 2017.

• Three Richmond wins, but all with Richard Childress Racing.

• Finished fifth in the last three races at Richmond.

Erik Jones

• Finished fifth at Darlington, top-five finishes in the last three races.

• Finished top 10 in the last five races for best streak of his career.

• One start at Richmond. Accident on Lap 4 in April resulted in finishing 38th.

Who is Not

Jimmie Johnson.

• Finished 12th at Darlington for sixth straight race without a top-10 finish.

• One top 10 in his last 10 races (10th at New Hampshire).

• Three top-five finishes this season, all wins.

• Three Richmond wins. Last came in 2008.

Kasey Kahne

• Finished 24th at Darlington. Has only one top-10 finish in the last 15 races, a win at Indy.

• Six DNFs from accidents this season.

• One Richmond win in 2005, the first Cup win of his career.

• Finished 22nd in April.

Joey Logano

• Finished 18th at Darlington.

• Ten finishes outside the top 20 in the last 16 races.

• Won at Richmond in April but finish was encumbered after his car failed inspection.

Chase Elliott

• Finished 11th at Darlington. Has only two top 10s in the last seven races.

• In four Richmond starts, best finish was 12th in April 2016.

• Finished 24th at Richmond in April.