Friday’s NASCAR schedule at Richmond: Long and busy day for Xfinity Series

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 8, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
Today will be a busy day for the NASCAR Xfinity series at Richmond Raceway.

The Xfinity Series has just one practice session, but it’s nearly two hours in length in the morning.

Then, later in the day, the Xfinity drivers will have qualifying, followed by tonight’s Virginia529 College Savings 250 race.

The NASCAR Cup series will have two practice sessions and qualifying for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times Eastern):

7 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 – 9:55 a.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

10 – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

Noon – 1:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

4:15 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)

5:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Virginia529 College Savings 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles) (NBCSN; Motor Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Jerry Nadeau recounts how head injury changed his life, ended career

By Daniel McFadinSep 7, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT
Jerry Nadeau’s racing career ended with one of the hardest impacts ever recorded in NASCAR history 14 years ago at Richmond Raceway.

The crash impact, recorded at just over 120 Gs, put Nadeau into a coma for nearly three weeks and he never competed in NASCAR again.

“I did everything I could, every rehab, everything I could do to make things better,” Nadeau said. “My left side’s kind of asleep. It’s still in that numbness feeling. It tingles 24/7. Unfortunately, when you scramble the brains a little bit, what you have is what you have after that.

NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan caught up with the former Hendrick Motorsports driver to see what his life was like today.

Nadeau, like Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced last year, will donate his brain to science. He has pledged his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

“I could probably list seven or eight concussions in my life,” Nadeau said. “Obviously, if they can learn something from my injury, I’d be glad to.”

After Nadeau’s accident, Richmond became one of the first tracks to install SAFER barriers on its walls.

Watch the above video for the full feature.

NASCAR America: Nate Ryan: Stripping wins from cars that fail inspection ‘under consideration’ for 2018

By Daniel McFadinSep 7, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT
On Wednesday, NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett stated their belief that NASCAR should begin disqualifying race-winners when their cars fails post-race inspection.

NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan had some good news for them today. He talked to NASCAR officials about the prospect of disqualified wins becoming a reality in NASCAR.

“I think NASCAR is seriously going to consider stripping wins in 2018. I don’t think that’s going to be in consideration as far as a change in policy this season,” Ryan said. “I think it’s absolutely, I’ve been told, under consideration for next season.”

Ryan predicted that NASCAR could potentially look at “ratcheting up” penalties this season to prevent more infractions like the one that cost Denny Hamlin his Cup crew chief for the next two races.

“You could hear news on that in the near term where NASCAR might say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to strip wins, but we might consider ratcheting up penalties,” Ryan said.

Analyst Kyle Petty said he wants more than just the loss of the win for illegal cars.

“It should just be DQ (disqualified),” Petty said. “No points. No money. No anything. You got your moment of exposure, your 15 minutes of fame by winning the race. Guess what? You go home. You get nothing. And at the end of the year when it says you ran 36 races? No, you ran 35 races.”

Watch the video for the full discussion on the possibility of disqualified race-winners.

Who is Hot and Not ahead of the Cup regular-season finale at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 7, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
Richmond Raceway may or may not be a crapshoot.

In the last six races at the .75-mile track, six different drivers have visited victory lane.

The last driver to repeat as a winner at the “Action Track” is Joey Logano. He won in April and in the spring 2014 race.

Logano will be desperate to win this weekend. The Team Penske driver has to win Saturday to make the playoffs after his April win was deemed ineligible for the playoffs after his car failed inspection.

If his performance over all the Cup Series’ short tracks this season continues, Logano may have a good chance.

Logano has finished in the top five in three of the four short track races so far, the most of all drivers. His worst finish was 13th in the Bristol night race.

But Logano may want to give extra attention to qualifying. In that same six-race stretch of unique winners, each of them started in the top five.

Here is who is hot and not ahead of the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Who is Hot

Denny Hamlin
• Won at Darlington for his second win of the season (New Hampshire). Was encumbered for failing inspection.
• Top-four finishes in eight of the last 11 races, including two wins.
• Three Richmond wins, all in the fall including this race last year.
• Worst finish in the last four races at Richmond is sixth. Finished was third in April.

Kyle Busch
• Finished second at Darlington. Has finished in the top two in three of the last five races.
• Two wins this season, both came in the last five races (Pocono and Bristol).
• Finished top 10 in the last five races for his best streak this season
• Four Richmond wins, all came in the spring race.

Kevin Harvick
• Finished ninth at Darlington after winning the pole.
• Finished top 10 in 14 of the last 19 races of 2017.
• Three Richmond wins, but all with Richard Childress Racing.
• Finished fifth in the last three races at Richmond.

Erik Jones
• Finished fifth at Darlington, top-five finishes in the last three races.
• Finished top 10 in the last five races for best streak of his career.
• One start at Richmond. Accident on Lap 4 in April resulted in finishing 38th.

Who is Not

Jimmie Johnson.
• Finished 12th at Darlington for sixth straight race without a top-10 finish.
• One top 10 in his last 10 races (10th at New Hampshire).
• Three top-five finishes this season, all wins.
• Three Richmond wins. Last came in 2008.

Kasey Kahne
• Finished 24th at Darlington. Has only one top-10 finish in the last 15 races, a win at Indy.
• Six DNFs from accidents this season.
• One Richmond win in 2005, the first Cup win of his career.
• Finished 22nd in April.

Joey Logano
• Finished 18th at Darlington.
• Ten finishes outside the top 20 in the last 16 races.
• Won at Richmond in April but finish was encumbered after his car failed inspection.

Chase Elliott
• Finished 11th at Darlington. Has only two top 10s in the last seven races.
• In four Richmond starts, best finish was 12th in April 2016.
• Finished 24th at Richmond in April.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Richmond preview, Jerry Nadeau interview

By Daniel McFadinSep 7, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs on NBCSN from 5-6 p.m. ET and previews this weekend’s Cup regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway.

Carolyn Manno hosts in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty, Nate Ryan and Slugger Labbe are live from NBC Charlotte.

What to expect:

· In the fallout of NASCAR’s decision to strip Denny Hamlin’s Southern 500 win of playoff eligibility, the conversation has turned to whether or not NASCAR should completely disqualify winning drivers whose cars are found to be illegal. Kyle Petty, Slugger Labbe and Nate Ryan give their insights on NASCAR possibly taking that step in the future.

· Hamlin’s Southern 500 win is the second this season to be stripped of playoff eligibility. The first came this past spring at Richmond as Joey Logano took the checkered flag – only to be penalized four days later. We’ll look and listen back on that race in Scan All Richmond.

· For drivers without a win, Saturday’s regular season finale at Richmond is the last chance. Which of them has the best shot to break through and score a playoff spot?

· Nate Ryan sits down with former NASCAR driver Jerry Nadeau in a special feature. In 2003, Nadeau narrowly survived a horrific practice crash at Richmond that ended his racing career. Fourteen years later, what impact has Nadeau’s crash had on the safety rules that NASCAR has in place for its drivers today?

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.